15 Best Surfboard Day Bags

For frequent beachgoers and avid surfers, a reliable surfboard day bag is a must-have product that helps you transport your most prized possession (your surfboard) to and from the beach safely and securely. Whether you’re walking, biking, or driving to the beach, a reliable surfboard day bag will protect your surfboard from harmful UV rays and unnecessary heat, unwanted dings and damage, and makes hauling your board around easy and convenient. When packed well, a good surfboard day bag can even serve as a surfboard travel bag for international surf trips or road trips up and down the coast. This informative buyer’s guide features surfboard day bags from the industry’s leading brands and has something for every budget.
1. Pro-Lite Kerr Signature Quick Strike Double Day BagPrice: $171.95Pros:
Cons:
- Pro surfer backed
- Designed to carry two boards
- Can accomadate fish and hybrid shapes
- High price
- Lacks color options
- Hard to find in different sizes
The Kerr Signature Quick Strike Double Day Bag is a versatile day bag designed in collaboration with legendary pro surfer Josh Kerr. Josh Kerr is known for riding alternative shapes, such as twin fins and asymmetrical boards. This surfboard day bag is designed to accommodate not only shortboards but fish and hybrid shapes as well. Unlike most surfboard day bags on the market, which are only designed to fit a single board, the Kerr Signature Quick Strike Double Day Bag is designed to carry to boards safely and securely to your local break.
Find more Pro-Lite Kerr Signature Quick Strike Double Day Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. DAKINE Daylight Noserider Surfboard BagPrice: $139.95Pros:
Cons:
- Padded shoulder strap for easy carrying
- Heat resistant outer shell
- Heavy-duty zippers
Transporting a longboard can be a difficult task, especially if your daily bach commute involves walking or riding a bike. A longboard may be easy to paddle and maneuver in the water, but on land, they are heavy and cumbersome. Thankfully, the Daylight Surf Noserider Surfboard Day Bag makes carrying your trusty longboard as easy as picking up your gym bag with its padded shoulder strap. This surfboard day bag features a Tarpaulin outer shell that is water and heat resistant, corrosion resistant heavy-duty zippers, a padded shoulder strap, and 1/4 inches of foam throughout the bag to protect your longboard.
- High price
- Only meant for longboards
- Only fits one board
Find more DAKINE Daylight Noserider Surfboard Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. FCS Day Funboard Surfboard BagPrice: $132.95Pros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Will fit fun shaped and hybrid boards
- Lightweight
- Only fits one board
- Not designed for air travel
- High pric
If you’re commuting to the beach on a daily basis and having to lug one or more surfboards with you, you’re doing something wrong. The FCS Day Funboard Surfboard bag is a solid surfboard day bag that is designed to fit “funboards” and hybrid shapes, not just your standard high-performance shortboards. This versatile surfboard day bag is lightweight and provides protection for your surfboards not only from unwanted dings and damage but also from the sun’s harmful UV rays. This bag is padded with 5mm of closed-cell foam that is sandwiched inside a durable shell that features marine-grade zippers.
Find more FCS Day Funboard Surfboard Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. OCEANBROAD Surfboard Longboard Bag 6’0, 6’6, 7’0, 7’6, 8’0, 8’6, 9’0, 9’6, 10’0Price: $56.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in a variety of lenghts
- Heat reflective shell
- Affordable
- Not meant for shortboards
- Not meant for air travel
- Only fits one board
- If you’re headed to the beach the summer, do yourself a favor and protect your surf equipment with a reliable surfboard day bag. Unlike surfboard travel bags, surfboard day bags are lightweight, easily transportable, and designed for only 1-2 boards. The Oceanbroad Surfboard Longboard Day bag is an affordable day bag that comes in a variety of sizes, from your standard shortboard lengths up to 10’0.” This surfboard day bag features a durable heavy-duty reflective outer shell that will protect your board from the sun’s harmful UV rays and unwanted dings and damage. This surfboard day bag has a pointed nose and square tail to accommodate a variety of shapes, and has extra padding in the nose and tail sections for protection where it matters.
Find more OCEANBROAD Surfboard Longboard Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag-LongboardPrice: $102.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for longboards and funboards
- External wax/ fin key pocket
- Reflective surface
- High price
- Only fits one board
- Not meant for air travel
The Prolite Resessions Longboard Surfboard Day Bag comes in four different sizes, starting at 7’6″ and building up all the way to 10’0,” so you can be sure to find the right fit for your fun-sized boards and longboards. This surfboard day bag is specially designed to fit longboards, measuring 27″ wide to accommodate the extra width of longboard shapes. The Prolite Resessions Longboard Surfboard Day Bag features a semi-reflective surface to protect your board from heat and the sun’s harmful rays, a top zip flip-top for easy access, a padded shoulder strap for easy transportation, and an external wax/ fin key pocket.
Find more Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag-Longboard information and reviews here.
-
6. Pro-Lite Resession Surfboard Day Bag-LongboardPrice: $73.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reflective surface
- External storage pocket
- Lightweight
- Not meant for air travel
- Only holds one board
- Not meant for hybrid shapes
Like its longboard alternative, the Pro-Lite Resessions Shortboard Surfboard Day Bag features a semi-reflective heat resistant PE shell on the top and bottom to help protect your board from damaging heat and the sun’s harmful rays. Additionally, this surfboard day bag features a top zip flip-top for easy access to your board. Te Pro-Lite Resessions Shortboard Surfboard Day Bag is cut 24″ wide and will fit most shortboard shapes and even many fish/ hybrid shapes. For boards that are 24″ or wider, this surfboard day bag also comes in a fish/ hybrid size as well. This surfboard day bag is lightweight and easy to carry with its padded shoulder strap and has an external pocket for your wax and fin key.
Find more Pro-Lite Resession Shortboard Day Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. Dakine Daylight Deluxe Thruster BagPrice: $84.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Specifically designed for thrusters
- Plenty of padding
- Wax and fin storage
- Only fits one board
- Not meant for air travel
- Not meant for hybrid shapes
If you’ve gone through your fair share of surfboard day bags, you know that not all surfboard day bags are designed for a specific board shape, which means a lot of boards fit loosely in day bags, which can lead to accidental damage. The Dakine Daylight Deluxe Thruster Surfboard Day Bag is designed specifically for one shape, the high-performance thruster. This bag will fit your thruster snuggly wrapped in 1/4″ foam padding with a durable 600D polyester top and heat reflective tarpaulin bottom. This surfboard day bag also features a padded shoulder strap, a fitted tail section with venting, and a wax/ fin pocket.
Find more Dakine Daylight Deluxe Thruster Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. FCS Day All Purpose Board BagPrice: $112.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed specifically for high performance shortboards
- Contoured snug fit
- Extra rail padding
- High price
- Only fits one board
- Not meant for air travel
- The FCS Day All Purpose Board Bag is a durable, lightweight surfboard day bag that is designed specifically to carry high-performance shortboards. The bag measures 23 inches wide so it will fit your small wave grovelers as well as your high-performance shortboards. This surfboard day bag utilizes lightweight materials and is 30% lighter than the previous model. Feel secure about your board’s knowing they are wrapped in 5mm of high-density foam padding with a contoured stretch fit that keeps your surfboards wrapped snuggly during your commute to the beach. FCS has eliminated the rail line seams of the previous models and instead provides “3D rail protection,” which consists of a continuous layer of high-density foam that traces the length of your surfboards rail.
Find more FCS Day All Purpose Board Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Dakine Daylight Thruster Bag – WhitePrice: $77.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Heat resistant
- Wax/ fin key pocket
- Not much padding
- Only fits one board
- Not meant for fish or hybrid shapes
Like the Noserider Daylight Surfboard Day Bag, the Dakine Daylight Thruster Bag is a reliable, lightweight surfboard day bag that will help you shepherd your favorite high-performance shortboard to the bach and back. Transporting a surfboard without the use of a surfboard day bag can lead to heat damage, unwanted discoloration or delamination from the sun, and, of course, accidental dings and damage. Fortunately for surfers everywhere, Dakine has made an affordable and convenient surfboard day bag in their Daylight series. Made of heat resistant tarpaulin material and with 1/4″ padding throughout the body, this surfboard day bag is sure to keep your surfboard safe on your way to your local break.
Find more Dakine Daylight Thruster Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Curve New Surfboard Bag Day Surfboard Cover – Supermodel SHORTBOARD Size 5’9 to 7’2Price: $45.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Easy to carry
- Not much padding
- Only designed for one surfboard
- Not meant for air travel
If you’re looking for affordable protection for your surfboard for your daily commute to your home break or trips up and down the coast, look no further than the Curve Surfboard Day Surfboard Cover. This surfboard day bag is affordable, lightweight, and convenient and easy to haul to and from the shore. This model features a custom pocket to store your wetsuit, fins, wax, and other gear. With a padded, adjustable shoulder strap and a side carry handle, this bag is easy to haul while walking or riding a bike. This surfboard day bag features 1/8″ of foam padding with a reinforced 600D nose and tail.
Find more Curve New Surfboard Bag Day Surfboard Cover information and reviews here.
-
11. DORSAL Board Bag Travel Day Surfboard Cover – Shortboard 5’6, 5’10, 6’0, 6’2, 6’6, 6’8, 7’0, 7’6Price: $53.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wax and UV resistant internal lining
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Not meant for air travel
- Only meant for one board at a time
- Not meant for longboards
The Dorsal Board Bag Surfboard Cover is a lightweight, affordable day bag that is perfect for surfers on a budget who want to protect their favorite surfboard on their way to and from their home break. This stylish surfboard day bag comes in a variety of sizes from 5’6″ to 7’6,” so you’re guaranteed to find a bag for you’re favorite shortboard, fun-sized, or hybrid shape surfboard. This surfboard day bag is made from 600 Polyester and features a reinforced nose cone, an internal wax pocket, and a wax and UV resistant internal lining. If you’re looking for an affordable surfboard day bag with all the features of a name brand, high-end model, look no further.
Find more DORSAL Board Bag Travel Day Surfboard Cover information and reviews here.
-
12. Neolife Surfboard Bag Day Surfboard Cover Wear-Resistant and Lightweight – Size 6’0, 6’6, 7’0Price: $68.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Only meant for one board
- Not meant for air travel
- Not a mainstream surf brand
The Neolife Surfboard Day Bag is an affordable surfboard day bag that comes in a variety of sizes, from 6’0 to 9’6,” so you can find the perfect fit for your shortboards, funboards, hybrid shapes, and longboards. This surfboard day bag is made from wear-resistant 600D polyester, and the back of the bag is made of white waterproof PE material with 5mm of padding pearl cotton on each side. Additionally, this surfboard bag features corrosion-resistant zippers, an easy to carry handle, and an adjustable padded shoulder strap. If you’re looking for an affordable surfboard day bag that comes in a variety of sizes and is built to last, Neolife has you covered.
Find more Neolife Surfboard Bag Day Surfboard Cover information and reviews here.
-
13. Creatures of Leisure Shortboard Fish Day Use BagPrice: $127.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable
- Heat resistant
- light weight
- High price
- Only fits one board
- Not meant for air travel
The Creatures of Leisure Fish / Hybrid Day Bag is designed for daily use and can fit a single board. Keep your board safe as you rush to the beach to beat the crowds in this high-end surfboard day bag. The new Creatures of Leisure surfboard day bags are light, stronger, and last longer than their predecessors, thanks in part to the exclusive “diamond tech fabric,” which is resistant to UV damage, stable in high temperatures, and has a hydrophobic outer coating. Additionally, this surfboard day bag has 5mm of closed-cell foam padding with marine grade corrosion resistant zippers and an airflow ventilation system.
Find more Creatures of Leisure Shortboard Fish Day Use Bag information and reviews here.
-
14. KONA SURF CO. Surfboard Insulated Travel Quality Shortboard and Longboard Board Bag CoverPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Water resistant
- Affordable
- Not a mainstream surf brand
- Not meant for air travel
- Only fits one board
The Kona Surf Co Insulated Travel Quality Shortboard and Longboard Board Bag Cover is a lightweight, UV reflective, waterproof surfboard day bag that is sure to keep your board safe during your daily surf commute. This surfboard day bag features 5mm of foam padding throughout the body to ward off any accidental dings or damage that may occur during transport. Additionally, these surfboard bags are designed to fit most surfboard shapes, not only your standard high-performance shortboards but also fish and hybrid shapes as well. This Koa surfboard day bag is made from durable materials that are industry standards in surfboard day bags.
Find more KONA SURF CO. Surfboard Insulated Travel Quality Shortboard and Longboard Board Bag Cover information and reviews here.
-
15. FCS Day Funboard Dayrunner Surfboard Bag (Cool Grey, 6′ 3″)Price: $140.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Expanding fin section
- Snug fit
- Lightweight
- High price
- Not meant for air travel
- Only fits one board
The FCS Funboard Day Runner Surfboard Day bag is a premium surfboard day bag with a slightly wider fit than traditional thruster surfboard day bag, so you can fit your shortboard or favorite fish/ hybrid shape. This surfboard day bag is 30% lighter than its predecessor and is easy to carry to and from the beach, whether you’re walking a few blocks or a mile or two. With 5mm of padding, this bag ensures your surfboard is well protected for your daily commute. The stretch fit keeps your boards snug and secure in the bag, while the fin wing in the tail allows room for glass on fins.
Find more FCS Day Funboard Dayrunner Surfboard Bag information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.