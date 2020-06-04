Steelers-Seahawks Super Bowl XL ‘Game Rewind’ on June 7

With live sporting events still few and far between, it’s a great time to watch classic Pittsburgh Steelers games.

Over the past two weekends, the Pittsburgh Steelers re-aired a pair of the team’s Super Bowl victories, leading to new insights from John Stallworth and Donnie Shell about the team’s Super Bowl XIV win over the Los Angeles Rams. More recently, we heard from both Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier, who weighed in with thoughts about the team’s Super Bowl XIII victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

This Sunday, June 7, the Steelers present yet another Super Bowl ‘Game Rewind,” this time a rebroadcast of Super Bowl XL, a 21-10 triumph over Mike Holmgren’s Seattle Seahawks, which took place at Ford Field in Detroit in front of 68,206 fans.

‘Game Rewind’ coverage gets underway at 6:27 p.m. ET on the Steelers’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Super Bowl XL: Jerome Bettis’ Last Game

Super Bowl XL ‘Game Rewind’ is an opportunity for Pittsburgh fans to relive four especially memorable moments from Jerome Bettis’ final NFL game.

The first is Bettis leading the team onto the field in Detroit, albeit well ahead of the rest of his teammates, who were held back by linebacker Joey Porter.

The last is Bettis celebrating the Super Bowl victory with Ben Roethlisberger, the latter having promised Bettis that he would get him to the Super Bowl if he returned for one final season, this in the wake of a disappointing loss in the AFC Championship game the year before. Both instances are highlighted in the video below.

In between those two memorable moments there were a pair of game-defining plays: A 75-yard touchdown run authored by running back Willie Parker early in the third quarter, which extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 14-3.

The other was wide receiver Antwaan Randle El’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward, which came in the middle of the fourth quarter and turned out to be the final points scored in the game.

“Is This the Last Stop for ‘The Bus’”?

Immediately after the game ABC’s Mike Tirico interviewed Bettis and asked him: “Is this the last stop for ‘The Bus?’” making reference to Bettis’ nickname, which came from his bruising running style.

“I played this game to win a championship,” Bettis answered. “I’m a champion and I think the Bus’ last stop is here in Detroit.”

During the course of his 13-season career Bettis rushed for 13,662 yards—fifth all-time in rushing—including 10,571 yards as a member of the Steelers, who acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 1996.

Bettis was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He was a first-round draft pick of the Rams, selected 10th overall in 1993 out of Notre Dame.

In addition to his rushing exploits, Bettis caught 200 passes during the course of his 192 game career. He also completed three passes, all of which went for touchdowns.

