15 Best Bike Floor Pumps: Which Is Right for You?

Flats aren’t always preventable, but having the best bike floor pump ensures your tires are fully inflated before a ride or following a flat. Bike floor pumps are designed for bike maintenance at home, rather than on to go (you’ll want one of these best mini bike pumps for emergency repairs). From road to mountain to racing, cyclocross and more, just scroll down to browse the best bicycle floor pumps for every type of bike.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are There Different Types of Bike Pumps?

The average cyclist is familiar with the floor pump. With its larger size and overall heft, a floor pump is an essential tool for inflating tires quickly and easily in the comfort of your own home. Most floor bike pumps are compatible with Presta and Schrader valves and can be used with a variety of bikes. Some pumps even work with Dunlop valves. Many bike pumps are equipped with gauges, whether they're digital or analog, to help you track just how much air is in your tires.

Another option is a mini bike pump. As its name suggests, this is a much more compact version of your average bike floor pump. Mini bike pumps are highly portable and are often carried along for the ride in case of a flat. Aside from the bike frame, mini pumps can be mounted nearly anywhere on the bike. Some cyclists may also prefer to carry them in a jersey, saddle bag or hydration pack.

Do I Need a Special Pump for a Road Bike?

You don't necessarily need a special pump for a road bike. However, you'll want to go with a pump that can fit your bike's valves (often Presta or Schrader) and that can inflate the tire to the recommended PSI. Don't be fooled by other types of bikes that you might have lying around, as road bike tires often require quite a bit more pressure. That same floor pump that works well for your mountain or cruiser bike might not be the right fit for a road bike.

If you're not sure whether your bike has Presta or Schrader valves, here are some ways to distinguish between the two. According to Bike Iowa, Presta valves are slimmer than Schrader valves and are trickier to use as they have lock nuts rather than spring closures. This type of valve was commonly used on racing bikes. In contrast, Schrader valves are popular for their overall durability and enjoy more widespread use overall.

How Much PSI Can a Bike Pump Produce?

No two bike pumps are exactly the same, and the amount of PSI a bike pump can produce will vary from one pump to the next. Regardless of the type of bike and tires you're using, it's important to stay within the maximum pressure on the tire's sidewall. Failing to inflate your tire enough can reduce your performance on the bike.

The skinnier tires found on road bikes typically require higher pressure than the wider tires found on commuting and touring bikes. Rider weight is also crucial when determining how much air to put into your tires.

According to Active.com, the same tire might only need 80 pounds of pressure in a cyclist who weighs less than 100 pounds, while a larger rider will likely need numbers closer to the maximum amount. Road riding typically requires higher pressure, while the wider tires designed for dirt or gravel roads don't need as much air.

See Also: