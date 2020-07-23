15 Best Bike Floor Pumps: Which Is Right for You?

Flats aren’t always preventable, but having the best bike floor pump ensures your tires are fully inflated before a ride or following a flat. Bike floor pumps are designed for bike maintenance at home, rather than on to go (you’ll want one of these best mini bike pumps for emergency repairs). From road to mountain to racing, cyclocross and more, just scroll down to browse the best bicycle floor pumps for every type of bike.
1. Vibrelli Bike Floor PumpPrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Presta and Schrader valves
- Easily switches between modes
- Includes a ball inflation needle and valve
- Plastic components give it a cheaper feel
- Base isn't the most stable
- Some find the gauge hard to read from a distance
With a maximum of 160 PSI, the Vibrelli Bike Floor Pump is well suited for road bikes. However, the pump works with Presta and Schrader valves and is compatible with virtually any type of bike.
A simple flip of a switch changes from one mode to the other for added convenience. This floor bike pump features a T-valve that forms a tight seal to prevent air from escaping.
The gauge is mounted on the base, ensuring it won’t interrupt your work. As an added bonus, the gauge is large enough for you to read when you’re standing.
A sturdy steel barrel provides the stability you need to quickly inflate tires. You can also use the pump for sports balls, pool toys and more, as it comes with a ball inflation needle and valve. A glueless puncture kit is also included in case you get a flat while you’re out.
-
2. LEZYNE Classic Floor Drive PumpPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pumps up to 220 PSI
- Extra long and sturdy hose
- Stylish varnished wood handle
- Lacks a lever to quickly change between Presta and Schrader valves
- Some say it's not as accurate with Presta valves
- May lose a bit of pressure when removing from the valve
The LEZYNE Classic stands out if you’re looking for the best bicycle floor pump to inflate tires up to 220 PSI. You can use this floor pump with Presta and Schrader valves, making it compatible with a wide range of bikes.
Instability isn’t an issue, thanks to this pump’s sturdy aluminum base complete with a steel barrel. A large 3.5-inch precision gauge makes it less likely that air will leak out as you inflate your tires.
With its varnished wood handle and premier paint finish, the Classic is about as stylish as a bike pump can get. An included needle attachment allows you to inflate balls and other items.
-
3. AerGun X-1000Price: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Airtight head prevents leaks when removing valves
- Easily fills tires up to 160 PSI
- Comes with ball and bladder needles
- Hose is a bit short
- Some wish the base was sturdier
- Can be tough to attach to short valves
An airtight pump head keeps air from leaking out when you remove the valve from your bike tires. Ball and bladder needles are included, allowing you to pump up soccer balls, exercise balls, and more. A pressure release valve rapidly removes air from tires so that you can quickly get your bike ready for riding on a variety of surfaces, including road and trail.
This high power and high-pressure bike floor pump easily fills tires up to 160 PSI. It also comes with an adjustable indicator, long flexible hose, and durable steel barrel.
-
4. Topeak Joe Blow Sport IIIPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra-long pivot hose allows you to reach valves from just about anywhere
- Inflates tires up to 160 PSI
- Compatible with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves
- Hard plastic handle isn't the most comfortable
- Hose length requires most bikes to be on the ground
- Some parts of the display can be tricky to read from a distance
The Joe Blow pump only gets better with time, and its third model is no exception. Highlights include a larger three-inch gauge and a hammer-style pump head.
An extra-long pivot hose allows you to reach valves from just about anywhere. Its steel construction gives this bike floor pump an extra measure of durability. The base is made with hardened steel, while the barrel features sturdy painted steel.
An integrated hose dock ensures the pump won’t clutter your space. You can confidently inflate tires up to 160 PSI with this bike floor pump. The pump is compatible with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves.
The ergonomic, oversized handle provides some relief when your hands start to feel tired. Ball and bladder needles are included.
-
5. PRO Team Tubeless Floor PumpPrice: $124.99Pros:
Cons:
- Head is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves
- Comfortable and ergonomic handle
- Inflates tires up to 160 PSI
- Gauge can be hard to read from far away
- Plastic components make it look rather cheap
- Base isn't very wide
Tubeless riders, this is one of the best bicycle floor pumps to suit your needs. Highlights include a head that’s compatible with Presta and Schrader valves and a long hose that allows you to inflate from just about anywhere.
The analog gauge is located at the base so that you won’t have to worry about it getting in the way as you work. The Team Tubeless pump’s pressure chamber is charged via pumping action and can be released all at once or by using a deflate lever.
Stability is a hallmark feature of a good bike floor pump, and this one delivers with its sturdy steel base. The dual-compound ergonomic handle is comfortable and highly durable. This bike pump has a maximum of 11 bars of pressure and inflates up to 160 PSI.
-
6. Crank Brothers Klic Digital Floor PumpPrice: $125.00Pros:
Cons:
- Universal head for Presta and Schrader valves
- Display shows PSI and bar readings
- Compatible with mountain, road and other bikes
- Handle isn't very long
- Some competitors have a longer warranty
- Not compatible with Dunlop valves
Instead of squinting to read the numbers on an analog gauge, the Klic digital floor pump displays PSI and bar readings for your convenience. This bicycle floor pump has a maximum pressure of 11 bars and 160 PSI and caters to commuters, cyclocross and gravel, downhill and endurance riders.
The pump also works well for most road and mountain bike tires. It’s equally suited for tubeless setups.
A tripod base holds the pump steady as you work. The universal head works with both Schrader and fully threaded Presta valves. We’ve all tripped over the occasional loose hose, but that’s not an issue on this floor bike pump thanks to its magnetic hose attachment.
The hose sits hidden inside the body of the pump, so you simply won’t have to worry about it. The magnetic head can be quickly attached and removed as needed.
-
7. Schwinn Bike Floor PumpPrice: $27.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Presta and Schrader valves
- Suitable for most high-pressure road tires
- Comes with an air needle and inflation cone
- Pressure isn't as high as some other pumps
- Hose isn't very long
- Not as stable as steel pumps
You don’t need a special attachment to switch between valves, which is why this Schwinn bike pump is equally suited for a variety of bikes. An integrated dual-head makes it easy to pump up both Schrader and Presta valves.
This floor bike pump has a maximum of 140 PSI, which is plenty of pressure for most road bikes and many mountain bike tires. This bicycle floor pump comes with an air needle and inflation cone, so you can inflate everything from sports balls to pool floats and more.
An ergonomic handle keeps your hands from getting too tired as you pump. Other features include a wide and stable plastic base along with a gauge to monitor the tire pressure.
-
8. Silca Super Pista Digital Floor PumpPrice: $275.00Pros:
Cons:
- Classy ash wood handle
- Inflates up to 220 PSI
- Generous warranty for hard parts
- Hose catch is in an awkward location
- Pricey
- Gets harder to pump when tire is full
It may cost a small fortune, but you get what you pay for with features such as a compact HIRO chuck that latches tightly onto valves and a classy ash wood handle. You can inflate tires up to 220 PSI. That’s a lot, but it doesn’t feel like a chore thanks to the pump’s smooth operation.
You’ll also get much more than the analog gauge that’s found on most bike pumps. The Silca Super Pista comes with a backlit digital gauge with an accuracy rating within one percent. You can also set it to alarm once you’ve reached the desired
pressure. Pumping up those higher pressure road tires can be tiring, but you’ll have plenty of room (and comfort) thanks to the ash handle.
-
9. BV Bicycle Floor PumpPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves
- Easily reaches valves with 34-inch-long rubber hose
- Includes a sport ball needle and inflatable device
- Only has a one-year warranty
- Some complaints of the pump nozzle leaking
- Lever lock can be tricky
Get back to the basics with the BV bicycle floor pump, which is designed for Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves. This bicycle floor pump does just about everything you need, including pumping your tires to a maximum 160 PSI and automatically reversing between the two valve types.
A sturdy steel barrel keeps the pump firmly in place as you inflate your bike’s tires. The gauge is on the basic side, but it’s still accurate and easy to read.
The 34-inch-long rubber hose extends as needed to reach your bike’s valves. Repeated pumping can make your hands tired, but this pump’s ergonomic handle offers some relief.
-
10. Schwinn Air Center PlusPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gauge shows ranges for mountain, hybrid and road bikes
- Indicator shows when head is locked and ready to use
- Comes with a sports ball needle and inflation cone
- Gauge can be hard to read from a distance
- Nozzle head can be tough to release
- Lacks a glass gauge cover
As long as your bike doesn't require more than 120 PSI, you can use the Air Center Plus to pump up the tires. Not only does the mid-barrel gauge sit out of the way to make pumping more convenient, it also shows general ranges for mountain, hybrid and road bikes. To help you out even more, simply keep an eye on the indicator. Green means the head is locked into place and ready to pump, while red means the opposite. Pumping can be tough, but the molded handle grips make the process easier on your hands.
To help you out even more, simply keep an eye on the indicator. Green means the head is locked into place and ready to pump, while red means the opposite. Pumping can be tough, but the molded handle grips make the process easier on your hands.
This bicycle floor pump also has a 26-inch rubber hose, which makes it easier to reach your bike’s Schrader or Presta valves. A wide steel base provides steady pumping action so that you can inflate your tires that much faster. As with most of the best bicycle floor pumps, this one includes a sports ball needle and inflation cone.
-
11. Specialized Air Tool MTB Floor PumpPrice: $80.00Pros:
Cons:
- Ergonomic handle shaped like a wing
- Comes with a two-year warranty
- Compatible with Presta and Schrader valves
- Not designed for road bikes
- Hose isn't very long
- Gauge can still be tough to read
With its high-volume chamber for speedy inflation, this Specialized pump is a solid choice for mountain bike tires. The valve head works on Presta and Schrader valves. If you happen to overfill your tires, the pressure relief valve deflates your tire to make it right.
Although the gauge is mounted on the base, it’s large and easy to read. The handle is shaped like a wing to give you the space you need to fully inflate your bike’s tires. This floor bike pump has a maximum pressure of 40 PSI and comes with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
-
12. Blackburn Core Pro Floor PumpPrice: $99.95Pros:
Cons:
- Hose stretches 51 inches to inflate tires
- Base, handle and air chamber made with sturdy 6061 alloy
- Air bleed button ensures accurate pressure
- Handle isn't contoured
- Some may find the base-mounted gauge tough to read
- Not very portable
Its shop-quality construction makes Blackburn Core Pro a good choice for cycling enthusiasts, but this pump is an equally practical investment for cyclists who simply want a durable pump. The Pro stands tall at 29 inches. While you probably won’t be carrying it around much, its height makes it easier to quickly inflate tires on nearly any type of bike.
This floor bike pump is compatible with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves, and has a dedicated bleed button to get the right amount of pressure each time. The maximum pressure is 180 PSI.
The gauge is mounted at the base, which means it won’t get in the way as you pump. Even better, it’s three inches wide, so you can easily see the numbers as you work.
This pump has a 51-inch-long hose to reach nearly any valve. The base, handle and air chamber features 6061 alloy material for added durability.
-
13. Bell Air Attack 650Price: $19.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide barrel design puts out more pressure with every stroke
- Comes with ball needle and inflation cones
- Extra-large handle for easy pumping
- Not designed for road bikes
- Bottom-mounted gauge can be tough to read
- Can be tough to pump when tire is almost full
The Bell Air Attack 650 is designed for mountain, cruiser and BMX bikes thanks to its wide barrel design. Simply put, the pump delivers more air with every stroke. In comparison, the Air Glide pumps (such as the Air Glide 760) cater to the high-pressure tires found on road and commuter bikes thanks to their tall and thin barrels.
This mountain bike pump has a maximum of 100 PSI and comes with a gauge mounted on the base to help you track how much air is in the tires. You can use this floor pump for more than just bikes thanks to the included ball needle and inflation cones.
-
14. Beto Floor Bike PumpPrice: $46.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 2.5-inch industrial gauge
- Compatible with Schrader, Presta and Dunlop valves
- Air bleed button in the gauge
- Chuck can be tough to remove once tires are inflated
- Hose isn't very long
- Gauge is on the smaller side
A large 2.5-inch industrial gauge on the top of this floor pump clearly shows the PSI (up to 160) and the bars of pressure (up to 11). A pressure bleed button in the gauge delivers more accurate results. You can use Schrader, Presta and Dunlop valves with this pump, ensuring it will work with just about any bike.
No matter how much air you need to pump, the stable composite base holds the entire pump steady. Other perks include a robust steel barrel and an anti-skid handle for safety. Bikes aside, you can also use the pump to inflate balls for swimming, air beds and more.
-
15. Fabric Stratosphere Race Floor PumpPrice: $85.00Pros:
Cons:
- Pump head works with Presta and Schrader valves
- Heavy-duty nylon base and handle
- Quickly inflates up to 140 PSI
- Some competitors have steel bases
- Gauge can be tricky to read from far away
- Handle is relatively short
With a maximum pressure of 140 PSI, this bike pump caters to road and track bikes. However, you can use it on just about any type of bike. It’s not always easy to park your bike right next to the pump to inflate the tires, which is where the extra-long rubber hose comes in handy.
The pump head works with Presta and Schrader valves and automatically adapts as needed. The gauge sits conveniently out of the way at the base of the pump, yet is large enough so that you can easily read the numbers. Both the base and handle are made with heavy-duty nylon for added stability.
Are There Different Types of Bike Pumps?
The average cyclist is familiar with the floor pump. With its larger size and overall heft, a floor pump is an essential tool for inflating tires quickly and easily in the comfort of your own home. Most floor bike pumps are compatible with Presta and Schrader valves and can be used with a variety of bikes. Some pumps even work with Dunlop valves. Many bike pumps are equipped with gauges, whether they're digital or analog, to help you track just how much air is in your tires.
Another option is a mini bike pump. As its name suggests, this is a much more compact version of your average bike floor pump. Mini bike pumps are highly portable and are often carried along for the ride in case of a flat. Aside from the bike frame, mini pumps can be mounted nearly anywhere on the bike. Some cyclists may also prefer to carry them in a jersey, saddle bag or hydration pack.
Do I Need a Special Pump for a Road Bike?
You don't necessarily need a special pump for a road bike. However, you'll want to go with a pump that can fit your bike's valves (often Presta or Schrader) and that can inflate the tire to the recommended PSI. Don't be fooled by other types of bikes that you might have lying around, as road bike tires often require quite a bit more pressure. That same floor pump that works well for your mountain or cruiser bike might not be the right fit for a road bike.
If you're not sure whether your bike has Presta or Schrader valves, here are some ways to distinguish between the two. According to Bike Iowa, Presta valves are slimmer than Schrader valves and are trickier to use as they have lock nuts rather than spring closures. This type of valve was commonly used on racing bikes. In contrast, Schrader valves are popular for their overall durability and enjoy more widespread use overall.
How Much PSI Can a Bike Pump Produce?
No two bike pumps are exactly the same, and the amount of PSI a bike pump can produce will vary from one pump to the next. Regardless of the type of bike and tires you're using, it's important to stay within the maximum pressure on the tire's sidewall. Failing to inflate your tire enough can reduce your performance on the bike.
The skinnier tires found on road bikes typically require higher pressure than the wider tires found on commuting and touring bikes. Rider weight is also crucial when determining how much air to put into your tires.
According to Active.com, the same tire might only need 80 pounds of pressure in a cyclist who weighs less than 100 pounds, while a larger rider will likely need numbers closer to the maximum amount. Road riding typically requires higher pressure, while the wider tires designed for dirt or gravel roads don't need as much air.
