Luis Suarez, Neymar Send Birthday Messages to Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez and Neymar took to Instagram on Wednesday to send birthday messages to good friend and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Barcelona were back in training on Wednesday which allowed Suarez to take a photo with Messi in the locker room and post it on Instagram. His message read: “Some mate with the birthday boy. Happy birthday kid.”

"Unos mates con el cumpleañero". El saludo de Luis Suárez para su amigo Leo Messi, quien cumple 33 años. pic.twitter.com/GxCyzd4kKy — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 24, 2020

Messi turned 33 on Wednesday and also received a message from former team-mate Neymar. The Brazilian posted a picture of the pair celebrating in Barcelona colors and wrote: “Happy birthday god bless you always brother.”

Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/12iPJikYH4 — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) June 24, 2020

Neymar formed a formidable frontline with Suarez and Messi in attack before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. Messi told Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo in February that Neymar wants to come back to the Camp Nou.

Messi Showing Few Signs of Slowing Down

Barcelona fans can be forgiven for feeling a little trepidation at the thought of Messi turning 33. Yet the forward has shown few signs of slowing down so far this season despite approaching the end of his career.

He remains La Liga’s top scorer in 2019-20 on 21 goals and also tops the assists charts with 15. The captain set up Ivan Rakitic for Barcelona’s winner against Athletic on Tuesday in what was the 250th assist of his career.

The Argentine also picked up the Ballon d’Or in December, given to the world’s best player, for a record seventh time, beating off competition from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Messi to Celebrate With Goal No. 700?

Next up for Messi and Barcelona is a trip to Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. The Barcelona captain will head into the match on 699 goals and hoping for one more to hit yet another landmark in his extraordinary career.

The 33-year-old scored and produced two assists on his first game back for Barcelona in the 4-0 win over Real Mallorca and followed that up with another crucial goal against Leganes. He drew blanks against Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao which, by Messi standards at least, is close to a drought.

Yet he will have fond memories of his last game against Celta. The Argentine netted a hat-trick, including two brilliant free-kicks, in a 4-1 win for the Catalan giants back in November at the Camp Nou.

