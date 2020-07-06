Ben Simmons’ 76ers Teammate Reveals Why He’s an Underrated Defender

Back in the fall, Bleacher Report listed their top 15 current NBA point guards and listed the Oklahoma City Thunders’ Chris Paul, Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook and the Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker were on that list.

The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons were listed at Nos. 1 and 5 respectively.

Curry, 32, has three NBA Championships and two MVP Awards. Simmons, 23, is a two-time NBA All-Star and the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Curry and the Warriors won’t make it to the NBA’s “bubble” that begins later this month at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA season sitting at 15-50. Sitting at 39-26 and in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, Simmons and the Sixers will.

Both players put up stellar numbers and both are respected by their teammates for their games on the court.

Million dollar question: What’s it like to actualy play alongside the two point guards?

Alec Burks knows firsthand he’s played with both this season. “Two totally different players,” Burks told me today on the Philadephia 76ers’ Zoom call.

“Steph, everybody knows Steph put in his time. MVP, Hall of Famer, He commands a lot of attention because he can shoot the ball. He can do everything basically. I think with Ben, Ben’s just a force in the lane. You gotta take notice of that. I don’t think I played with him. I think I only played with him once before he hurt his back. So, I really didn’t get the gist of it as much as I got with Steph because I actually played with Steph, I practiced with Steph a lot, so I want to see what really happens with Ben because he’s a great passer, great defender, he gets his teammates involved; feel like either other Steph or Ben.”

For those keeping score at home: Alec Burcs began the 2019-2020 NBA season with the Warriors. Burks was shipped to the 76ers with teammate, Glenn Robinson III back in February; less than 12 hours before the NBA’s trade deadline in exchange the Philly’s 2020 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks, a 2021 second-round pick via the Denver Nuggets and a 2022 second-round pick via the Toronto Raptors.

Burks will take the trip to Orlando with the Sixers and he’s excited to get started with his new point guard, Ben Simmons. “I think he’s one of one,” Burks tells me.

“He’s his own man. I don’t think he reminds me of anybody else. He’s 6-10, athletic, ambidextrous I feel like and can post up. He’s an underrated defender, which I didn’t know until I got here. He can really guard, I don’t think people understand that.”