15 Best Cruiser Skateboards

Unlike traditional skateboards, which are made for performing tricks and riding at skateparks, cruiser skateboards are made as simple commuter boards designed for what their name suggests, cruising. If you’re not hitting ramps, rails, or bombing down hills on a longboard, but still want to skate for the love of skating or as a way to commute, a cruiser skateboard is an ideal skateboard for you. Cruiser skateboards lack the length of longboards and are missing the upturned nose and tail of traditional skateboard. They are commuting skateboards designed to move skaters swiftly from point A to point B. This informative buyers guide features some of the industry’s top cruiser skateboards, as well as some budget alternatives.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $133.46 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $58.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $141.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. White Wave Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Complete (Missile)Price: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic look
- Bamboo and maple deck
- Bamboo and maple deck
- High price
- Deck can splinter
- Not meant for performance riding
The White Wave Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Complete is a classic cruiser skateboard that measures 28 inches long and 8 inches wide. This cruiser skateboard is made from several layers of Bamboo and Canadian Maple wood, which combine to form a durable deck with plenty of fl. This cruiser skateboard sits on 5-inch aluminum trucks that feature a polished finish with ultra-high rebound bushings. The Missle Model by White Wave Bamboo Longboard Skateboards is a classic cruiser skateboard that is built to last and will have you commuting in style
Find more White Wave Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Complete (Missile) information and reviews here.
-
2. FLOW Surf Skates Surf Skateboard with Carving TruckPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Internal spring allows for surfing manuevers
- Adjustable trucks
- Surf inspired shape
- High price
- Not meant for downhill or skateparks
- Meant for carving not just cruising
Flow Surf Skates cruiser skateboards bring the feel of surfing to the sidewalks and streets of the city. These cruiser skateboards allow you to practice surfing maneuvers when you’re far from the ocean or the waves are flat. The surf-inspired feel of Flow Surf Skates is made possible by the board’s unique design that includes an internal spring that allows for snappy, smooth carving, and surf like pumping. These cruiser skateboards can be adjusted for different ride types customizable truck spring tension, just tighten or loosen to find your ideal ride type. If you want a surf-inspired skateboard to practice carving when the waves are flat, look no further.
Find more FLOW Surf Skates Surf Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
3. Magneto Mini Cruiser Skateboard Cruiser | Short Board | Canadian Maple Deck – Designed for Kids, Teens and Adults …Pros:
Cons:
- Maplewood deck
- Double Kick tail
- Great for all ages
- High price
- Not meant for downhill or skateparks
- Weight limit of 275lbs
The Magneto Mini Cruiser Skateboard was designed for skaters of all ages and sizes. This compact commuter cruiser skateboard is fun to ride and extremely portable thanks to its small size and lightweight. This cruiser skateboard features a Canadian maple wood deck, which adds to the board’s overall durability. The “Double Kick Tails” add progression to an otherwise classic cruiser skateboard shape and allow for riders to perform ollies, kickflips, and more. If you’re looking for a cruiser board that will serve as a trusty daily commuter, but also allow for the occasional progressive maneuver, The Magneto Mini Cruiser Skateboard is the cruiser skateboard for you.
Find more Magneto Mini Cruiser Skateboard Cruiser information and reviews here.
-
4. FlyBee Boards 27in Cruiser SkateboardPros:
Cons:
- Stylish deck
- 7 ply maplewood deck
- Wood grooves in the deck for carving
- Doesn't come assembled
- Not meant for skateparks
- Miniature size may be challenging for some riders
The FlyBee Boards 27 Inch Cruiser Skateboard is a classic cruiser board that features an elaborate bottom deck design. The deck of this cruiser skateboard is made from 7 ply Canadian Maple wood and includes 2 dyed layers with wheel grooves to allow for deep carving. The trucks of this cruiser skateboard are constructed out of 5-inch casting aluminum with a black coasting finish that creates a smooth and stable turning experience that is perfect for cruising and carving. If you’re looking for a classic cruiser board with a stylish deck that won’t break the bank, take a look at FlyBee Boards.
Find more FlyBee Boards 27in Cruiser Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
5. B&S.LIN 27.5 ”x 8” Skateboard is a Versatile Skateboard That You can Ride Around and do Stunts with. Complete Assembled Cruiser Board Set.Best Bang for Your BuckPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Double kick concave
- Durable construction
- Affordable
- Not meant for downhill
- Can't perform complex tricks
- Not meant for skateparks
The B&S Lin Cruiser Skateboard is a lightweight cruiser skateboard with a classic and stylish deck design that is made from durable 7-layered maple wood. This cruiser skateboard features a double kick concave that allows you to perform trick from the nose or tail, and 60 mm PU wheels. With solid aluminum alloy trucks and ABEC-9 chrome steel bearings allow for speedy and effective commuting. For a cruiser skateboard, the B& S Lin Cruiser skateboard offers a versatile ride that will keep you entertained no matter where you’re heading. This classic cruiser is perfect for skaters of all levels looking to add some fun to their daily commute.
Find more B&S.LIN 27.5 ”x 8” Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
6. LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard 27 Inches Short Board 7-Layer Maple 95A High Elastic PU Wheel Adult Skill Skateboarding Concave Deck Teenagers, ChildrenPrice: $133.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable deck
- Double kick deck
- Custom bearings
- High price
- mini size may be challenging for some riders
- Not meant for downhill or skateparks
The LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard is a classic cruiser skateboard in a mini penny board shape that’s built from durable, premium 7 ply maple wood deck. Unlike most miniature cruiser skateboards or penny boards, this durable board can support riders that weigh as much as 330 lbs. In addition to its durability, the deck features a non-slip surface to keep riders in place. While cruiser skateboards are not designed for tricks, this cruiser skateboard features kicks at the nose and tail to allow for progressive riding. This cruiser skateboard is the ultimate commuter thanks to its custom chrome steel bearings, anti-shock 95A PU wheels, and soft PU bushings.
Find more LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
7. SKOCHO Classic 24in-28in Cruiser Skateboard LongboardPros:
Cons:
- Durable deck
- Surf inspired deck art
- Small and portable
- High price
- Not meant for downhill
- Not meant for skateparks
- The SKOCHO Classic Cruiser Skateboard is a classic cruiser skateboard that pays homage to skateboarding’s surfing roots with its surf-inspired deck art that is UV printed on the bottom deck. This cruiser skateboard is made from 7 ply Canadian Maple Wood, and the deck features carved in wheel wells that allow for deep carving. The trucks of this cruiser skateboard are 5.25-inch casting aluminum with a white coasting finish and provide a smooth, flowy turning experience. With AVEC-9 built-in smooth chrome bearings, this cruiser skateboard will have you surfing the streets and sidewalks.
-
Find more SKOCHO Classic 24in-28in Cruiser Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
8. Flybar Skate Cruiser Boards – 24” – 27.5 Strong 7 Ply Canadian Maple Complete Skateboards – 60mm PU Wheels with High Speed ABEC 9 BearingsPrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Durable Deck
- Portable size
- Not meant for downhill
- Not meant for skateparks
- Small size may be difficult for some riders
Flybar has been making reliable sporting equipment since 1918 and their skateboards are no exception. This cruiser skateboard is a compact size skateboard in a classic cruiser/penny board shape, meaning it’s small enough to take under your arm just about anywhere. The cruiser board offers a classic feel with a modern design that boasts stylish graphics. This cruiser skateboard comes assembled and sits on 5″ aluminum trucks with SHR 78A PU wheels and sleek ABEC 9 bearings. If you’re looking for a simple cruiser to ride around town or campus, this Flybar cruiser skateboard will serve you well.
Find more Flybar Skate Cruiser Boards information and reviews here.
-
9. Magneto Barefoot Mini Cruiser Skateboard | EVA Stomp Pad Grip Tape | Short Board | Canadian Maple Deck – Designed for Kids, Teens and Adults (Barefoot)Pros:
Cons:
- Eva foam grip tape for barefoot rides
- Durable maple deck
- Double kick nose and tail
- Not meant for downhill
- Not great grip for shoes
- Not meant for skateparks
- The Magneto Barefoot Mini Cruiser is the ultimate summer cruiser skateboard, thanks to its innovative grip tape, or lack of grip tape we should say. The grip tape on the Magneto Barefoot Mini Cruiser has been replaced with an EVA foam pad, similar to a surf traction pad. So, you can ride the Magneto Barefoot Mini Cruiser barefoot on your way to the beach or anywhere else your heart desires. Like other Magneto skateboards, this cruiser skateboard is made of Canadian Maplewood and comes an easy to carry, small shape. The double kick tail and nose adds a bit of versatility to this otherwise cruisey skateboard.
Find more Magneto Barefoot Mini Cruiser Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
10. SANVIEW Short Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Cruiser for Kids AdultsPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small and portable
- Flexible bamboo deck
- Great for commuting
- Lacks double kick deck for tricks
- Small size may prove difficult for some
- Weight limit of 220lbs
If you’re looking for a portable, fun cruiser skateboard, Sanview has just the right board for you. The SANVIEW Short Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Cruiser is a miniature 19″ egg-shaped cruiser skateboard that will serve as a trusty commuter cruiser skateboard that is easy to throw under your arm or even in your backpack, so you can skate wherever you find yourself. The deck of this cruiser skateboard is 3 ply 3 mm bamboo, which is more flexible and durable than many other deck options. With a max weight of 220lbs, this cruiser skateboard is well suited for kids and most adults.
Find more SANVIEW Short Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Cruiser information and reviews here.
-
11. SANVIEW Short Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Cruiser for Kids AdultsPros:
Cons:
- Has some longboard traits
- Great trucks for sliding
- Portable and lightweight
The Sanview Short Bamboo Longboard is more of a cruiser skateboard than a longboard, which is why we’ve included it in our buyer’s guide of the best cruiser skateboards. This cruiser skateboard measures 34 inches long and has a deck made of 7 ply maple wood with 1 ply of flexible bamboo. With 7-inch reverse kingpin aluminum longboard trucks, this cruiser skateboard can slide like a longboard and perform downhill. Still, this board is lightweight and compact, making it easy to tuck under your arm on the go. If you’re looking for a cruiser skateboard that sits halfway between a true cruiser and a longboard, this Sanview skateboard is for you.
- Lacks a doble kick tail and nose
- High price
- Not meant for skateparks
Find more SANVIEW Short Bamboo Longboard Skateboard Cruiser information and reviews here.
-
12. Eggboards Mini Longboard Cruiser Skateboard – The Original. Wide Small Bamboo Skateboards Ride Like Longboards. Complete Longboard for Adults and KidsPrice: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily portable
- Durable deck
- Great for all ages
- Lacks a double kick deck
- Not suited for skateparks or downhill
- Small size may prove challenging for some riders
The Eggboards Mini Longboard Cruiser Skateboard is designed for stylish transportation from point A to point B. Whether you’re cruising around campus or exploring the city streets, The Eggboards Mini Longboard Cruiser Skateboard will have you cruising in style. Measuring just 19″ long, this cruiser skateboard is the perfect size to tuck under your arm on the go, or even through in your backpack. It’s even accepted by airlines as a carry-on. This egg-shaped cruiser skateboard is made with durable bamboo that won’t chip or crack over time, unlike the commonly used Canadian maple wood.
Find more Eggboards Mini Longboard Cruiser Skateboard information and reviews here.
-
14. SKOCHO Classic 24in-28in Cruiser Skateboard LongboardPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide stable deck
- Stylish deck art
- Kick tail
- Not meant for downhill
- Not meant for skateparks
- Lacks kick in the nose
This 24-inch cruiser skateboard is ideal for cruising and carving. Ride in style ontop this stylish deck that features vintage striped artwork on a stable riding surface that is well suited for all ages and skill levels. Unlike other cruisers that come in miniature sizes, this medium size cruiser won’t feel too small underfoot, but it’s still short and lightweight enough to carry with you wherever you go. The kicktail allows for a versatile ride, while the smooth wheels and premium trucks make maneuvering easy. If you’re looking for a vintage cruiser shape to ride around town, check out the Skocho 24 inch Cruiser Skateboard.
Find more SKOCHO Classic 24in-28in Cruiser Skateboard Longboard information and reviews here.
-
15. LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard 27 Inches Short Board Surfboard Suitable for Adult Teenagers Beginner Road Skateboard 78A High Elastic Wear WheelPrice: $141.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High speed bearings
- Durable deck
- Great for all ages
- High price
- Not meant for downhill
- Not meant for skateparks
The LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard is a classic cruiser made from a combination of high-density Bamboo and Canadain Maple and can support riders of up to 330 lbs. With ABEC-9 precision high-speed bearings, solid aluminum trucks, and anti-shock smooth wheels, this classic cruiser will have you zipping down the street in style. With a deck that measures 27 inches, this cruiser is an ideal size for riders of all ages, not too big for kids, yet not too small for adults. The LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard is great for skaters looking for an easy and stylish ride.
Find more LJHBC Mini Cruiser Penny Skateboard information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.