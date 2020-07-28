Did Bears Starting LB Just Throw Major Shade at Brian Urlacher & Mike Ditka?

Chicago Bears starting linebacker Danny Trevathan is not here for your tomfoolery — or your outmoded ideals. Trevathan took to Twitter Tuesday to comment on the “old heads” — whom he identified as coaches and legends — who have been sharing their thoughts on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in order to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

The veteran LB did not mince words.

“Some of you old heads (legends/coaches etc.) are starting to really speak y’all minds and we see you all true colors. Now let me speak mines *Shut yo a$$ up*. If your not part of the solution, your part of the problem,” Trevathan wrote via Twitter.

Some of you old heads (legends/coaches etc.) are starting to really speak y’all minds and we see you all true colors. Now let me speak mines *Shut yo a$$ up*. If your not part of the solution, your part of the problem. #nogames #thatsthat — Danny Trevathan (@Grindin_59) July 28, 2020

I stand for no foolery from no one & that’s that 🙏🏾. — Danny Trevathan (@Grindin_59) July 28, 2020

Ex-Bears HC Mike Ditka Recently Had Strong Words About Kneeling in Protest

In all likelihood, Trevathan was referencing former Bears head coach Mike Ditka. Da Coach made waves during a recent interview with TMZ in which he shared a very anti-kneeling stance:

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, Get the hell out of the country,” Ditka said recently. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned. So I’m only going to say when I feel. I think there’s a way you protest, and there’s a way you don’t protest. You don’t protest against the flag, and you don’t protest against this country has given you the opportunities to make a living, playing a sport that you never thought would happen. So, I don’t want to hear all the crap. You want to try it, try it. You don’t, it’s okay.”

It’s also very likely Trevathan was calling out Bears legend Brian Urlacher, as well.

Brian Urlacher Has Criticized the Recent Protests Against Racism

Brian Urlacher spent 13 season with the Bears in a storied career that resulted in his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He cemented his status in Chicago as a legend, and he remains beloved in the city — but he did receive some backlash by NFL fans for his recent comments on former NBA star Grant Hill’s Instagram post. Urlacher responded to Hill, who utilized hashtags encouraging his followers to “vote out hate,” by defending President Trump and criticizing those protesting racism.

Brian Urlacher has weighed in. pic.twitter.com/Re1sYwDiYC — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) June 2, 2020

More context. In response to Grant Hill. pic.twitter.com/jt4q4ATNVi — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) June 2, 2020

Urlacher was a vocal supporter of the league when it instituted a no-kneeling policy a few years ago. The policy forced NFL players who were on the field during the National Anthem to stand, but it also gave them the option to stay off the field. Kneeling or protesting weren’t options. Urlacher also suggested many players didn’t understand why they were kneeling in protest, which seems absurd.

“Get educated on why you’re kneeling,” he said in 2018. “Get educated on why you’re taking a stand. Get educated and don’t just do it because the cameras are there to capture you … Go out in your communities and do something about it. Back up what you’re doing on the field.”

Urlacher cannot suggest many Bears players who have been vocal supporters of Colin Kaepernick and the current protests against racism — players like Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack — haven’t done loads for the people of Chicago and beyond. A great many members of this current Bears team back up what they do on the field with laudable charity work off it.

Thus, while it’s possible Trevathan wasn’t directing his tweet specifically at Ditka and/or Urlacher, considering their recent stances, it seems more likely than not.

There's a tight end and middle linebacker who are both in the hall of fame that this is directed towards. https://t.co/DiKj33Nr9W — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) July 28, 2020

