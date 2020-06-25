11 Best Travel Yoga Mats: Compare & Save

The eKO SuperLite by Manduka stands out for many reasons, but it’s perhaps best known for its rock-solid grip. Whether you’re powering through a hot yoga session or you’re simply trying to master a yoga move with confidence, your hands and feet will remain firmly in place, no matter how sweaty you are.

Unlike microfiber, which gets better with moisture, you don’t have to worry about getting this travel yoga mat wet to enjoy its non-slip properties. The open-cell surface also keeps the mat from absorbing sweat and makes it easier to clean. The textured surface keeps you from slipping and sliding, regardless of how much or little you’re sweating.

Aside from a wide variety of colors, you can choose between the shorter (68-inch) or longer (71-inch) mats. Both versions weigh approximately 2.2 pounds and are 1.5 millimeters thick for ultimate portability.

This travel yoga mat is made with sustainably harvested tree rubber, in addition to a blend of natural cotton and polyester. Instead of using soap or tossing this portable yoga mat into a washing machine, the best way to clean it is with a vinegar-based solution.

The Manduka PRO Travel Yoga Mat has more cushioning if you’re looking for more support on the go.