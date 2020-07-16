Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Reportedly Split After Dating 2 Years

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have called it quits on their relationship after dating for more than two years, according to reports.

Speculation about notable athlete power couple began to circulate last weekend when fans noticed Patrick was not present at the American Century Championship, where Rodgers was competing. Others then discovered the former professional race car driver no longer followed the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram with several pictures of the couple also deleted — which is the 2020 way of saying something strange is going on.

According to E! News, Patrick’s rep confirmed that she and Rodgers are “no longer together” on Thursday afternoon, ending a relationship that goes back to fall of 2017.

The Couple Made Their Debut at Daytona

Rodgers and Patrick made their first public appearance as a couple during Patrick’s final race of her NASCAR career at the Daytona 500 in 2018. There was some smile-filled conversation and even a little bit of a PDA, as they also showed at the Indianapolis 500 later that year.

Over the next two years, Rodgers and Patrick were frequently seen together. She rooted him on at Packers games and wrote him loving social media posts. He made some candid appearances on her podcast “Pretty Intense,” opening up about his feelings for her as well as other personal beliefs in his life. For fans who followed their love story, it seemed picture-perfect.

Of course, nobody really knows what goes on in relationships that are not their own. All fans can do is hope the two athletes separate on good and respectful terms.

Rodgers & Patrick Lived Together in Malibu Mansion

The last time Rodgers and Patrick made headlines together was when the couple took their relationship to the next level … and purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu, California.

The couple had been staying in the 4,636-square-foot mansion since the summer but officially closed on an all-cash deal for the property in November. According to Variety, deeds and documents suggest Rodgers could be the sole owner of the home from a legal standpoint.

Fans of the couple began hoping their move-in was a step toward something greater together. Even his teammates got in on the action with Packers star outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith telling Rodgers to “marry her” during an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of the Super Bowl.

Rodgers’ relationship status isn’t the only thing that has changed between NFL seasons. The Packers traded up and selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, signaling change could be coming to Green Bay’s quarterback ranks sooner rather than later.

Rodgers is under contract for the next four seasons, but the Packers have ways of moving on from him sooner if they choose to pass the torch before the 2024 season. How such a move would impact Rodgers’ future in the NFL — whether he would retire or continue playing for another team — depends more on timing and circumstances, neither of which can be known yet.

