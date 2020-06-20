Steelers’ Radio Announcer Charged With DUI, Allegedly Crashed SUV Into Store

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bill Hillgrove, longtime voice of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh Athletics, has been charged with driving under the influence after police said he drove his SUV into the front of a supermarket in Murrysville, Pa.

The accident occurred at a Ferri’s Shur Save supermarket late in the afternoon on Monday June 15. Murrysville is approximately a half-hour east of downtown Pittsburgh.

Vehicle Driven ‘Directly Into the Two Glass Panes’

Per the Post-Gazette, the grocery store manager reported that Hillgrove, “a regular at the store, pulled into the parking lot and drove his vehicle ‘directly into the two glass panes,’ then walked into the store to fill a prescription…. After his prescription was filled, the police complaint said, Mr. Hillgrove entered his vehicle and drove away.”

Police subsequently went to Hillgrove’s home. It was there that Hillgrove “confirmed to police he was at the scene and said he had ‘a couple of beers,’ according to the complaint.” The Post-Gazette also reports that the police gave Hillgrove a preliminary breath test, which tested positive for alcohol, as well as a blood test.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the breathalyzer test found that Hillgrove, 80, had a blood alcohol level of “at least 0.16%,” twice the legal limit in Pennsylvania.

Hillgrove has been the play-by-play radio voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers for more than a quarter-century, serving in that role since 1994, his ‘rookie year’ coming when he was 53 years old.

He started working at the University of Pittsburgh in 1969.

