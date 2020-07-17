49ers’ Deebo Samuel Shows Off Incredible Hands During Injury Recovery Drills

Because San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel can’t do much running due to injury, he’s having to get creative with the way he works on his hands.

After suffering a jones fracture just under a month ago, the same injury that sidelined fellow wide receiver Trent Taylor for the entirety of the 2019 season after complications and several surgeries, Samuel has been active on social media to update his followers on his recovery.

The latest update comes through Chosen Uno Training’s Instagram, where Samuel is shown catching tennis balls in a variety of situations to keep the former South Carolina Gamecock sharp while he prepares to recover ahead of the 2020 season.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCtzXzBjsFy/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Throughout the video, Deebo catches tennis balls with one hand in a drill that is working on reactions and hand-eye coordination. If the video is any indicator, Samuel doesn’t look like he needs a lot of help.

Samuel’s Injury in June

Several members of the 49ers’ offense went to Nashville, Tennessee in June to practice as a unit, with Deebo joining in alongside players like tight end George Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, in a week that saw several issues such as a positive COVID-19 case on the team as well as fellow receiver Richie James Jr. breaking his wrist, Samuel suffered his jones fracture.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville and will be having surgery today, I’m told. It is a Jones fracture, and he should be able to be on the field early in the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

While NFL reporter Ian Rapaport tweeted out that, based on most recoveries, the 49ers should expect Samuel by the early part of the season, Taylor’s experience with the injury in 2019 shows that it may not end up that simple.

Deebo Samuel sustains the same injury that Trent Taylor had in training camp. Taylor had setback after setback after setback and ended up missing the entire season. https://t.co/Kckh32otyk — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 18, 2020

There’s reason to be worried, but it’s a completely different player, which gives reason for optimism. Either way, the 49ers will be hopeful that Deebo is back on the field sooner rather than later after his contributions in 2019.

Deebo’s Hands in 2019

One of Samuel’s biggest strengths is his quickness and versatility in an offensive scheme like head coach Kyle Shanahan’s. Deebo can take handoffs, slip by defenders on short passes and screens while also torching defenders on longer routes.

Averaging 14.1 yards per reception, a high among 49ers receivers with 12 catches or more in 2019, was already impressive, but Samuel matches it with sticky fingers, catching a targeted pass 70.4 percent of the time, the highest among San Francisco’s receivers.

While that could be inflated somewhat by designed plays that sees Garoppolo quickly deliver to Samuel, the combination of both stats is a better tell of exactly how strong the 24-year-old receiver’s hands are.

Deebo still has a long road to recovery, but once he gets back on the field and with the 49ers’ offense, expect his hands to continue being an underrated part of his profile as a player.

