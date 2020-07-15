15 Best Surfboard Day Bags

The FCS Day All Purpose Board Bag is a durable, lightweight surfboard day bag that is designed specifically to carry high-performance shortboards. The bag measures 23 inches wide so it will fit your small wave grovelers as well as your high-performance shortboards. This surfboard day bag utilizes lightweight materials and is 30% lighter than the previous model. Feel secure about your board’s knowing they are wrapped in 5mm of high-density foam padding with a contoured stretch fit that keeps your surfboards wrapped snuggly during your commute to the beach. FCS has eliminated the rail line seams of the previous models and instead provides “3D rail protection,” which consists of a continuous layer of high-density foam that traces the length of your surfboards rail.