Washington Redskins Name Gets Eye-Opening Claim from Jesse Ventura [VIDEO]

For years, many have implored the Washington Redskins to change their team name because it is deemed disrespectful towards Native Americans.

Appearing on Fox Sports Radio’s “Listen In With KNN” WWE Hall of Famer, Jesse Ventura told the show’s host, Kelsey Nicole Nelson that he’s not a fan of the Redskins’ team name and something must be done.

“Well like I said, the first thing we can do right now to remedy this is change the Washington football nickname,” the 38th governor of Minnesota told Nelson.

“That they can do quick.”

Washington, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser shared similar sentiments during a recent interview with The Team 980.

“I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people,” Bowser said via an interview transcribed by Heavy contributor Chris Crouse.

“And this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.”

The Redskins have played in Landover, Maryland since 1997. Their lease ends in 2026. It’s believed that team owner, Dan Snyder is looking for a new home in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

While the Redskins is a hot topic in sports, Ventura discussed more like embattled free-agent NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick hasn’t played NFL football in four years. “I view Colin Kaepernick like I do my my idol and hero,” said Ventura.

“They did the same thing to him. I grew up as a young man with a, there was a gentleman from Louisville by the name of Cassius Clay, who became Muhammad Ali. And they took his time away three years, he was not allowed to fight as the World Heavyweight Champion, because of a political stance on the Vietnam War. Now you’re talking to a Vietnam veteran, who respects the position Ali took. I respected completely that was in his heart, he did not want to fight and therefore he should not have had to, and he wasn’t going to be used like they would have used him. Had they brought him into the military, they would have used him simply to recruit other young black men into that colonial war, which I despise today that I participated in. But that aside, getting back to the football end of it I just want to make sure though, like Adrian Peterson, remember he’s a Viking first, Adrian Peterson said that in the fall, probably the entire league is going to take a knee. That’s wonderful. I have always supported the right to do that. And I’m a veteran. It does not. Taking a knee is the opposite of what our president says. It means you’re showing respect. You take a knee at church, you take a knee to marry your wife. There’s many things you take a knee at doing. And you take a knee at the grave site of another killed veteran that’s standard policy. But anyways, that aside, I just hope that Adrian Peterson when he takes that knee realizes the uniform he’s wearing in the helmet he has on is blatant racism also, and I really wish they could get rid of the name before they take the knee.”