13 Best Shortboard Surfboards

Summer is here, and so are the days filled with sun, sand, and surf. Experienced surfers know that summer means a lapse in powerful north swells and the return to mellow, mushy summer waves. This summer, don’t spend your days at the beach sulking about the poor wave quality, spend them in the water maximizing every ounce of potential in the summer surf, all you need is the right shortboard surfboard. A proper groveler (small wave shortboard), will turn your summer beach days into idyllic surf sessions and give you copious amounts of speed and maneuverability that would not be possible on a longboard.
1. Salt Gypsy Shorebird Surfboard
Cons:
- Great for small waves
- Lots of speed and float
- Classic fish shape
- Twin fins are hard to turn
- Not meant for large waves
- Fish boards have a learning curve
The Salt Gypsy Shorebird Surfboard boasts a classic fish outline, complete with a swallow tail and a twin fin set up. This surf shortboard is designed for all conditions. The classic wide nose, swallow-tailed fish shape is perfect for getting into waves early, big or small. But the slightly rockered profile allows for steeper drops and aggressive riding on larger waves. This shortboard features a V to single concave, which gives riders extra speed down the line. The shape pacts plenty of volume into its stylish speed, so you’re sure to catch plenty of waves during your summer sessions, regardless of their size.
2. 7S Hook Twin Fin Shortboard Surfboard
Cons:
- Lots of volume
- Good for intermediate to advanced surfers
- Easy to catch waves
- Not great for larger waves
- Not suited for high performance manuevers
- Does not turn as easily as a thruster
The 7S Hook Twin Fin Shortboard Surfboard is a small wave performance board that is sure to liven up your summer sessions. This shortboard boasts a blend of old and new school design and construction techniques. Based on the classic, swallowtail fish shape but with added, modern performance features. This shortboard is full of volume under the chest, so it is a paddling machine. The foil narrows through the tail, making it easier to control on larger waves and allows for an effortless rail to retail transition. The moderate to low rocker is forgiving for intermediates who are downsizing from a longboard, and it gives the 7S Hook Twin Fin the ability to catch practically any wave.
3. Haydenshapes Holy Grail Surfboard
Cons:
- Performs like a high performance shortboard
- Can catch small waves
- Paddles easily
- Not a beginner board
- Not meant only for small surf
- Epoxy Construction vs. PU
As its name suggests, The Haydenshapes Holy Grail Surfboard is a complete quiver killer. By that, we mean that this board can do it all. The Holy Grail boasts plenty of volume under the chest and a wide outline, which makes it paddle easily, get into waves early, catch small waves, and fly down the line. This board is not, however, a groveler, it is a true high-performance shortboard. Ther rockered nose and pulled in tail allow surfers to stay in the pocket of the wave and surf aggressively on a vertical wave face. Whether it’s two-foot or 6 feet, the Haydenshapes Holy Grail is sure to spice up your next surf session.
4. Haydenshapes Hypto Krypto Future-Flex FCS II Shortboard Surfboard
Cons:
- Great in small waves
- Can take steep drops and handle larger surf
- Effortless rail to rail transitions
- Advanced surfers will need to aggressively downsize
- High price
- Epoxy vs. PU construction
There’s a reason that the Haydenshapes Hypto Krypto was one of the top-selling surfboards globally for nearly a decade. This shortboard receives plenty of flack because it simply makes surfing easier, so a lot of guys and girls that wouldn’t normally be riding a shortboard find themselves atop a Hypto Krypto. The board does so much more than grovel (catch small waves). Its wide outline is packed full of volume which gives it plenty of down the line speed, and the pulled in tail, in a diamond pintail shape, allows the board to take unrivaled steep drops. Head shaper and founder of Hayden Shapes, Hayden Cox, actually designed the Hypto Krypto as a tube riding board.
5. Lib Technologies Funnelator Shortboard
Cons:
- Sustainable construction
- Thinned out tail
- Plenty of volume
- Not a beginner board
- Epoxy vs. PU
- Not great for larger surf
If you want to ride small waves without hopping on a longboard, consider the Lib Technologies Funnelator Shortboard. The Funnelator is a crossover between a high-performance shortboard and a zippy groveler. Unlike other small wave shortboards, the Lib Technologies Funnelator Shortboard has a relatively thinned out and rockered tail, which gives it added performance in the pocket. Additionally, the double-V concave funnels water into the fins and gives surfers extra speed down the line. This shortboard is made in from a durable, yet sustainable, construction that utilizes recycled materials. Put the spark back in your summer surf sessions with the Lib Tech Funnelator Shortboard.
6. NSP Elements HDT Fish Shortboard Surfboard
Cons:
- Wave catching machine
- Plenty of drive and acceleration
- Forgiving rides
- Won't handle larger surf
- Bulky full rails make it hard to execute advanced manuevers
- Not a high performance board
The NSP Elements HDT Fish Shortboard Surfboard is a fast and fun ride that will catch plenty of waves and paddle easily. This board is a stable, wide, and flat-rockered shortboard that features a wide nose and plenty of volume under the chest, all of which help to provide easy entry to even the smallest waves. The flat rocker and wide outline allow for a quick acceleration down the line, and the full rails give the board a forgiving feel. While this board may have all the makings of an intermediate ride, the slight hip behind the front fins reduces the area under your back foot to create a pivot point for snappy turns and advanced maneuvers.
7. Lib Tech x Lost Puddle Jumper HP Surfboard
Cons:
- Highly durable
- Lightweight and performance driven
- Wave catchign machine
- High price
- Not meant for large surf
- Low rocker makes performance move difficult
The Lib Tech x Lost Puddle Jumper HP Surfboard is the perfect shortboard for any surfer who is looking for the classic small wave ability of the Lost Puddle Jumper, with an added element of performance that equates to quicker turns and more radical maneuvers. The Lost Puddle Jumper is a classic low rocker, wide shortboard that will paddle easily and catch a ton of waves. The Lib Tech Constructions is a sustainable construction that offers durability and performance in a lightweight shell. Lib Tech construction is the ideal construction for travel boards, since Lib Tech shortboard surfboards are more durable than normal PU or epoxy storyboards.
8. Lib Tech x Lost Puddle Fish Surfboard
Cons:
- Durable and sustainable construction
- Great in small waves
- Classic swallow tail outline
- High Price
- Epoxy vs. PU
- Not meant for large surf
Like the Lib Tech x Lost Puddle Jumper, the Lib Tech x Lost Puddle Fish is an ideal shortboard for surfers looking to perform in small waves. The Puddle Fish Shortboard surfboard has the same small wave shape as its predecessor, the Puddle Jumper but boasts a classic swallow tail to add drive, speed, and looseness down the line. Lib Tech construction is a sustainable construction that offers durability and performance in a lightweight form. Like other Lib Tech boards, the Lost Puddle Jumper shortboard surfboard is an ideal travel board because of its durable design and its ability to perform in a variety of wave types.
9. Lib Tech x Lost Round Nose Fish Surfboard
Cons:
- Great in small waves
- Lots of volume and paddle power
- V concave in the tail allows for high-performnace surfing
- Epoxy vs. PU
- High Pric
- Not ideal for steep drops
The Lost Round Nose Fish Shortboard surfboard in Lib Tech is one of the most versatile summer boards ever created. World-renowned shaper Matt “Mayhem” Biolos designed the Lost Round Nose Fish for every day, mushy surf AKA summer waves, however, this shortboard will still handle in powerful, slightly overhead winter surf. This shortboard surfboard utilizes a forgiving flat entry rocker in the nose that gradually leads into a single concave through the middle, which then turns into a powerful v concave in the tail that allows for aggressive, high-performance surfing. If you’re looking for a one board quiver, the Lost Round Nose Fish Shortboard surfboard in Lib Tech construction is the board for you.
10. Lib Tech x Lost Freak Flag Bean Bag Surfboard
Cons:
- Great in small surf
- A paddling machine
- Durable construction
- Will not handle sizable waves
- PU vs. Epoxy
- High price
According to the legendary shaper Matt “Mayhem” Biolos, Lib Tech x Lost Freak Flag Bean Bag Surfboard “is a radically extreme small wave concept.” This unique shortboard surfboard utilizes maximum surface area for lift and stability in tiny surf. The double under outline, with the tip and tail width almost identical, gives this board an exceptional amount of drive, in even the smallest surf conditions. This shortboard surfboard features the lowest rocker profile in the Lost Surfboard lineup, so it’s sure to catch a ton of waves. Constructed in Lib Tech’s sustainable, lightweight, and durable technology, this shortboard surfboard will last multiple seasons.
11. Lib Tech x Lost Quiver Killer (Futures) Surfboard
Cons:
- Added length and rocker to a high volume shape
- Good for nearly all conditions
- Durable Construction
- High price
- Epoxy vs. PU
- Not a beginner board
Lib Tech x Lost Quiver Killer Shortboard Surfboard is aptly named. This shortboard is the board made to end all other shortboards. Unlike most other shortboard surfboards on this list, the Lost x Lib Tech Quiver Killer is not a true groveler, rather it is a forgiving, high-volume, high-performance shortboard. Legendary Lost shaper Matt “Mayhem” Biolos took the familiar groveler shape the ShortRound and added length and rocker to turn the Quiver Killer into a true weapon of a shortboard surfboard. If you’re looking for a board that will catch small summer waves, but still be useful on a surf trip in world-class waves, you need the Lost Quiver Killer Shortboard Surfboard
12. Lib Tech x Lost KA Swordfish Surfboard
Cons:
- Speedy fish outline
- Pulled in tail for steep drops
- Durable construction
- Epoxy vs. PU
- High Price
- Less rocker than a normal high-performance shortboard
With the Lost x Lib Tech Swordfish Shortboard Surfboard, Matt “Mayhem” Biolos take a classic fish outline and invigorates it with modern, high-performance features inspired by Wolrd Tour Surfer and San Clemente Legend Kolohe Andino. This shortboard surfboard features a flat rocker through the middle with plenty of volume under the chest, which makes for easy paddling and early entry into waves. With a slight nose rocker and a pulled in swallow tail, this shortboard surfboard can handle steeper drops and critical sections better than the average fish or groveler. Made with Lib Tech’s environmentally friendly and durable construction, the Lost x Lib Tech Swordfish is the ultimate summer shortboard surfboard.
13. Modern Highline PU Surfboard
Cons:
- Wide, stable outline
- Great for learning
- Affordable
- Will not handle steep drops
- Lacks a performance rocker
- Meant for intermediate surfers
The purpose of the Modern Surfboards Highline Shortboard Surfboard is to reduce the learning curve for intermediate surfers and first-time shortboard riders. The wide, full outline of the Modern Surfboards Highline provides surfers with a large, stable surface to perfect their pop-ups, and helps the board catch waves. The thick, forgiving rails allow surfers to carve out large, flowing turns and develop a sense of style. With this shortboard surfboard, intermediate surfers will be able to catch more waves, paddle effectively, and learn to turn. If you’re looking for a summer board to aid your progression as a surfer, the Modern Surfboards Highline Shortboard Surfboard is the board for you.
