Falcons Decide on Fan Attendance Due to COVID-19

The NFL and the NFLPA had a meeting this week to set return to work guidelines. Assuming the season starts on time, the Atlanta Falcons have gone ahead and made plans to limit capacity in the stands this season.

In addition, fans will not be allowed to attend Falcons’ training camp in Flowery Branch and there will be no extra fan events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Details on what the maximum capacity in the stands this season have not been announced yet, but the Falcons are giving season ticket holders a variety of options.

Season Ticket Holder Options

An email will be sent out to season ticket holders which will include a survey asking what games they’d like to attend this season. The team said they will hold a lottery-style drawing for those ticket holders based on the survey.

Here’s a look at seasons ticket holder options (via the Falcons’ official website):

Credit for any funds already paid toward their 2020 season tickets will remain on account to either purchase tickets to select 2020 home games, pay off PSL installments, or can be rolled over to cover costs associated with the purchase of 2021 season tickets.

Should season ticket members choose to keep their season ticket credit on account and are current on their 2020 payment obligations, the 2021 season ticket pricing will be flat (based off the 2020 10-game plan) regardless of whether they attend any 2020 home games.

If season ticket members are interested in pursuing an alternative solution such as a refund, they may reach out to a service representative and the Falcons will work to find the best solution for them.

Additionally, the Falcons will provide members who are paying their annual PSL installments an option to extend their PSL payment terms by one year by deferring either their 2020 or 2021 PSL payment.

Whether or not season ticket members elect to attend home games during the 2020 season, their contractual season ticket seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season.

Limited Fans in the Stands

At least the Falcons, right now, are planning to have some action in the stands. The Philadelphia Eagles have already made it clear that fans won’t be in attendance.

The size of the crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year will be based on guidance from local authorities.

“As we have been preparing for the opportunity to play in front of fans, the NFL and government regulations are requiring changes in game-day operations. Some expected changes include, but are not limited to limited capacity seating, mandatory face coverings, the absence of pre-game and halftime activities and other measures to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and you, our fans,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment said in the statement.

Reportedly by next Wednesday, Falcons fans and ticket holders will be informed of more details for game day.

Players Want to Play

Players are bursting at the seems to get back out on the field, and that’s great news because ultimately the organization is going to listen to the players before they listen to the CDC.

On Wednesday, Gatorade came out with a new campaign featuring notable athletes such as Bryce Harper, Zion Williamson, and even stared Falcons’ own, Todd Gurley.

The ad emphasized players from different professional leagues wanting to play.

So don’t let the media control your hope for a season, there will be a season as long as these players want to play.

