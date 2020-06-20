Tiz the Law: Meet the Horse, Jockey, Owners & Trainer

Tiz the Law headed into the Belmont on a hot streak winning four of his last five races in what has been a unique 2020 calendar. The horse won the Florida Derby, Holy Bull, Champagne and MSW.

Tiz the Law is owned by the Sackatoga Stable and was purchased for $110,000 at the Fasig-Tipton New York Bred Yearling Sale in 2018, per Blood Horse. Manny Franco will be on Tiz the Law’s saddle at the Belmont teaming up with trainer Barclay Tagg.

The horse’s pedigree traces all the way back to racing legend Seattle Slew. Tiz the Law’s sire is Constitution while his dam is Tizfiz. Constitution won the 2014 Florida Derby but was scratched prior to the Kentucky Derby.

Here’s what you need to know about Tiz the Law’s team.

Tiz the Law’s Jockey Manny Franco Has More Than 1,000 Wins

According to America’s Best Racing, Franco is quite the experienced jockey with more than 9,000 starts and has notched 1,357 wins. This has played a key role in Franco earning $84.8 million over his career which equates to $8,998 per race.

Franco opted not to race again after the Florida Derby on March 28 in an attempt to be cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic. Franco discussed his confidence in Tiz the Law as he announced his break in action back in April.

“I’m hoping everything goes back to normal soon, and we’ll see where he takes me,” Franco explained to Blood Horse. “He came out of the Florida Derby well, and we’ll see what’s next. That was an impressive performance. I’m really happy he came back and ran like that. I have confidence in him. I love that horse, and we get along well together. He has a lot of talent.”

Tiz the Law’s Trainer Barclay Tagg Worked With Kentucky Derby Winner Funny Cide

It has been a while since Tagg worked with a high-caliber horse like Tiz the Law. The 82-year-old trainer does not lack for experience and believes Tiz the Law and Funny Cide are “completely different horses.”

“They are completely different horses,” Tagg told The Baltimore Sun. “Tiz is more malleable. Funny Cide was all run. You couldn’t hold him. He was a strong horse and very tough.”

Tagg received high praise from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher who believes Tiz the Law has been “training sensationally” leading up to the Belmont.

“Barclay Tagg’s a very experienced, skilled horse trainer, and I think once he knew kind of what the schedule was, he’s been focused on this,” Pletcher noted to The Baltimore Sun. “It looks to me like the horse is training sensationally, looks great on the race track. I think it’s not been an ideal scenario for anyone, but there’s no doubt in my mind that Barclay will have his horse ready to go.”

Jack Knowlton Is the Managing Partner of Sackatoga Stable

There are several people that are part of Tiz the Law’s ownership group, but Jack Knowlton is the managing partner of Sackatoga Stable. Knowlton has a long-standing relationship with Tagg, and the duo is hoping for similar results to what they had with Funny Cide in 2003. Knowlton believes the path for Tiz the Law is a bit different as the horse has had a lot more pressure on him from the start.

“Funny Cide came under the radar screen,” Knowlton explained in November 2019, per America’s Best Racing. “Until he won the Derby, he had no respect from anybody, really. This guy, he’s right out there. So in a sense, it’s different. There was never really any pressure with Funny Cide until after he won the Derby. With this guy, everybody is scrutinizing every move you make because, at this point, he is one of the horses that people feel have a real opportunity on the first Saturday in May.”