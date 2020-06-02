7 Best Pole Dancing Poles to Get Fit at Home

Pole dancing classes seem to suddenly be popping up everywhere and there’s a good reason why. While it was once relegated to seedy nightclubs and strip joints, in recent years more women and yes, men too, have discovered this sport’s serious health benefits. From building strength, endurance, flexibility, and cardio health, to simply having fun and maybe busting out a sexy move or two, pole dancing is a great way to get a good workout.

If you want to start out at home, you’re going to need a pole dancing pole of your own. We’ve found some great options that can keep you and your wallet in good shape. Most are height adjustable and will work on carpets or hard surfaces. A word of caution, you’ll want to set up your dance pole in a place where you can secure it under a ceiling joist for added stability.

If the lady in your life has expressed an interest in dance or home fitness equipment, a dance pole would be a really unique gift for her.