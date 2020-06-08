UFC’s Greatest Fighter Just Put Dana White on Blast

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter ever and inarguably the most decorated athlete the company has on its roster right. But the 32-year-old American isn’t too happy about his relationship with UFC president Dana White, so he took to social media on Monday to put his boss on blast.

First, Jones revealed that he wasn’t certain about all the ways his life would change if he was able to sign with another promoter but did believe he’d be treated way better in at least one way.

“One thing I would have is total support,” Jones said. “A boss behind me who actually promotes me.”

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1270056136138297344

Additionally, Jones revealed more specifics about how his relationship with White had fallen apart during recent negotiations for Jones’ desired superfight against heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

“Everything was good until I asked for a piece of the pie…,” Jones lamented.

Everything was good until I asked for a piece of the pie.. ufc totally comfortable with me taking concussions for over a decade but asking for generational wealth. Get the fuck out of here. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jones Sent Criticisms Directly to UFC’s Most Important Partner

All this was on the heels of Jones having expressed frustration with his UFC contract the day prior.

In short, it seems like Jones wants to leave the UFC but feels like he’s contractually trapped in a tough position to do so.

On Sunday, Jones tweeted his thoughts about the matter directly to the UFC’s exclusive U.S. television partner, ESPN.

“It’s not a matter of not wanting to fight, I committed my whole life to this trade,” Jones said. “The issue is not being able to go anywhere else.”

It’s not a matter of not wanting to fight, I committed my whole life to this trade. The issue is not being able to go anywhere else. @espn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

So it appears Jones is still super miffed about working with the UFC and that his time with the company might truly be coming to an end.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Explains Retirement: ‘Nothing There for Me’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel