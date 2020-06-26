UFC Fighter Threatens Reporter: ‘I’ll Beat Your Ass’

Volatile UFC welterweight Mike Perry threatened CBS journalist Brian Campbell during the fighter’s recent appearance on Campbell’s “State of Combat” podcast. Apparently, Perry didn’t like some of the questions Campbell posed to him during the show because after he was asked what made Perry stand out compared to his upcoming opponent Micky Gall, Perry lashed out in anger.

“Because I’ll beat your ass, that’s why,” Perry said. “You run your mouth and I’ll beat your ass. You’re a journalist, you ain’t going to do shit to me. I’ll punch you in the mouth and get away with it.”

And Perry seems to believe he can simply will people into doing what he wants them to do.

“Please believe that if you think that talking sh*t is safe, please believe that I will say something back that will make you overstep your boundaries,” Perry said. “I can make you touch me and if you touch me I’m going to f*cking end your life.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Perry vs. Gall on Saturday Night in Las Vegas

Perry faces Mickey Gall in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event features Dustin Poirer vs. Dan Hooker, and the action begins on ESPN with prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 8 p.m. ET.

Judging by the hostile interview, Perry seems to be entering his next UFC contest riding a wave of emotion after losing three out of his last four fights.

On top of that, Perry recently split from his wife, added a new girlfriend, and remarkably decided to have his new love interest be the only person in his corner on Saturday night for his fight.

But don’t ask him about it. That’s what Campbell found out the hard way.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s an MMA community love story, this is my love story and you all want to butt in,” Perry said. “This is my love story, you can’t have it. This is me and [her] and just us get to view it. You can say what you want and I can’t stop people from talking but if you talk that shit to me in person, please believe it’s going to be a different story.”

Perry Didn’t Like Questions About Personal Life

Perry also took issue with being asked about separating from his wife of seven months, professional tennis player Danielle Nickerson.

In fact, when Campbell asked about some comments made on social media by Perry’s former striking coach Frank Lester and teammate Diego Sanchez in which they basically suggested Perry’s MMA career would be better off now that Perry and Nickerson are no longer together, Perry flipped his lid altogether and ended the call.

“Who? Who said what about my life? It sounds like you agree with that, bro! Well, then why are you asking questions about my life saying this person said this and this person said that?” Perry said. “I don’t f*cking know nobody and nobody knows me, that’s for damn sure. I don’t know why people are talking to me about other people saying things about my life.”

Perry continued his tirade.

“What kind of question is that? Get your own wife. You don’t want to f*cking talk to me about mine. I don’t give a f*ck. Why, because you’re a journalist? You don’t get paid for this shit. What are you doing with your life? F*ck you, bro. Goodbye, CBS.”

That’s how the interview ended.

READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Latest Video Should Frighten Jon Jones [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel