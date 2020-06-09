Newest Seahawk Admits He Is Coming to Seattle to Take Someone’s Job

The Seattle Seahawks did not sign Carlos Hyde thinking he is going to be their workhorse back but that is not stopping the rusher from believing he can move up the depth chart. Hyde admitted that Chris Carson is likely going to be the Seahawks’ lead back, but he is still trying to “take a guy’s job.”

“I’m looking forward to competing,” Hyde explained, per Seahawks.com. “There’s definitely going to be competition with Carson and Penny, guys who have already been there, who are already established. So you definitely got to come in and compete, you’re coming in trying to take a guy’s job who’s already been there. Carson has been putting up a thousand yards like it’s nothing each year. So it’s definitely tough coming in trying to replace a guy like that, but I’m definitely open to the competition. It’s not my first year in the league, I’m going on year seven, so I’m use to competing. It brings out the best in me, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Hyde Wants to be the Seahawks ‘Every Down Back’

Carson along with Rashaad Penny are both coming off season-ending injuries. While Carson is expected to be ready for the start of the season, all indications are Penny will begin 2020 on the PUP list, making Hyde the favorite to be the team’s No. 2 running back. Hyde noted that he will come into training camp with the mindset to be the team’s “every down back.”

“Whatever it boils down to, whatever coach tells me, this is what we need you to do, I’m all for it,” Hyde noted in his press conference. “I’m coming in right now with the mindset of trying to be that guy, every down back, be the guy for the team.”

Hyde was the Texans top running back last season starting in 14 games and notching his first 1,000 rushing yards season of his NFL career. Barring Carson suffering a significant injury, Hyde is expected to have a much different role with the Seahawks this season. After the rash of injuries the Seahawks had at running back last season, it is comforting to know they have someone behind Carson who has experience being a lead back.

Hyde Had Offseason Shoulder Injury But Is Expected to be Ready to Play Week 1

Hyde played through a shoulder injury last season and had offseason surgery to repair the issue. Hyde noted that he is on track to be ready to play when the season starts.

“I think I’m on time to participate when we get to camp and everything,” Hyde explained. “And by Week 1, I’m pretty sure I’ll be ready to go.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated in his post-draft interviews that Carson is also expected to be ready for the start of the season. Things look less optimistic for Penny who could miss the first half of 2020 as he recovers from an ACL injury.

“Schneider implies on @SportsRadioKJR that Rashaad Penny will start season on PUP list as he recovers from ACL injury. That’s usually a 9-10 month injury and he suffered it Dec. 8. Says ‘he’s doing great but it was a late-season injury,'” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted.