UFC Star Makes Troll ‘Mike Perry Is a Bum’ Website & Instagram Account [LOOK]

Darren Till has earned another point in his online feud with Mike Perry. The two UFC fighters have gone back and forth on social media, hurling insults and threats toward each other. Most recently, Till created a website called “Mike Perry Is a Bum,” and you can view a screenshot of the website below.

“The Gorilla” shared ten memes of “Platinum” under what he labeled as the “Bum Gallery.” See below:

The website also has images of Perry fighting in the UFC, including after he had his nose broken by Vicente Luque and being caught in an armbar by Donald Cerrone. There is a section labeled “Our Partners” which includes photoshopped pictures of Till, and links to a video of Platinum being knocked out in a boxing match against Kenneth Mcneil.

Besides the website, Till has also created Instagram accounts dedicated to trolling Mike Perry, his latest being ddarrenttill3. Most of the Platinum memes Till shared on the Instagram account were included on the website.

According to a post on June 15, Perry blocked Till’s troll account. In the caption, The Gorilla wrote: “The dream is over people. It was fun while it lasted. We have officially been blocked again.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Two Have Been in a Social Media Feud for Months But Are Unlikely to Compete Against Each Other Anytime Soon

Perry and Till have been going at it online for months. On Monday, Perry posted a savage tweet aimed Till, who is from England.

Funny all you miserable bums in Europe are jealous. Wanking off your mates in a circle jerk while I block your whole shitty continent ! The only thing you guys are raw dogging is all your buddies. @darrentill2 has #AnalWarts — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 15, 2020

A match in the near future between the two fighters is unlikely as they are currently competing in different weight classes. Till is scheduled for a middleweight bout against former champion Robert Whittaker on July 25, and Platinum is scheduled for a welterweight fight with Mickey Gall on June 27.

Perry offered his opinion of the fight between Till and Whittaker, tweeting: “I got @robwhittakermma beating the breaks of @darrentill2 not that my opinion matters but facts are facts. Tilly boy getting #Rawdogged.”

Till Is Currently Ranked No. 4 in the Middleweight Division

The Gorilla competed eight times in the UFC welterweight division before moving up to middleweight in his last fight. Till found a lot of success at welterweight, winning five of his first six UFC matches. His other fight went to a majority draw.

In that stretch, Till defeated top fighters Stephen Thomson and Donald Cerrone before earning a shot at welterweight gold. However, The Gorilla was unable to capture the title, losing the fight by second-round submission to then-champ Tyron Woodley.

Till then lost his next match by knockout to Jorge Masvidal. The back-to-back losses coupled with missing weight multiple times prompted The Gorilla to move up to middleweight. The last time Till stepped into the Octagon was for his middleweight debut when he took on former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. Till put on an impressive performance, defeating the veteran by split decision.

The victory over Gastelum placed Till at No. 4 in the division and lined him up for his July 25 match with Whittaker. The winner of that bout is likely to be next in line for a middleweight title shot against the winner of Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

READ NEXT: Fighter Hit With Vicious Punch After Walking Away From Opponent Mid-Fight [WATCH]