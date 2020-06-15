Newly Signed UFC Fighter Now Gets DM Replies From Women

Two weeks after his promotional debut at over a ranked flyweight contender, rising prospect Brandon Royval revealed via social media over the weekend that it’s suddenly become much easier for him to get replies back from women on social media.

Gets signed to @ufc on 5/15 Girls replying to my DM: my Christmas was good, thanks for asking… sorry I’ve been busy, wyd doe? — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 14, 2020

That’s right.

Royval won his UFC debut a couple of weeks ago, and now he’s getting hit back on messages he sent just after Christmas.

Royval Won UFC Debut Last Month

Royval, 27, scored an excellent submission win over rugged 125-pound contender Tim Elliot in his first UFC fight on the May 30 UFC Fight Night card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the immediate aftermath, Royval legitimately appeared to be in despair over not having put on the kind of performance that night that the fighter thought would warrant netting him some bonus money.

In fact, the American was brought to tears over the matter during his vulnerable post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“I have to go to work tomorrow, do you know that?” Royval asked Daniel Cormier. ‘Like, I gotta go to work tomorrow, and that’s because I didn’t put on a good performance today.”

Except that Royval did put on a good performance.

Cormier tried his best to persuade the fighter to see things differently.

“Brandon, I gotta be honest man, you’re being really hard on yourself,” Cormier said. “You just won your UFC debut over one of the top 15 guys in the division. On Monday, you’re gonna have a ranking right next to your name that you told us you wanted. You cannot be that disappointed.”

Royval’s Surprise Bonus(es)

But Royval was disappointed, at least until it was announced later that night that he had done enough in his fight to win the bonus money he craved.

Royval-Elliott was named Fight of the Night. That honor netted Royval a $50,000 bonus.

But all that wasn’t the only kind of bonus Royval surprisingly received after winning his UFC debut last month.

Because as the Colorado-based fighter revealed via social media that he suddenly started getting direct message replies back to him from women, some that he had sent over six months ago.

How all that works out for Royval remains to be seen.

What is seen right now though is that Royval, a solid-looking flyweight buzzsaw inside the Octagon, really seems to know how to generate interest from others when he’s outside the cage, too.

That’s something that should help the 11th-ranked flyweight as he continues his march toward becoming a popular UFC fan-favorite.

