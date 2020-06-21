Boxer’s Savage Blow Is Knockout of the Year Candidate [WATCH]

During a Saturday filled to the brim with UFC action, a professional boxer in Mexico actually ended up scoring the most savage knockout of the night. Featherweight Sergio Chirino Sanchez threw a picture-perfect left hook that landed flush on Gustavo Alan Pina’s chin on Saturday night in Mexico City.

Or maybe it was more like an uppercut? However, you want to label the devastation, you can watch Sanchez’s scary knockout punch below.

*adds to the Highlight Reel* 🤯 A powerful Sanchez uppercut lands right on the chin of Pina … and we've got undercard fireworks in Mexico.#NavarreteLopez | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IZlAZMstCs — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 21, 2020

Savage Knockout Televised by ESPN

The boxing match was televised during the undercard of the Top Rank on ESPN card on Saturday night featuring 122-pound WBO titleholder Emanuel Navarrete taking on Uriel Lopez in a non-title main event fight at 126 pounds that represented the return of live boxing action to Mexico.

But Sanchez’s massive knockout punch stole the show, at least during the early part of the evening. It was the best knockout of the entire day across combat sports and arguably one of the best candidates for knockout of the year.

Sanchez scored the startling knockout of Pina in the third round of their scheduled eight-round 126-pound bout. The taller Sanchez was in control from the very beginning, and he sent Pina down to the canvas at the end of the second before finishing off his prey in the third.

Whether it was a left hook, an uppercut or some kind of hybrid of the two punches, Sanchez landed it clean, hard and with full force.

Here’s another view of the stunning punch.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Navarrete Returned to Action in Main Event

The Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card featured WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete taking on Uriel Lopez in a non-title bout at featherweight in Mexico City.

Since winning his title belt from Isaac Dogboe back in December 2018, Navarrete, 25, has been one of the most active world champions in boxing. Even in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Navarrete continued that trend by putting himself in a position to be one of the first fighters back in action.

The fights started immediately following the UFC Fight Night card featuring heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov locking horns in main event showdown in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blaydes used the most takedowns in UFC heavyweight history (14) to win his fight against Volkov on the judges’ scorecards (49-46, 48-47, 48-46).

READ NEXT: Did Mike Tyson Just Offer Megafight Boxing Match to Jon Jones?

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel