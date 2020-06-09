Ravens Top Player to Watch During 2020 Season Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed plenty of offensive success in 2019, and the biggest reasons they could have that happen again is a young group of elite players entering their prime.

One such name is wideout Miles Boykin. Last season, Boykin didn’t have a huge year statistically, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be expected to make a significant leap for the team in 2020. Recently, Pro Football Focus named the players most worth watching this coming season, and Boykin made the cut as the top choice for the team.

Writer Ben Linsey explained why this is the case:

“The Ravens were the run-heaviest team in the NFL last season, so there isn’t going to be a surplus of targets to go around. Even with that being true, Boykin had a quiet rookie season after being selected in the third round, bringing in just 13 passes on 192 routes over the course of the regular season. He clearly has the physical ability to perform at a high level in the NFL after tearing up the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him begin to supplant Willie Snead as WR2 on that Ravens’ offense next season.”

Baltimore needs weaponry in the second level and they have a ton of players capable of stretching a field. Boykin is merely one more to remember that could quietly be primed for bigger things.

Ravens Rebuilt Wideout Group

Coming into the 2020 offseason, the Ravens wanted to beef up their wideout core given the fact that the team had fallen apart down the stretch in 2019. Names like Boykin, Willie Snead and Marquise Brown could not handle the entire load themselves and the group needed depth. Enter Devin Duvernay and James Proche, a pair of the most prolific wideouts the state of Texas has to offer in college. That pair, combined with a heathy Brown and Boykin only figure to add more depth to this wide receiver group ahead of a vital 2020 season for the team’s offense.

Now, Lamar Jackson has a huge amount of weaponry at his disposal and figures to be able to use it in a big way for the team to turn things around. Boykin is just one of the players who will be setting

Marquise Brown Named Ravens Breakout Player

Boykin is not the only young wideout fans will want to watch this year. As this video shows, wideout Marquise Brown has a great shot at being a dominating force in the league in due time. After being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown played an important role for the Ravens, albeit not as huge of one as he could have.

There’s a reason for that and it has everything to do with the injury Brown was still recovering from when he joined the team. Recently, a piece at ESPN by Jamison Hensley explained everything that Brown was dealing with, and it’s clear he wasn’t exactly completely healthy much of last year.

Here’s what was written:

“Team officials acknowledged their top deep threat hadn’t fully healed from his foot surgery from a year ago and his contributions were missing in several games. The expectation is Brown will become faster and more impactful in his second season, which can boost the weakest area in Lamar Jackson’s game. Brown showed flashes of being a dangerous playmaker on the outside, tying a Ravens rookie record with seven touchdown catches this season and posting the fifth-fastest average maximum speed by an NFL wide receiver. In the 28-12 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brown totaled 126 yards receiving on seven catches, including a spectacular one-handed grab for 38 yards. It was uncertain how much he would contribute in his first season after he had surgery in January 2019 to repair a fracture in the middle of his foot. That caused him to fall to the No. 25 overall pick in the draft and forced him to miss all of the offseason spring workouts as well as all of the team drills in the first two weeks of training camp.”

With this in mind, it’s amazing to think that Brown could only be expected to get better in 2020, and be able to really get his career going.

If Boykin joins him, the team will be in even better shape moving forward.

