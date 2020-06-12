11 Best Yoga Paddleboards: Compare & Save

The Boga Yoga iSUP caters to paddlers of all levels, from beginners to expert users. This board comes in one size, measuring 10’8″ and 32 inches wide for maximum stability. It’s also six inches thick.

As its name suggests, this SUP yoga board is designed with yogis in mind. However, it works just as well for paddling around and sightseeing on flat water.

As with many other SUP yoga boards, this one stands out for its sturdy drop-stitch construction. It also has a non-slip soft deck pad so that you can perfect your favorite water-based yoga moves without worrying about sliding around on the water.

The SUP yoga board comes with all the essentials, including an adjustable paddle, cargo bungee storage, a repair kit, a pump and a carrying bag. Its bamboo construction gives the board an upscale appearance.