Retired Conor McGregor Gets Surprise Challenge From Boxing Icon

Conor McGregor just retired from the UFC, but he’s already getting offers from the boxing world.

After very recently backing away from the idea of facing UFC superstar McGregor inside a boxing ring, retired Hall of Fame boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya surprisingly revealed on Sunday that he stood ready and willing to face McGregor in what would be a massive multi-generational megafight.

De La Hoya lobbed his challenge to McGregor via social media one day after McGregor announced his retirement.

“Whenever you’re ready,” De La Hoya said.

@TheNotoriousMMA whenever you’re ready. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 8, 2020

McGregor vs. De La Hoya Timeline

McGregor, 31, from Dublin, Ireland, shocked everyone by accepting De La Hoya’s challenge to a boxing match last month after the UFC’s biggest star apparently heard the 47-year-old American claim he’d knock out McGregor in just two rounds.

“Oh, come on, brother,” De La Hoya told CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell. “Two rounds. Because one thing about me, one thing about me, I went for the kill always.”

But after McGregor accepted the fight via social media, the boxing legend, one who had won 10 world titles in six different weight classes from 1992 to 2008, completely backed away from the idea after it became clear McGregor was serious.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

For the record: McGregor, I never challenged you. I was just asked a question and I simply spoke the truth… 🥊 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 8, 2020

But now it appears De La Hoya is reversing field again by indicating he’s ready to step inside a boxing ring with McGregor.

Why McGregor vs. De La Hoya Might Make Sense

McGregor is one of only four UFC fighters to have ever held two divisional titles in different weight classes at the same time. The original UFC “champ champ” shockingly retired from MMA over the weekend, but it’s possible he could be lured into a boxing ring.

After all, McGregor’s main issues with how his career was going were mostly around how he felt he was being treated by UFC officials.

While there are other bigger and more current boxing stars that would make more sense, De La Hoya was once the biggest pay-per-view draw of his generation. In fact, De La Hoya’s name still adorns many of the best-selling boxing PPV events of all-time.

Since retiring, De La Hoya has become one of the top promoters in boxing, most notably working as the promoter for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Ryan Garcia.

But now it seems the boxing legend wants to climb back inside a boxing ring one more time, and he wants that fight to be against McGregor.

De La Hoya’s Prediction Has Remained Same For Years

De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) has long maintained he’d mop the floor with McGregor inside two rounds.

It took Floyd Maywather Jr. 10 rounds to stop the UFC star back in August 2017, but De La Hoya has insisted Mayweather was carrying McGregor.

Still, De La Hoya hasn’t been in a real fight since losing via 8th round stoppage to Manny Pacquiao back in 2008.

While McGregor hasn’t accomplished near the same kind of things that De La Hoya did as a professional boxer, the 31-year-old is one of the best fighters in the world and most dangerous strikers in MMA.

On top of that, McGregor is 16 years younger than De La Hoya.

