Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Possibly Playing for Chicago Bears

Could Aaron Rodgers become the next Green Bay Packers quarterback to flip sides and play for an NFC North rival?

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been uncertain ever since Green Bay traded up and drafted his potential replacement — Utah State quarterback Jordan Love — in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. While he remains under contract through the 2023 season, many have taken Love’s arrival as a sign that Rodgers will finish his career with another NFL team.

Even Rodgers has begun to face “the facts” about his situation, as he mentioned during his recent appearance on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast.

“Just look at the facts,” Rodgers said. “They traded up, they drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him.”

Of course, Brandt couldn’t resist asking Rodgers about one specific scenario for his eventual post-Packers future, which would see him leave behind the Packers for the Chicago Bears.

The face Rodgers made when he was asked his thoughts on wearing a Bears uniform will haunt me for eternity pic.twitter.com/KqjLithkAb — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) July 28, 2020

“When you’re late at night in the summer, and you’re sitting out on your back deck or you’re lying in bed and it’s just been a long night, and you’re alone with your thoughts,” Brandt began. “You’re picturing yourself with another team. How do you look in a Bears uniform?”

Rodgers’ immediate response? Laughter, followed by more laughter.

“Oh man, that’s a tough thought right there, man,” Rodgers said, still laughing.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rodgers Strikes Down Comparisons Between Love, Favre

The dynamic between Love and Rodgers has been one of the Packers’ biggest offseason storylines with the unexpected pick drawing some comparisons to how Rodgers was selected in 2005 draft to eventually succeed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

As Packers fans will quickly remember, Favre was not too keen on the idea of Rodgers sitting behind him and had no interest in mentoring him while they shared the field in Green Bay. He caused some drama during his final three seasons in Green Bay and was forced to pass the baton to Rodgers only after he was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the 2008 season.

Favre spent one season with the Jets before signing with Minnesota for the final two years of his career, helping the Vikings reach the NFC championship game during the 2009-10 playoffs. He officially retired from the NFL on Jan. 17, 2011 — less than three weeks before Rodgers led the Packers to their most recent Super Bowl championship against Pittsburgh.

While Rodgers can’t deny his trajectory now points toward finishing with another team, he told Brandt he doesn’t like many of the comparisons between his current situation with Love and his former one with Favre.

“As much as people want to make parallels to certain things,” Rodgers said. “In 2004, the Packers were 10-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. We were 13-3 (in 2019) and were one game away from the Super Bowl, won a playoff game at home, obviously won our division. A little different circumstances. Not to mention that Brett had talked about retiring for a few years before that and I talked about playing into my 40s. So when people start talking about the parallels to this and that, well, I fell to 24th (in the draft). They traded up and drafted Jordan. I see the parallels based on age, for sure. And I think it was important to go through that experience to understand really what he’s going through and what he’s going to be thinking when we go through a season together.”

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Future With Packers