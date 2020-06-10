DEA Seizes Guns From Family Home of Raiders’ Lynn Bowden: Report

Lynn Bowden, running back for the Las Vegas Raiders, had his family home in Youngstown, Ohio searched by U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency, according to a report from local TV station WKBN. They reportedly seized an unspecified number of loaded assault rifles and handguns. Bowden was also allegedly among the people handcuffed on the porch of the home while the search took place.

It must be noted that Kyle Tucker of The Athletic pointed out that Bowden did grow up at the Youngstown house, but is not among the official residents.

Worth noting that although Lynn Bowden grew up there and is at the house presently, the home being searched by law enforcement in Youngstown is his grandmother's and he is not among the more than a dozen official residents. So it's not really "Lynn Bowden's house." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 10, 2020

WKBN reported that undercover agents and police have made drug buys from the home before but Bowden it’s not known whether he was involved in any of them.

Bowden’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son. She made it clear that he has not been arrested and claims the reports are inaccurate.

Please stop my son is not arrested that’s not his home it’s our grandmas house and she’s never been in trouble in her entire life so the information is very inaccurate — Melissa Phillips (@Melissa08581871) June 10, 2020

The Raiders have issued a statement and revealed they are in communication with the running back:

The Raiders are aware of the situation and are in communication with Lynn Bowden Jr. We will not be commenting further at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information as it is revealed.

Bowden Was Recently Drafted by the Raiders

It was only back in April that Bowden was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Though he mainly played quarterback and wide receiver in college, the team plans to use him as a running back. While that will be his primary job, he’ll probably take on a much more diverse role on the team.

Bowden threw for 403 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions during the 2019 season as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats. His biggest impact came in the rushing game, though, as he tallied 1,468 yards on the ground with 13 scores. For good measure, Bowden caught 100 passes for 1,093 yards and six touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons as well.

Bowden Has Talked About His Upbringing in the Past

Bowden hasn’t been shy about his upbringing in the past. However, he claims he doesn’t do much anymore.

“I was young, young-minded, running up and down these streets,” Bowden told The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker last year. “Now, I don’t even come out of the house unless it’s to go work out or get some food.”

Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow recently talked about how Bowden was able to get out of Youngstown.

“Youngstown is a rough place,” Marrow said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I compare it to Compton, and it’s probably rougher. … Then, when he found out his girlfriend was pregnant, he almost quit football and got a real job. But he realized that that would be a waste, and he really did need to get out of Youngstown. His mom deserves a lot of credit, too.

“And then he took summer classes to make sure he qualified.”

It sounds like Bowden has become very family-oriented since the birth of his daughter. Las Vegas should be very happy he didn’t end up quitting football. The road to the NFL isn’t an easy one and the Raiders have big plans for Bowden.

