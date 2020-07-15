15 Best Cruiser Skateboards

Unlike traditional skateboards, which are made for performing tricks and riding at skateparks, cruiser skateboards are made as simple commuter boards designed for what their name suggests, cruising. If you’re not hitting ramps, rails, or bombing down hills on a longboard, but still want to skate for the love of skating or as a way to commute, a cruiser skateboard is an ideal skateboard for you. Cruiser skateboards lack the length of longboards and are missing the upturned nose and tail of traditional skateboard. They are commuting skateboards designed to move skaters swiftly from point A to point B. This informative buyers guide features some of the industry’s top cruiser skateboards, as well as some budget alternatives.