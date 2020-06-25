11 Best Travel Yoga Mats: Compare & Save

Traveling can be stressful, but you can quickly decompress once you reach your destination with one of these best travel yoga mats. Whether your travels involve a cramped hotel room, a weekend getaway, or crossing that must-see exotic destination off of your bucket list, you can bring a travel yoga mat with you wherever you go.
Practice your yoga flow on the water with our best yoga paddleboards. For general land-based workouts, our best exercise mats have you covered if you need a workout solution for your home gym.
1. Manduka eKO Superlite Yoga Travel Mat
Cons:
- Made with sustainably harvested tree rubber
- Open-cell surface keeps the mat from absorbing sweat
- Available in two sizes
- Not machine washable
- Has an initial rubber smell
- Prone to bunching
The eKO SuperLite by Manduka stands out for many reasons, but it’s perhaps best known for its rock-solid grip. Whether you’re powering through a hot yoga session or you’re simply trying to master a yoga move with confidence, your hands and feet will remain firmly in place, no matter how sweaty you are.
Unlike microfiber, which gets better with moisture, you don’t have to worry about getting this travel yoga mat wet to enjoy its non-slip properties. The open-cell surface also keeps the mat from absorbing sweat and makes it easier to clean. The textured surface keeps you from slipping and sliding, regardless of how much or little you’re sweating.
Aside from a wide variety of colors, you can choose between the shorter (68-inch) or longer (71-inch) mats. Both versions weigh approximately 2.2 pounds and are 1.5 millimeters thick for ultimate portability.
This travel yoga mat is made with sustainably harvested tree rubber, in addition to a blend of natural cotton and polyester. Instead of using soap or tossing this portable yoga mat into a washing machine, the best way to clean it is with a vinegar-based solution.
The Manduka PRO Travel Yoga Mat has more cushioning if you’re looking for more support on the go.
2. Jade Travel Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Jade plants a tree for each mat that's sold
- Natural rubber material provides excellent traction
- Comes in 68- and 74-inch sizes
- Not heavily cushioned
- Stickier surface attracts dust, dirt and other debris
- Surface isn't sweat-resistant
Its natural rubber (tapped from rubber trees) construction helps distance this Jade travel yoga mat from mats that are made with synthetic rubbers, such as PVC, EVA and others. Natural rubber also provides enhanced traction, so you won’t have to worry about slipping and sliding as you move through your workouts.
Not only is this travel yoga mat available in several colors, it also comes in 68- and 74-inch sizes. The mats weigh 2.9 to 3.3 pounds, depending on size.
Each mat is made in the U.S. and is manufactured using long-lasting sustainable materials. As an added bonus, Jade gives back by planting a tree for every mat that’s sold.
3. YOGO Ultralight Long Travel Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Made with rubber material that's harvested from trees
- Sticky grip even with sweaty hands
- YOGO plants a tree for every mat that's purchased
- Strong initial odor
- May require a towel for extra grip during hot yoga
- On the heavier side
If you’re looking for the best travel yoga mat in terms of portability, this YOGO mat is a contender with its handy attached carrying strap. Simply roll up the mat and secure it shut before you head off to the gym, studio or a retreat.
Taller users may find some travel yoga mats too restrictive, but this YOGO mat stretches out a full six feet to give you plenty of room to stretch out. When it’s not in use, the mat folds up to roughly the size of a newspaper and can be easily stashed in your backpack or purse. It’s also made with rubber material that’s harvested from trees and is highly durable to withstand frequent use.
The surface offers plenty of grip and keeps you from slipping and sliding, even with sweaty hands. Despite its sticky grip, the surface is actually easy to clean by hand or in the shower. YOGO plants a tree for every mat that’s purchased.
4. Gaiam Folding Travel Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Sticky texture provides a secure grip
- Perforated lines make it easier to fold the mat and keep yourself aligned
- Great for yoga, Pilates and other floor workouts
- Not very thick
- Arrives with a slippery film
- Strong initial odor
Talk about traveling light — this travel yoga mat folds up to just 10 x 12 inches. Its compact size allows you to easily store and transport the mat in your overnight or carry-on bag.
Don’t let its compact size fool you, though, as the mat stretches out to 68 inches long, 24 inches wide and two millimeters thick. Handy perforated lines make folding the mat a breeze and can also help guide you through your favorite yoga moves.
This mat has an extra-sticky surface to provide you with a safe and secure grip, even when your hands are sweaty. If you’re just getting started with your yoga practice or you could use some extra guidance, check out the accompanying Gaiam Yoga Studio app, which comes with a free trial.
5. Liforme Travel Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Cushioned felt layer under the surface protects joints and sensitive areas
- Longer, wider and thicker than other travel yoga mats
- Surface provides a dependable grip
- Carrying bag zipper isn't the sturdiest
- Arrives with a slippery powder coating
- Some complaints about the surface grip wearing off over time
Even the most experienced yogis will appreciate this mat’s innovative alignment marker system, which takes the guesswork out of your yoga practice. It also stands out for its eco-friendly natural rubber material, which provides a safe and dependable grip even when your hands get sweaty.
If you’ve felt a bit cramped on a travel yoga mat in the past, this mat is a bit longer, wider and thicker than its competitors, with measurements of 70.8 inches long, 25.6 inches wide and 0.07 inches thick. This mat is available in three colors and comes with a bag for easy transportation.
Even the best travel yoga mat isn’t as heavily cushioned as a regular yoga mat, but this Liforme mat features a sturdy natural rubber base with a cushioned felt layer just underneath the surface to protect sensitive areas such as your hips, knees and joints.
6. June & Juniper Travel Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Stunning hand-painted designs
- Natural rubber on one side and microfiber on the other
- Safe for the washing machine
- Doesn't come with padding
- Has an initial rubber odor
- Microfiber requires extra moisture for a secure grip
Even the best travel yoga mats aren’t very thick, but this June & Juniper yoga mat comes with a knee pad for better protection on hard surfaces. When it’s unfolded, the mat stretches out to nearly six feet in length, which gives you plenty of room to stretch out or flow through your yoga practice with ease.
This mat is as thick as a credit card, which makes it easy to carry and transport. It’s also made with an absorbent and porous microfiber material for maximum breathability.
The microfiber also dries quickly and won’t bunch up during use. This hand-painted mat has a rubber texture on one side and microfiber on the other.
The rubber side works best when you’re trying to master a challenging pose and could use some extra grip, while the microfiber side works especially well for hot yoga. This mat weighs 2.8 pounds and is 1.5 millimeters thick. It’s also machine washable for your convenience.
Find more June & Juniper Travel Yoga Mat information and reviews here.
7. Manduka PRO Travel Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Made in an emission-free facility
- Plenty of cushioning for your hips, elbows, spine, knees and other sensitive areas
- Sweat-resistant surface
- Only available in one size
- Surface is slippery at first
- Has an initial odor
With measurements of 71 inches long and 2.5 millimeters thick, this Manduka yoga travel mat gives you plenty of room to stretch out for downward-facing dog and other poses while providing plenty of cushioning for your hips, elbows, spine, knees and other sensitive areas. While the mat is thick enough to keep you from noticing hard floor surfaces, it’s also thin enough to roll up and take with you on the go.
The mat’s non-slip surface provides the traction you need to confidently master even the most challenging poses. Not only is the surface sweat-resistant, it also prevents moisture (and bacteria) from building up.
This travel yoga mat is manufactured in an emission-free facility and won’t fade, flake or peel over time. A lifetime warranty provides extra peace of mind.
The Manduka eKO Superlite Yoga Travel Mat is a bit easier on the wallet and is slightly more portable if that’s your main concern.
-
Cons:
- Open-cell technology keeps sweat from pooling on surface
- Works equally well for Pilates and other floor exercises
- Easily folds or rolls for travel
- Carrying strap is sold separately
- Exterior isn't the most durable
- Strong initial odor
You won’t slip and slide during workout with the B Mat, as its open-cell technology prevents sweat from pooling on the surface of the mat. The mat’s rubber is built to withstand heat and sweat, allowing you to power through that challenging vinyasa flow or another sequence while feeling confident and secure.
This portable yoga mat measures 26 inches wide and 71 or 85 inches long, so you can comfortably stretch out for your practice. It’s also two millimeters thick to keep your joints and other sensitive areas feeling supported.
Depending on the size you select, your mat will either weigh 2.2 or 2.6 pounds.
-
Cons:
- Made with eco-friendly natural rubber and other materials
- Thicker than your average travel yoga mat
- Safe for the washing machine
- Has an initial slippery coating
- On the heavier side
- Some wish it had more cushioning
The combo mat is a two-in-one mat and towel to provide a secure grip during Bikram, Ashtanga, hot yoga and all other workouts. If you’re feeling brave, you can even attempt that one-handed tree pose, scorpion pose or other tricky moves without worrying about your hands slipping.
As with many of the best yoga mats on the market, this one features a natural tree rubber construction along with microfiber made from recycled bottles. Not only are the prints eye-catching, they’re also water-based.
If it needs a deeper cleaning, you can safely toss this portable yoga mat into the washing machine then hang it up to dry. The print won’t fade no matter how many times you wash the mat.
This mat weighs around five pounds and is 70 inches long, 24 inches wide and 3.5 millimeters thick. A carrying strap is included for easy portability. Giving back is a common theme in the yoga community, and YOGA DESIGN LAB will donate $1 from every purchase to youth yoga programs in need.
10. Aurorae Synergy Foldable Travel Yoga MatPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-absorbent microfiber material
- Easily fits into luggage and backpacks
- Great for hot, sweaty yoga workouts
- Can be slippery if surface isn't wet enough
- Not as thick as a traditional yoga mat
- Mat isn't very wide
If portability is your top concern, this travel yoga mat handily folds flat to fit into your luggage or backpack and weighs in a just 1.3 pounds. While it’s durable enough to use on its own, the Synergy works equally well as an extra layer for your flooring or other yoga mats.
The non-slip yoga towel mat features a plush, lightweight and ultra-absorbent microfiber material, which keeps you from sliding or moving around unintentionally on the floor. The two-in-one yoga towel is especially geared towards your favorite hot and active yoga practices, including Bikram, vinyasa, power yoga and more.
The towel is machine washable and works best when the mat is wet. This portable yoga mat measures 72 inches long, 24 inches wide and 2.5 millimeters thick.
11. Sugarmat Travel SetPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carrying bag is included
- Highly absorbent suede is great for hot yoga
- Hand or machine washable
- Not heavily cushioned
- Has an odor at first
- Suede requires a fair amount of moisture to prevent slipping
This eco-friendly yoga mat is a bit more cushioned than some of the other travel yoga mats on our list, making it a practical option if you’re looking for more support and joint protection. The mat is made with a 100 percent PVC- and latex-free material and comes with water-based inks.
The reversible rubber base provides the necessary support and grip you need for most yoga moves, while the synthetic suede surface works especially well for hot yoga. The wetter the suede gets, the better the grip.
When the workout is done, simply wash the mat by hand or clean it in the machine. A yoga bag is included to carry the mat to class, the studio or on your next vacation.
What Is the Best Travel Yoga Mat?
According to YogaBar, the average yoga mat is generally between 0.15 and 0.25 inches thick. Ideally, the mat should have enough support and cushion without causing you to lose your balance or lose contact with the floor.
Thickness is a personal choice, but you want to choose a mat that works best for your yoga practice. The best travel mat should also be thick enough to protect your knees and other sensitive areas. However, the thicker the mat, the bulkier and heavier it is to transport.
Most travel yoga mats can be folded up to fit nicely into a backpack or carry-on bag, but accessories such as yoga mat straps and carrying bags can make it even easier to transport your travel yoga mat.
Do I Need a Travel Yoga Mat?
Travel yoga mats tend to be lighter and smaller than traditional yoga mats. Most also include carrying straps to easily transport your mat to the studio, gym or anywhere else your yoga practice might take you.
If you don't plan on transporting the mat that often or you don't mind a bit of extra bulk, you can probably get away with a slightly larger travel yoga mat. However, a thinner and shorter mat could be your best bet if you travel frequently or prefer a lighter weight mat.
Another good tip for busy yogis is to consider buying a yoga mat bag to keep your travel yoga mat protected from the elements. According to Men's Journal, the bag can also help your mat retain its shape. A bag also adds an extra element of security compared to a shoulder strap.
Which Is the Best Yoga Mat?
You'll find that certain yoga mats are more attractive because of their price tag or specific features, such as a longer length if you're taller or a beautiful hand-printed design. If you're focused on hot yoga or you tend to sweat a bit during your indoor workouts, check out the best travel mat with a non-slip surface to keep you from sliding.
Some mats have more cushioning and can be used for general floor-based workouts and even Pilates. These mats tend to be more comfortable on hard floors and offer more protection for your joints and other sensitive areas. However, they generally weigh more and can be a bit more cumbersome to carry, especially if you need to squeeze the mat into a carry-on bag or backpack.
