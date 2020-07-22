Beloved UFC Fighter Hints at Octagon Return: ‘Guess Y’all See Me Soon’

One of the most beloved fighters in the UFC may be returning to the Octagon soon. Donald “Cowboy Cerrone took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to tease his next fight. In the post, Cowboy shared a photo of him training with the caption: “Guess y’all see me soon!! @ufc.”

The post can be seen below:

Cerrone has long been one of the biggest stars in the sport. He is known as a dynamic fighter who will take a fight anywhere, at any time and at any place. Cowboy has hit a rough patch in his career, however. The 37-year-old competitor has lost four fights in a row, three by TKO. His last win came on May 4, 2019, when he defeated Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy in Ottawa, Canada.

Since then, he’s lost to top-tier talent, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis.

