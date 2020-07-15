15 Best Surf Accessories

While surfing may be one of the most popular ways to ride waves, it’s not the only way. Many surfers enjoy a variety of different wave riding methods, from riding alternative shaped boards to bodyboarding and using hand planes. For body boarders and body surfers, swim fins are a must-have surf accessory. These surf accessories run a bit smaller than traditional diving and snorkeling fins but have a wide body that helps propel you forward into the wave’s face. The

DMC Elite Silicone Water Fins for Swim and Training feature a comfortable foot pocket that helps reduce the possibility of cramps with its secure fit. The angle of the blade of the swim fin is different than the average sim fin, it is designed to create the least possible resistance through the water and it is aided by the asymmetrical shape of the fin that allows the fin to glide through the water.