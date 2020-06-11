21 Best Roller Skates for Any Age and Skill

Whether you’re hitting the local rink, participating in a roller derby bout, or just cruising around enjoying a beautiful day, roller skates make for an awesome activity. They can be enjoyed solo, as a couple, or with a group of friends. So browse through our selection of skates below to find a good pair and ensure you’re set for a healthy good time.
If you’re looking for a casual and stylish skate, you’ll love the Chaya New Vintage Brown Neat Quad Roller Skates. The rustic-looking brown PU leather boot is super fashionable with laces that match the style. It sports Octo Paseo wheels that match the motif too. And the ABEC-9 bearings provide incredible speed for those that want it with a fixed black toe stop for safety.
Whether you want to casually roll around the rink, cruise down the street, or take a stroll near the beach, this pair of skates is pretty much perfect for all of your skating activities.
If you’re looking for equipment to help you skate like a pro, the VNLA Stealth Jams are it. The pair comes equipped with Vanilla Backspin Stealth indoor wheels for the smoothest of rides. The low profile toe stop makes the skates perfect for performing tricks. The Vanilla Boot is soft yet durable, with VNLA promising little to no break-in period. The Vanilla ABEC-9 bearings ensure the skates are blazingly fast. And with a wide range of sizes available, the Stealth Jams are both great as roller skates for women and roller skates for kids too.
Like the VNLA Stealth Jams, the VNLA Tuxedo Jams are a set of skates for those looking to showcase their skills. With their Vanilla ABEC-9 bearings, you have one of the fastest roller skates on the market. Which makes pulling off tricks with the low profile toe stop a breeze. And the Vanilla Genuine Backspin wheels ensure a smooth ride with a great look.
The Stealth Jams are low cut, comprised of durable genuine leather, and promise to be comfortable from the first day you wear them. And thanks to a wide range of sizes available, they can be utilized as roller skates for women, or roller skates for kids too.
The black, red, and white Chaya Karma Pro set of skates is one of the sexier options out there. The white soles and white wheels pop off of the majority-black design. And the red laces and accents deliver that completes the look.
The boots are comprised of a nylon and fiberglass combination with a mid-cut sneaker style. Fabric is made of suede leather and microfiber with a thickly padded tongue for comfort. And the Pros sport Octomomentum Wheels and aluminum casted trucks for optimal performance.
The Riedell Dart Ombré are some of the sexiest skates out there with the unique fade pattern the company incorporates. In sizes for both men and women, and in color varieties that include black/red, green/black, purple/green, and purple/pink, the Dart Ombré’s can fit essentially any taste.
Each is comprised of a vinyl material that promises breathability and durability too. All the while its high-impact die-cast aluminum plate and strong metal trucks deliver supreme support. The boots are super easy to lace with a padded tongue and velcro cinch strap for convenience and comfortability. And speeds are impressive thanks to the ABEC-5 bearings and polyurethane wheels for a smooth ride.
The Riedell Skates Dart is essentially the same skate as the Riedell Dart Ombré, just with a more solid design. It too is a great skate for both men and women. With color options which include aqua, black, pink, and purple.
The Riedell Dash are one of the best sets of high-quality roller skates for kids you’ll find – and at a pretty reasonable price. They can be ordered in a range of sizes in color schemes of aqua/orange or green/white. The boots are comprised of a micro-fiber material that promises to be both durable and breathable. And there are high-impact nylon plates with strong metal trucks included to ensure you’re kids won’t destroy them with their reckless abandon.
The ABEC-1 bearings will provide a thrilling ride for your child while not allowing for excessive speeds. While the 91A hardness wheels are tough and provide extra traction to keep them upright. The skates are low fitting yet tight for proper ankle support. And the bolt-on black stopper ensures they’ll have no problem braking.
If you’re into camo, these Riedell R3 Digital Camo skates are pretty awesome looking. The camo styling with orange laces and orange sole to accent the look go fantastic together. And the black Sonar Caymen wheels complete the design while providing a smooth ride.
The low cut boots provide maneuverability and extra padding for comfort. And with ABEC-5 polished brass caged steel ball bearings, those wearing them will be flying around with speed.
It doesn’t matter how old you are, having light-up skates is pretty darn cool. The Pacer Revive, available in black for men and white/pink for women, sport a sleek neon glow beneath the soles thanks to LED lights. Said lights are easily rechargeable via USB. And they can be set to blinking or off if you’re looking for a change of pace…er.
The skates sport nylon plates which are lightweight but still strong. Classic laces ensure tight, yet comfortable support with a velcro strap to top them off. The boot material is quick-drying to ensure feet stay dry. And the skate’s ABEC-5 bearings promise speed that you’ll have a heck of time enjoying.
While the Pacer Revive are super cool looking, the Pacer Stratos look a bit more professional – but also sleek and sexy. The skates are recognized as a #1 Best Seller on Amazon. Available in two styles, black with white wheels and white with pink wheels, they suit plenty of tastes. They tout an aluminum construction with a jump bar and an adjustable toe stop that promises not to scratch up indoor rinks. And with ABEC-5 bearings, you’ll get plenty of speed.
The Crazy Skates Evoke is one of the most popular roller skates for women currently on Amazon – and it’s easy to see why. The set of skates has a trio of fantastic style options in black, purple, and teal. Each of which is comprised of handcrafted suede leather with black glitter accented laces and a laser-cut mirror-finished heel brooch to draw attention.
The Wheel Candy wheels and ABEC-7 bearings will provide a smooth ride both indoors and out. Comfortability is promised thanks to a padded lining, form-fitted ankle area, and neoprene lined tongue. And they’re super easy to transport thanks to the felt-lined leatherette suitcase that comes included.
Have you ever seen a skate more glamorous than the Impala Rollerskates in Marawa Rose Gold? I doubt it. With aluminum alloy trucks and baseplates, a polyurethane set of brakes, PETA-approved materials, and plenty – this is one of the most sought after sets of skates on the market.
The Marawa Rose Gold design is one best you’ll find for women or girls. And with ABEC-7 bearings, speed will be at your disposal while looking incredible at the same time.
This pair of Epic Skates Classic High-Tops are some of the freshest roller skates for women on the market. The white boot looks so clean, and there’s a black sole underneath to make it pop even more. The skates come with two sets of laces, one red and one white so that you can switch up your style. And the red Trailblazer wheels don’t just look great, they ride smooth too.
It sports lightweight aluminum plates that won’t weigh you down. There are fixed toe stops so that stopping is safe and easy. The high-top boot ensures your ankles will be safely supported. And the ABEC-5 bearings promise you a ride that can hit speeds both beginners and more experienced skaters will enjoy.
Like the Epic Skates Classic High-Top, the Chicago Women’s Classic is a traditional set of high-tops that look fantastic and won’t break the bank. They’re gorgeous with their clean white tops, brown soles, and bright pink skate and stoppers. They sport an easy lacing system with speed hooks that can easily adjust the tightness. And their aluminum base plate with double adjustable truck chassis ensures easy turning and control.
The wheels are designed for easy use both outdoors and in. The toe stop is adjustable for proper safety. And the jump bar, adjustable truck, and smooth bearings ensure every ride will be a comfortable one.
The Crazy Skates Flash are one of the coolest sets of roller skates for kids out there. The skates sport a ring of LED lights around the bottom of the shoe that glows as they roll. And on the side of the boot is a lightning bolt that flashes too when motion activated.
These skates are great for both beginnings and more experienced kids. The ABEC-3 bearings are a perfect medium of both speed and safety. Settings can be adjusted to maximize comfortability and stability. The urethane toe stop promises a secure braking system. And the urethane wheels provide a smooth roll that can be used both indoors and out.
The Crazy Skates Flash for girls are one of the most adorable sets of roller skates for kids out there. The skates sport a ring of LED lights around the bottom of the shoe that glows cute colors as they roll. And on the side of the comfortable boot is a heart that flashes too when motion activated.
The Crazy Skates Glitz are some of the most fashionable roller skates for women and girls on the market. With designs of amethyst, pearl, and rose gold, its fashion can’t be denied. Each style features two-tone sequin panels on the boots, color-coordinating lace hooks, and sparkling glitter laces. Ensuring each design is properly as exotic as the others.
The skate’s polyurethane wheels ensure that they will deliver a quality ride both inside and out. They sport high-quality alloy plates and alloy trucks. And thanks to ABEC-7 bearings, everyone will be flying smoothly to their heart’s content.
If you’re hunting for the perfect pair of skates to aid you in your roller derby bouts, this Chaya Jade Quad Derby is one to look at. Targeted at beginners, these roller skates for women promise great ventilation, durability, comfortability, and performance. The ABEC-7 bearings can generate impressive speeds. The Power toe system built-in allows exceptional control, speed, and power. And they’re lightweight too so that fatigue doesn’t become an issue.
The low cut design allows for the utmost maneuverability. The leather is abrasion-resistant so that aggressive matches won’t result in torn up skates. And on top of all that, the skate’s black and red coloring look great while taking it easy on your wallet.
The Chicago Bullet Speed Skate is an affordable option that great for social rink use. The cream and pink design looks great, with a wide range of sizes available from 1 through 10. The low-cut skate is comfortable and provides greater freedom of movement for the wearer. It includes high-quality laces and a power strap[ to ensure your feet are in the snug and secure. It’s stable thanks to 62-mm wide urethane wheels, double-action adjustable aluminum trucks, and ABEC-1 precision speed bearings. And, of course, they feel great and are easy to put on thanks to its padded collar and heel pull loop.
The Sure-Grip Rock GT50 Twister is a mean green set of skates. The sleek black boot is vinyl with a microfiber lining for comfort. And it sports matching green laces to complement its Sure-Grip Twister green wheels.
The official Sure-Grip Rock plate underneath is comprised of lightweight but strong aluminum. There are ABEC-5 Rock bearings for a smooth ride. And there are wide range of sizes for both men and women ensuring they’re a great option to serve as roller skates for women.
If you’re looking for your child’s first ride, how can you go wrong with a Ferrari? The Ferrari My First Skate Combo Set offers everything you’ll need to get your little one flying on quads. It really is one of the best roller skates for kids.
The skates are designed to grow alongside your child. The red design is bright and attractive, and of course, incorporates the iconic yellow Ferrari emblem. The set includes a helmet, wrist guards, elbow, and knee pads too. And with an incredible looking Ferrari gift box included, it’s really hard to go wrong.