Aaron Judge’s Girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck Described as ‘Down-to-Earth’

Aaron Judge and girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck are high school sweethearts and went on to attend Fresno State University together. Bracksieck earned a graduate degree in exercise science and is an aspiring professor, per the New York Post. Over the offseason, Bracksieck made headlines for a DUI arrest where she was caught on camera emphasizing that she was dating Judge.

“I just need to get home,” Bracksieck told the officers, per TMZ. “Do you know who my boyfriend is?! This is going to be bad for me. I’m just saying that right now. …My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen. He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not okay. My boyfriend is in the spotlight of New York media in general. And, now here I am handcuffed here in Arizona … like, that is not good.”

Despite the incident, those close to Bracksieck paint a different picture than the one seen on the viral video. Dr. Mark Baldis, Bracksieck’s former advisor and professor, described her as “down-to-earth” in an interview with the New York Post.

“She’s very bright,” Baldis explained. “She’s very down-to-earth. There is no pretense about her at all. She is a really great kid. …Knowing Sam all these years, she is not one to drop his name. She can get nervous. Knowing Sam, she wasn’t trying to get out of anything. I am willing to bet she’s just devastated over it. She’s a really humble kid.”

Samantha Has Received Support From Other Significant Others of Yankees Players

Some of the wives and significant others of Yankees players have provided Bracksieck with encouragement. According to Sports Gossip, Bracksieck received a care package from Luke Voit’s wife Tori along with Jonathan Holder’s wife Nicole.

“Just wanted to send a little something your way!” the note read. “We miss and love you big time!”

Aaron Judge Briefly Dated Jen Flaum

According to the New York Post, the couple are high school sweethearts but did go through a breakup. Judge started dating media strategist Jen Flaum in 2017, and the Yankees star began posting photos together on social media. Judge ultimately rekindled his relationship with Bracksieck in 2019 and the couple appears to have been together ever since.

After a lengthy delay, Judge is heading back to the baseball diamond. Judge admitted that the Yankees ALCS loss to the Astros is still fresh in his mind.

“It was a tough loss and I kind of just spoke to the team and I just said ‘Hey guys, don’t forget this feeling. Don’t forget this emptiness. You’re mad. You’re thinking about what we could have done different. … As we get ready for the 2020 season, remember that you don’t want this feeling again,‘” Judge explained to the New York Daily News. “And then [I asked] ‘What can we do? What can we do differently to prepare the right way so that outcome doesn’t happen again. You watch the film, you learn what you need to work on, focus on, and then you move forward.’ And that’s what we’re going to try to do now is learn from our mistakes and move forward into this 2020 season and do what needs to [be done], kind of get past that, to that next step.”

READ NEXT: Aaron Judge’s Parents, Patty & Wayne Judge, Adopted Yankees’ Star