7 Best Pole Dancing Poles to Get Fit at Home

Pole dancing classes seem to suddenly be popping up everywhere and there’s a good reason why. While it was once relegated to seedy nightclubs and strip joints, in recent years more women and yes, men too, have discovered this sport’s serious health benefits. From building strength, endurance, flexibility, and cardio health, to simply having fun and maybe busting out a sexy move or two, pole dancing is a great way to get a good workout.
If you want to start out at home, you’re going to need a pole dancing pole of your own. We’ve found some great options that can keep you and your wallet in good shape. Most are height adjustable and will work on carpets or hard surfaces. A word of caution, you’ll want to set up your dance pole in a place where you can secure it under a ceiling joist for added stability.
If the lady in your life has expressed an interest in dance or home fitness equipment, a dance pole would be a really unique gift for her.
1. WALLER PAA Pole Dancing Pole
Cons:
- Smaller pole diameter is easier on the hands
- 441 pound weight capacity makes it suitable for women and men
- Very easy to install
- Silicone rings on base and dome help reduce floor and ceiling damage
- More expensive than many
- Pole diameter may be an issue for men
- Small base feels less stable
If you’re a man who’s looking to embrace pole dancing as a fitness option, the WALLER PAA pole dancing pole is a great option as it can accommodate up to 441 pounds. More men are embracing pole dancing as an intense strength intensive workout, so there’s no need to be embarrassed about the idea.
This dance pole for home has a slightly narrower diameter than some so it’s also great for women who are looking to build endurance, strength, and overall fitness. It’s made from high-quality chrome-plated steel and can be adjusted in height from 7’7″ to 9 feet. The dome and the base both feature silicone rings to ensure a snug fit to floor and ceiling while minimizing the potential for damage to either.
Easy to set up and just as easy to remove, this portable pole operates in either static or spinning mode. It’s sturdy and well built so you can feel safe as you amp up your moves. If you’re a beginner, consider investing in The Art of Pole, a five DVD set with step by step instructions to maximize your moves as well as your fitness benefits.
Find more WALLER PAA Dance Pole information and reviews here.
2. YAHEETECH Professional Pole Dancing Pole
Cons:
- Easy to install and comes with all the tools you need
- Height extendable for different celiling heights and carpets
- Sturdy enough for rigorous workouts
- Chrome plated and rust and corrosion resistant
- Not tall enough for higher ceilings
- Does often leave some ceiling damage
- Harder to remove than install
When you’re looking for a fun and exciting way to build strength, flexibility, endurance, and a bit of sex appeal, the YAHEETECH professional pole dancing pole is a quick way to get you headed toward overall fitness. This easy to install pole is height adjustable from 7′ 3″ to 9 feet. That way you can accommodate for different rooms with carpet or popcorn ceilings.
This high-quality steep pipe dance pole is durable and chromium plating ensures that it’s rust and corrosion-resistant. It’s seriously quick and easy to install, plus it comes with the small wrenches and Allen wrenches you’ll need to do it, even with no expertise. It also has a silicone ring at the bottom of the dome and base plate to help protect both your floor and ceiling.
If you’re planning on rigorous workouts, it is recommended that you set up this pole on joists to avoid causing holes in the ceiling. If you don’t know how to find a ceiling joist, a stud finder is the easiest answer. This pole has a maximum weight capacity of more than 440 pounds, so it’s really great for anyone who wants a great home workout.
If you’re struggling a bit with the thought of pole dancing as a fitness activity, you’ll appreciate this article by Ermigard Mayer that outlines seven great reasons pole dancing is empowering for women.
Find more YAHEETECH Professional Pole Dancing Pole information and reviews here.
3. AW Dancing Pole Kit
Cons:
- An articulating base makes set-up easier on uneven floors
- Double wide dome reduces ceiling damage
- Height adjustable from 7.5 feet to 9 feet
- Comes with an instructional DVD for beginners
- Can seem less than stable with higher weight loads
- Takes some time to set up solidly
- Instruction DVD could be better
The AW Dance Pole Kit gets rave reviews for its articulating base which works well on uneven floors, and for its double-width pole support dome which helps to prevent ceiling damage. This chrome-plated dance pole is height extendable and works on ceilings from 7.5 to 9 feet in height. The 1.9 inch steel pole is the same diameter that’s used by professional dancers.
One thing you’ll like, especially if you’re just getting started with this home fitness craze is the fact that this kit comes with an instructional DVD, so if you want to get some moves down and practice at home first, you won’t be embarrassed to hit the pole dancing class at your local gym or yoga studio later.
This pole can accommodate up to 440 pounds, and like others, it comes with all the tools you need to assemble it. It can be static or spinning depending on the moves you want to work on. Since this form of fitness requires many of the same skills performed by gymnasts, grab your mat and stretch well before starting your workout.
4. Xperience Dance Pole Kit
Cons:
- Portable and easy to move to different locations
- Height adjustability from 7'4" to 9 feet
- Screw together tube joints for stability
- More affordable than others
- Difficult ceiling adjustment to allow for spinning
- DVD instructions are lacking
- Some reports of adjustment pieces missing
When you’re looking for a dance pole for home, and you don’t need one that can handle a heavier weight load, the Xperience Dance Pole is among the more affordable options. It features three different height adjustment options that allow for a pole height from 7′ 4″ up to 9 feet. The double-width support dome is large enough to extend to two ceiling joists for maximum stability and a reduced chance of ceiling damage.
You can transition from static to spinning moves by simply adjusting two small hidden lock screws. At just under two inches in diameter, this pole is sturdy enough for all your moves, so even if you’re clumsy, it will stay in place. It comes with an installation DVD to make set-up and take down simple and easy.
If you’re worried about slipping, (and you can actually get hurt using dance poles,) you can get dance pole gloves with tack strips to help you keep your grip no matter how rambunctious you might get with your moves.
Find more Xperience Dance Pole Kit information and reviews here.
5. HighHoop Professional Dance Pole
Cons:
- High precision joints make this pole sturdy and stable
- High weight capacity makes it ideal for both men and women
- Easily allows for tricks, spinning, and inverts
- Stable when properly set
- Improper set up may result in injury
- Similar features to poles that cost less
- Contradictory information about materials
High precision joints and high quality, chrome-finished steel make the HighHoop dance pole for home use a great choice for any men and women who are starting a home-based fitness routine. This pole dancing pole can handle weights up to 440 pounds, and the stability and strength make it feel sturdy enough for truly rigorous workouts.
You can use it for inverted moves, spinning, jumps, and tricks with confidence. It easily converts from static to spinning mode and it comes with two height extenders as well as an adjuster on the main pole. Like some of the others, this pole comes with a silicone ring on the base and the top dome, and the dome is extra wide for stability and less likely to damage your ceiling.
As with all poles, proper installation is the key to safety. This kit comes with everything you’ll need, including the tools for easy set up.
Find more HighHoop Professional Dance Pole information and reviews here.
6. PRIOR FITNESS 45mm Removable Dancing Pole Kit
Cons:
- Fancy finish looks better with decor
- 440+ pound weight capacity
- Narrow pole diameter is good for those with smaller hands
- Threaded rods for added strength and stability
- Quite expensive compared to similar poles
- Installation could be easier
- Gold color isn't for everyone
Many dance poles have a pretty utilitarian design, so if you’re looking for one that feels fancy to help motivate your workouts, the PRIOR Fitness pole dancing pole might be the one for you. The titanium gold finish looks high end, and this pole is another one that can accommodate higher weight exercisers up to 440 plus pounds.
With similar height extendability to most, this dance pole for home use can range from 7.3 feet to 9 feet in height. As with many of the higher weight limit poles, the upper dome is double-wide to ensure stability and more evenly distribute your weight for safety and less ceiling damage. Threaded joints make for strength, stability, and smoothness whether you’re spinning or performing static moves. And when you’re first learning, don’t hesitate to put some exercise mats on the floor in case of falls.
Because of the gold finish, this pole could also make for a flashy prop for boudoir photo shoots, and the portability means it would be easy to move to various locations and set-ups. If you’re thinking of starting a boudoir photography business, snag Body and Soul: Lucrative and Life-Changing Boudoir Photography which is a great primer to get you started.
Find more PRIOR FITNESS 45mm Removable Dancing Pole Kit information and reviews here.
7. Topeakmart 45mm Portable Dance Pole Kit
Cons:
- One of the more affordable options
- Four levels of eight adjustability
- One of the highest weight capacities
- Extra wide dome for stability
- May need adjusting with frequent workouts
- Assembly instructions are lacking
- Some customer service issues reported
If you’re concerned about safety and stability as you begin pole dancing for fitness and fun, the Topeakmart dance pole features deeply threaded rods that will ensure you stay safe while you’re working out. This pole has four levels of height adjustability with extenders that can be used alone or combined to give you a maximum pole height of nine feet.
The chromium-plated steel poles are rust and corrosion resistant, which is imperative as you’re likely to get sweaty during workouts. Pole dancing is strenuous and challenging, especially as you progress in skill level. This dance pole can handle nearly 441 pounds, and yet it’s one of the more affordable options available.
The huge top dome helps to stabilize the pole whether you’re doing stationary or spinning moves, and a simple bottom screw releases the pole for spinning. The 45mm pole allows for a good grip even if you have smaller hands, but if you’re concerned about slips and falls, but don’t want to wear gloves, especially if you’re a guy, you can always get some extra-strength fitness grip to keep you safe.
Find more Topeakmart 45mm Portable Dance Pole Kit information and reviews here.
Is Pole Dancing a Sport?
We think pole dancing deserves a little more respect than it's gotten in the past and feel it definitely qualifies as a sport, particularly for the gymnastic elements you perform while you're doing your routines.
So it's a little art, dance, and expression, along with being a type of exercise that's so beneficial for your body. If you're interested in getting fit and toned, pole dancing has many health benefits worth considering.
While you're not likely to see it as an Olympic sport any time soon, who knows? Crazier things have happened.
Do Men Use Pole Dancing Poles?
As we've mentioned earlier, health-conscious guys are enjoying the physical requirements of pole dancing more than ever before, especially because they're great for building upper body strength and toning abs.
While this activity still has a somewhat seedy reputation from its circus sideshow days, pole dancing will need more men to participate to be officially considered a sport, according to The Economist. Seems a bit unfair, doesn't it?
Is Pole Dancing Good for Weight Loss?
If you're looking at a fitness routine to lose pounds and inches, pole dancing is ideal. Because it takes control, strength, and some serious muscle building, along with endurance if you do more than a few minutes, it's a great way to lose some extra weight. You'll love this video about a bride learning pole dancing to lose weight before her wedding.
Is Pole Dancing Really A Sexual Thing?
In all seriousness, pole dancing deserves a lot more respect, especially since it's become a popular fitness trend. But it's also important not to diminish the fact that strippers have a legit job, and pole dancing might be part of it.
So now that we've taken their work for granted, and snatched a bit of their sexy trade for our own purposes, it's a good time to learn the difference between pole fitness and stripping, and the folks at Pole Fit Freedom are happy to break it down for you.
