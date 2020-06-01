UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Breaks Up Fight During Protest in California [WATCH]

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell was recorded breaking up a fight in Huntington Beach, California, during protests. The United States has been subjected to mass amounts of protests and riots throughout the county since George Floyd died in police custody.

The video of Liddell has been shared by ABC 7. The Iceman told the media outlet that he went down to the protest in Huntington Beach to “keep the peace.” The video shows Liddell in the middle of a crowd attempting to de-escalate tensions between residents. In one instance, Liddell got between two parties of people who were seemingly arguing, with Liddell and an unnamed person physically coming into contact.

In an interview with ABC 7, Liddell said: “It’s good to see people defending their city. It’s just terrible, I mean violence begets violence. Violence doesn’t help anybody. We all know what happened was wrong — everybody I know thinks it was wrong. It’s hard to watch. But this does not help, destroying cities, destroying people. Hurting people does not do any good for anybody. Protest all you want. Do it peacefully.”

Here is the video:

Chuck Liddell Is One of the Most Respected Fighters in UFC History

Liddell, who is a UFC Hall of Famer, is one of the most respected fighters to ever step into the Octagon. He made his professional mixed martial arts debut on May 15, 1998, during UFC 17. He defeated Noe Hernandez by unanimous decision.

The Iceman would go on to have a 20-year-long career as a fighter. On December 30, 2006, he won the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 52 when he knocked out Randy Couture. Liddell defended his title four times, defeating Couture again, as well as Jeremy Horn, Renato Sobral and Tito Ortiz.

Liddell’s run as light heavyweight champ ended on May 26, 2007, when he lost to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at UFC 71. After suffering four losses in his next five fights, Liddell retired from the Octagon. However, over eight years later, Liddell decided to compete professionally one more time against his longtime rival Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz.

Liddell Fought In 2018 Against Ortiz for the Third Time & Lost By Knockout

Speaking of Huntington Beach, Liddell has a long history with “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz. The two fighters first fought on April 2, 2004, when Liddell kicked Ortiz out in the second round of their fight at UFC 47.

The two met 2.5 years later at UFC 66. On December 30, 2006, Ortiz challenged The Iceman for his light heavyweight title, but their fight went much the same as their first. Liddell finished The Huntington Beach Bad Boy by TKO in the third round.

However, 12 years later, Ortiz had his revenge. At 48 years old, Liddell came out of retirement to fight The Huntington Beach Bad Boy for the third time. The two fought on November 24, 2018, during Golden Boy Promotions: Liddell vs. Ortiz 3. The fight went entirely different than their first two affairs, with Ortiz knocking out Liddell in the first round.

On March 3, 2020, Liddell confirmed to TMZ that he was once again retired.

