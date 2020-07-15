15 Best Surf Accessories

AsWith summer in full swing, many Americans are spending ample time at the beach. For surfers, beach time has always been the norm. Whether you’re spending a full day at the beach with friends and family, or just squeezing in a quick surf session in the morning before work, these surf accessories are sure to make life a little easier and a whole lot more fun. From changing towels and portable showers to alternative wave riding crafts, this surf accessories buyer guide has something for every surfer and ocean lover. Dive into our surf accessories buyers guide to find the perfect surf accessories before summer ends!
1. RinseKit POD | Portable Shower with Hand Pump | 1.75 Gallons of Hot or Cold Water | High Pressure Spray is Great for Camping, Surfing, Pets, Sports and a Quick ShowerPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact size
- 6 foot hose
- Great for surf road trips
- High price
- Hose can leak
- Pump sold seperately
No one likes staying salty of hours spent in the ocean, but when you’re surfing away from the city, you may not have the luxury of beach shower. That’s where Rinse Kit comes in. Rinse Kit is a portable shower that fits easily in the trunk of your car and is the perfect surf accessory for surfers who are chasing waves up and down the coast or are just surfing their local break every morning. As far as surf accessories go, this is a must-have for long road trips and camping surf trips. The Rinse Kit POF features a tough outer shell that makes it perfect for outdoor adventures, a 6-foot hose to make showering easy, and a hand pump for added water pressure.
Find more RinseKit POD | Portable Shower with Hand Pump information and reviews here.
-
2. OYOOQO 5 Gallons Portable Outdoor Camping Shower, Electric Pressure Shower and Rinse Kits for Surfing,Diving,Fishing,Road Trip,Caravan Trip,Pet Shower,12V Car Wash Outdoor ShowerPrice: $188.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long lasting battery life
- Rechargable battery
- Extra long hose
- High price
- Battery vs. pump powered
- Not as portable as smaller devices
Like the Rinse Kit, the OOYOOQO 5 Gallons Portable Outdoor Camping Shower is one of the best surf accessories out there for surf road trips and camping trips. This portable shower is battery operated and is recharged with a 12-volt car power source. Additionally, this portable shower features a 13-foot shower hose, a water-conserving showerhead, and a high-pressure car wash gun. Unlike many similar surf accessories on the market, this portable shower has a long-lasting battery life that can provide 30 minutes of consecutive use or 45-55 minutes of increment use. If you’re looking for a portable shower for your next road trip down the coat, you cannot go wrong with this surf accessory.
Find more OYOOQO 5 Gallons Portable Outdoor Camping Shower information and reviews here.
-
3. Manera Changing Towel Poncho Robe, One Size, Rayon Fabric derived from BambooPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft to the touch
- Hyper absorbant
- Naturally bacteriostatic and hypo-allergenic
- High price
- Not many color options
- No draw string on the hood
Nothing is more awkward than changing in a crowded beach parking lot. Struggling to squeeze into a skin-tight wetsuit is hard enough without worrying if your towel will drop at a moment’s notice. That’s where the changing poncho comes into play. These seemingly oversized hoodies double as beach towels and changing tents. Manera Changing Towel Poncho Robe is made from 70% Bamboo and 30% cotton. A combination that is ultra-soft and absorbs water three to four times better than regular cotton, a perfect for drying off in comfort. Additionally, the fabric of these surf accessories is naturally bacteriostatic and hypo-allergenic.
Find more Manera Changing Towel Poncho Robe information and reviews here.
-
4. CULTHOOD Changing Robe Towel Poncho with Zip Pocket – Change Your Surfing and Swimming Wetsuit/Clothes in Public with Style -Many Colors–Adult Size Fits All–Approved by Wakeboarding ChampionsPrice: $74.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zipper pocket
- Fast drying
- Makes changing in public easy
- High price
- Not sustainably produced
- Not hypo-allergenic
There are changing ponchos, and then there’s the Culthood Changing Robe Towel. This changing poncho is the Cadillac of surf accessories and features a drawstring hood and zipper pocket to store things like surf wax and fin keys. These surf accessory changing ponchos are made from thick microfiber fabric that keeps you warm and protected from the wind while allowing you to change quickly and comfortably in virtually any location. Additionally, this changing poncho is highly absorbent and dries quickly. If you’re looking for the ultimate surf accessory that is guaranteed to simplify your surf routine, look no further.
Find more CULTHOOD Changing Robe Towel Poncho with Zip Pocket information and reviews here.
-
5. INNO INA445 Surf-Wind-Long Board Locking Roof Carrier- Holds (1) Kayak or (1) Canoe or (2) SUP)/Wind/Surf-BoardsPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Universal mounting system works with almost any car
- More secure than traditional surf racks
- Works with surfboards, kayaks, and SUP
- High Price
- Doens't work with soft top jeeps
- Only fits two boards
Not all surf car racks are created equal. Most surf car racks are inexpensive and consist of two simple ratchet straps that run through the front and back doors of the vehicle. While these surf car racks are widely used, they often lead to inadvertent damage to both the car and the boards. The INNO INA445 Surf-Wind-Long Board Locking Roof Carrier holds two surfboards and works with virtually any vehicle thanks to its universal mounting system. These secure surf racks are excellent surf accessories for anyone who wants to keep their boards as safe as possible during their daily beach commute.
Find more INNO INA445 Surf-Wind-Long Board Locking Roof Carrier information and reviews here.
-
6. DMC Elite Silicone Water Fins for Swim and TrainingPrice: $85.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Design reduces drag
- Comfortable fit
- Great for novices and experts
- High price
- Not made specifically for body surfing
- Heavy
- While surfing may be one of the most popular ways to ride waves, it’s not the only way. Many surfers enjoy a variety of different wave riding methods, from riding alternative shaped boards to bodyboarding and using hand planes. For body boarders and body surfers, swim fins are a must-have surf accessory. These surf accessories run a bit smaller than traditional diving and snorkeling fins but have a wide body that helps propel you forward into the wave’s face. The DMC Elite Silicone Water Fins for Swim and Training feature a comfortable foot pocket that helps reduce the possibility of cramps with its secure fit. The angle of the blade of the swim fin is different than the average sim fin, it is designed to create the least possible resistance through the water and it is aided by the asymmetrical shape of the fin that allows the fin to glide through the water.
Find more DMC Elite Silicone Water Fins for Swim and Training information and reviews here.
-
7. SUN NINJA Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter with Sand Shovel, Ground Pegs,and Stability Poles, Outdoor Shade for Camping Trips, Fishing, Backyard Fun or Picnics (10x10FT 4 Pole, Green)Price: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy set up
- 50+ SPF protectoin
- Portable
- High price
- Poles can break
- Poles can be shaky
Long days at the beach require protection from the sun. Whether you’re at the shore for the surf, sun, or sand, sometimes sunscreen alone isn’t enough. There are plenty of surf accessories out there aimed at sun protection, but the SUN NINJA Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter provides a simple, yet effective solution in a stylish package–shade. Sun Ninja’s come in three convenient sizes (4-person, 6-person, & 8-person), and are quick and easy to set up. Additionally, each Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent comes with a handy travel bag that allows you to take your Sun Ninja tent on the go.
Find more SUN NINJA Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter information and reviews here.
-
8. Slowtide Radiant Round Beach TowelPrice: $80.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly absorbent
- Super soft
- Stylish design
- High price
- Better for lounging than changing
- Not a traditional shape
The Slow Tide Radiant Round Beach Towel is the perfect surf accessory for the summer. The Slow Tide founders created their line of premium surf accessories and beach towels when they realized no towel was both stylish and functional for an active lifestyle. Slow Tide surf accessories designs are inspired by bodies of water and coastal art. This beach towel comes in a stylish circle shape with a 60″ diameter and is made from 100% soft and absorbent cotton velour. If you’re looking for the perfect beach towel for relaxing between surf sessions or just lounging at the beach, look no further.
Find more Slowtide Radiant Round Beach Towel information and reviews here.
-
9. Creatures of Leisure SurfEars Water Out Sound in Ear PlugsPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customizable fit
- Keeps water out and lets sound in
- Comfortable fit
- High price
- Only needed in cold water
- May fall out during a heavy wipeout
Surfer’s Ear is a painful medical condition that plagues surfers who frequent cold water breaks. Short term issues with Surfer’s Ear can be managed and endured, but many chronic cases lead to surgery. For that reason, many surfers choose to employ the use of surf-specific earplugs to deter the formation of Surfer’s Ear, and there are none better than the Creatures of Leisure SurfEars Water Out Sound in Ear Plugs. With their innovative winged curved design, these earplugs keep water out yet don’t impede hearing. These surf accessories are made from soft silicone and feature a customizable ergonomic design that fits virtually all ear canal sizes and shapes.
Find more Creatures of Leisure SurfEars Water Out Sound in Ear Plugs information and reviews here.
-
10. Surf Backpack, Backpack for Surf, Gift for a SurferPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carries up to 3 surfboards
- Lots of additoinal storage
- Great for hiking to remote surf spots
- High price
- Boards are unprotected
- Designed only for shortboards
If you’re planning a grand surf adventure this summer, either exploring your local coastline or elsewhere, there is no better surf accessory than The Surf Backpack. This surf accessory is the ultimate tool for surf exploration. The Surf Backpack holds up to 3 surfboards strapped to the outside of the bag, so there’s plenty of room left in the actual backpack for wetsuits, towels, and supplies. This surf accessory features 29 liters of storage that includes a laptop pocket, a wet/dry bag, side pockets for wax and fins, side grab handles, and adjustable waist and shoulder straps. If you’re an avid outdoorsman/ women and surfer looking for a top of the line surf accessory to make your next adventure easier, check out The Surf backpack
Find more Surf Backpack, Backpack for Surf, Gift for a Surfer information and reviews here.
-
11. GoPro MAX — Waterproof 360 + Traditional Camera with Touch Screen Spherical 5.6K30 HD Video 16.6MP 360 Photos 1080p Live Streaming StabilizationPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Internal stabilization
- Shoots 360 footage
- Waterproof
- High price
- Bulky design
- Not compatible with previous GoPro remotes
If there’s one thing surfers like as much or more than surfing, it’s photos of them surfing. The GoPro Hero Max is the king of surf accessories for that reason. This surf accessory is three cameras in one and allows you to shoot traditional video, capture photos, and even take immersive 360-degree footage. What sets the new Hero line apart from previous GoPro cameras and other action cameras is the Max Hypersmooth feature that provides internal stabilization that results in smooth and clean footage that is perfect for surfing. Additionally, the GoPro Hero Max is completely waterproof and requires no waterproof housing.
Find more GoPro MAX information and reviews here.
-
12. Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag Double/Triple (2-3 Boards)Price: $259.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Store up to 3 boards
- Durable Construction
- Lots of storage
- No wheels
- High price
- Only meant for shortboards
If surf travel is in your future then you need this surf accessory. The Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Bag comfortable fits 2-3 boards inside a padded exterior that contains 10mm of travel grade foam protection, extra-tough 600D ripstop material, and plenty of internal storage. This board bag is designed to keep your bags safe during travel whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or car. If you’re looking for a secure way to transport multiple boards without having to worry about you boards being damaged, then the Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag Double/Triple is the ideal surf accessory for you.
Find more Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag Double/Triple information and reviews here.
-
13. Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag-LongboardPrice: $102.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Outside pocket storage
- Heat reflective surface
- Padded shoulder strap
- Only meant for longboards
- Not much padding
- Not much internal storage
If you’re looking for the perfect day bag to sling over your shoulder for your bike ride to your local surf break, or to throw in your car for a quick jaunt up the coast, the Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag-Longboard is perfect for you. Transporting a longboard is no easy feat, but with the Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag, your trips to the beach will be a breeze. This day bag features a semi-reflective heat resistant PE shell on the top and bottom, a top zipper for easy access to your board, and a padded shoulder strap.
Find more Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag-Longboard information and reviews here.
-
14. Dakine Cyclone Roll Top 32L Wet/Dry PackPrice: $99.95Pros:
Cons:
- Dry bag that doubles as wet storage
- Durable construction
- Electronic storage sleeve
- High price
- Roll top
- Smaller than other dry bags
Transporting a wetsuit home after a long day surfing can get a bit messy, and if you forget to take a wet wetsuit out of your car overnight, you’re sure to regret it. That’s where this next surf accessory comes into play. The Dakine Cyclone Roll Top 32L Wet/Dry Pack allows you to keep your wet items from leaking all over the place, and it doubles as a dry bag to keep your valuables safe and secure when you’re on, near, or around the water. The Dakine Cyclone is built with a thick-skinned 205D Cordura ripstop, which gives the bag unparalleled durability.
Find more Dakine Cyclone Roll Top 32L Wet/Dry Pack information and reviews here.
-
15. Patagonia Planing Roll Top Pack 35LPrice: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Removable lining
- Seperate storage for dry and wet
- Stylish design
- High price
- Small bag
- External pockets are not waterproof
Keep your wet boardshorts, wetsuits, and bikinis separate from your water-sensitive valuables with this next surf accessory. The Patagonia Planning 35 L Roll Top boasts a slick design and top of the line technology to keep your valuables secure during long beach days. The easy-access roll-top makes accessing your things and keeping them safe easy, while the fabric lining allows for quick and easy cleaning. If you’re shopping for surf accessories, the Patagonia Planning 25L Roll Top is perfect for summer beach days.
Find more Patagonia Planing Roll Top Pack 35L information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.