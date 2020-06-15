Lamar Jackson Makes Risky Move While Playing Football on Beach [WATCH]

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and that means it’s time for athletes to kick back and relax ahead of a new 2020 season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is pushing that idea to the limit more than a bit. Recently, video surfaced of Jackson running around and playing beach football. As he scrambles out of the pocket, he appears to lift off over a jet ski into the water.

Here’s a look:

Lamar Jackson casually being tackled over a wave runner 😂 (via @Lj_era8) pic.twitter.com/CBAd9drSm1 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 14, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens will probably not be thrilled watching the league MVP and their key player taking such crazy offseason risks. Jackson, however, is young and this is the kind of thing young folks do.

Still, the video looks like a massive injury waiting to happen for anyone much less Jackson, and the kind of thing that Ravens fans will watch with fear as they hope their quarterback can stay healthy for his bright future.

Thankfully, Jackson wasn’t hurt while executing the move, but the video certainly puts a scare into everyone that loves and appreciates the player.

Analyst Predicts Lamar Jackson Repeats as MVP

Once Jackson gets back on the field for real, many think he is primed to repeat for MVP honors. Why? For some, it’s as simple as the players around him in addition to the talents of the quarterback himself. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks that Jackson is winning the award again in 2020, and the reason has everything to do with the surge the quarterback has recently made in his career.

In a segment of The Herd where he was picking superlatives for NFL players, Cowherd named Jackson “most likely to win the MVP award” and explained that he thinks things are going to get even better for Jackson this coming season in Baltimore.

Most likely to break up? Best dancer? Teacher's pet?@ColinCowherd hands out his NFL superlatives with @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/BKoH44Sr08 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 11, 2020

Cowherd explains:

“His growth from year 1 to 2 was phenomenal. He seems to be uniquely focused and let’s be honest, they are completely stacked in Baltimore,” Cowherd said. “They’re not paying Lamar Jackson anything. That’s the advantage to dropping in the first round as a quarterback. You don’t make as much money, but you get way better teammates. I have the Ravens winning the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson’s going to be the MVP as his trajectory goes up.”

After a season in 2019 where Jackson did everything, having him pegged as the MVP for this coming season seems like a wise bet. After all, the only thing he hasn’t proven he can do is win in the playoffs. If Jackson is able to do that, his star will be strong for a while.

First things first, though. Jackson probably has to stop flipping over jet skis in his spare time.

Lamar Jackson Connecting With Teammates This Offseason

It hasn’t been all fun and games this offseason for Jackson, who is also putting in hard work with teammates. That’s perhaps a reason Jackson remains favored for the MVP award in the minds of many.

This offseason, Jackson has been working hard to connect with his teammates and keep things trending in the right direction in spite of great uncertainty. Recently, Jackson was spotted in a video with wideout Marquise Brown getting in a good workout.

Here’s a look at Jackson hitting Brown on a deep route:

The hope is that Ravens fans can see these players turn in the same type of plays with regularity this coming season on the football field. Brown is long considered one of the better players who could take a step up this season who is vital to the team’s hopes, and with this work, he could get himself easily into that mix.

The chemistry the top duo is creating will be huge for the 2020 season.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Numbers like this is something that Jackson won’t be able to put up unless he stays healthy. Hopefully, even if he messes around on the beach, Jackson can keep fit heading into 2020.

