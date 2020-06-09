UFC Champ Shares Wild Story About Doing Drugs With Mike Tyson

Retired UFC “champ champ” Henry Cejudo revealed to Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show” that he smoked 5-Methoxy-N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, aka DMT and sometimes called “the toad”, with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson recently and that it was one of the most important experiences of his life.

“I feel like the toad is probably one of the best things that’s happened to me,” Cejudo said. “Honestly, because it makes you realize and reflect on what truly matters.”

DMT, a psychedelic drug similar to LSD and magic mushrooms, is a Schedule I controlled substance in the United States.

Still, Cejudo was excited to share his experience with Rogan about using the drug with the legendary boxing champion Tyson.

“It was something scary in some ways because…it takes you out of your body…its almost like you’re in judgment day and you’re the one being convicted and you’re the judge, too,” Cejudo said. “It’s like you’re so dead that you’re alive.”

How Cejudo Ended up Smoking DMT With Tyson

Cejudo related how the whole thing came about.

“Can you imagine doing the toad with somebody like Mike? I’ve actually been shadowing Mike Tyson for like, I’m good friends with his manager Rob Hickman, and just the stuff that they’re doing at Tyson Ranch is pretty cool.”

Cejudo said he and Tyson planned the trip before making it happen.

“Mike, I’ve been on his podcast,” Cejudo said. “He’s always talked about the toad…I call him Uncle Mike, man, cause he just, he schools you a lot. He’ll compliment you, but then he’ll school me at the same time.”

Cejudo said Tyson had shared his experience about using the psychedelic drug in the past, and that Cejudo wanted that same experience.

“He always talked about the toad so I was like let’s do it then, Mike,” Cejudo said.

Craziest Part for Cejudo Was Seeing Tyson’s Experience Unfold

But Cejudo said witnessing Tyson’s experience was one of the craziest parts about the entire venture.

“So we go out…to Antigua which is an island off the Caribbean. We had a…Shaman…and he’s out there and Mike goes first so, imagine this, Mike Tyson…he’s doing it…he’s going a bit crazy, man, because a lot of it, what that does, it brings out a lot of your demons…a lot of things you’ve been holding onto for a minute.”

Cejudo wouldn’t go into detail about what Tyson was saying or doing but he painted a good enough picture for people to perhaps guess at the kinds of things it might have been.

“So I’m seeing Mike over here twisting and turning and talking about a lot of, I don’t want to share that stuff, but talking about a lot of his past, man.”

Obviously, it was a fascinating experience.

“I’m almost tripping out, but at the same time intrigued,” Cejudo said.

Cejudo Shared His Personal Experience Using DMT

Then Cejudo related his personal experience using the drug.

“So then I go up, and I do it, and man it took me to a, especially out of retirement here, I almost kind of wanted somewhat answers, I was hoping that it would give me like okay man this is the path…and it took me to my mom’s first love, man.”

Cejudo said he experienced something like watching a movie of his entire life.

“It showed me…almost like in a movie, you know, how I was born, how my mom had me, how by the time I was 8 years old I had my sister so I was no longer the youngest…how my mom…somewhat pushed me to the side, leaving home at the age of 17 and substituting my mom’s love for self-fulfillment, wrestling.”

You can watch Cejudo discuss his experience in greater detail below.

