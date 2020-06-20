Tap It to Win: Meet the Horse, Jockey, Trainer & Owner

Tap It to Win headed into the Belmont Stakes as one of the top contenders. The horse turned heads after nearing the Belmont Park track record on June 4 and is poised to take advantage of a shortened race.

Tap It to Win’s sire is Tapit while his dam is Onepointinthreekarats, and the horse was bred at Live Oak Stud. The horse has the benefit of having the Hall-of-Fame duo of jockey John Velazquez combined with trainer Mark Casse. Tap It to Win is owned by Charlotte Weber’s Live Oak Plantation. Casse has seen the horse’s progress over the last year.

“What was really amazing was that during his time off, he really grew up,” Casse explained to Blood Horse. “He’s just a super-moving horse. We breezed at our training center in Ocala, and every time, our mouths would be open when we watched him move. I told Tyler before his race at Gulfstream that he would be riding a different horse than he was on previously.”

Tap It to Win’s Jockey John Velazquez Has Won 4 Triple Crown Races

Velazquez won the Kentucky Derby twice (2011, 2017) and also has two Belmont Stakes victories (2007, 2012). The jockey has earned $417.69 million over his career in more than 33,000 races. According to America’s Best Racing, Velazquez has earned an average of $12,296 per start during his racing career.

Velazquez has 6,201 victories and more than 15,000 top-three finishes. Given his spectacular resume, it is no surprise that Velazquez was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Trainer Mark Casse Was Elected into the Hall of Fame in 2020

Casse is one of the top horse trainers in the sport and was elected into the Hall of Fame in May 2020. His achievements include five Breeders’ Cup wins and an amazing 2019 with Belmont and Preakness victories.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s very emotional for me,” Casse told NBC Sports after learning of his Hall of Fame achievement. “It just brings back a lot of memories, especially of my dad. I used to go to it with him all the time when I was like 10, 11, 12. I told him, ‘Some day, dad, I’m going to be in it.’ It’s just something that if you had told me in my training career to list five goals, it would have been one of them.”

After winning the last two Triple Crown races, Casse had an opportunity to make it three in a row at the Belmont.

“I hadn’t even really thought about that until recently,” Casse noted to Thoroughbred Daily News. “A couple of people have brought it up. Yes, it’s special. Any time you can win a classic it is special. I am very proud to have won two of them. To win three would be almost unthinkable. I think we have a legitimate chance to do that.”

Tap It to Win Is Owned by Charlotte Weber’s Live Oak Plantation

Weber is the owner of Live Oak Plantation and is the granddaughter of Campbell Soup founder John T. Dorrance where she served on the company’s board through 2014. According to America’s Best Racing, Live Oak Plantation has had a lot of success in horse racing with 846 wins and more than 2,000 top-three finishes. The stable has earned $52 million which equates to $11,742 starts.

According to Forbes, Weber has a net worth of $1.7 billion which ranks No. 1,267 among billionaires. The 4,500-acre farm is located outside Ocala, Florida which Weber believes gives their horses an advantage on the race track.

“You try to breed the best to the best,” Weber explained, per Live Oak Stud’s website. “If you are fortunate as I am, and you are able to race the horses you breed and give them the time necessary, they will return the investment. I do not want the instant profit or quick returns generated by running horses before they are ready.