9 Best Drivers for High Handicappers

The best drivers for high handicappers need to offer maximum forgiveness and, of course, give you the distance you need off the tee. But for new or struggling golfers, confidence is paramount, and accuracy (ie. keeping the golf ball in the fairway) is the first step to a better game. These beginner clubs will help keep the ball straighter, even on off-center shots.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the easiest to hit drivers on the market right now. They all provide breakthrough technology designed to provide excellent forgiveness and distance. Check out our picks and see which is the right club for you.
And, also, take a look at our recommendations for the best irons for high handicappers if you’re in the market for some new clubs.
1. Callaway Golf Mavrik Max DriverPrice: $455.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed with Artificial Intelligence, the Flash Face SS20 promotes faster ball speeds across a wider area of the face
- New titanium face promotes faster speeds, forgiveness, and desired spin
- It has two interchangeable weights to provide maximum forgiveness or draw configuration
- On the pricey side
- Learning how to use the interchangeable weights might take some time to getting used to
- Quantities are limited
The Callaway Mavrik MAX is an extremely forgiving club best for the player who needs help getting launch and reducing slices. The easiest to hit of the three Mavriks, the MAX boasts a boatload of Callaway’s game-changing technology.
Here’s a look at some the breakthrough technology:
Artificial Intelligence Flash Face SS20: The faces are uniquely designed for each loft for faster ball speeds across a larger area.
High-Strength FS2S Titanium: This new face technology is 6 grams lighter traditional titanium and helps you obtain optimal speeds, forgiveness, and spin.
Jailbreak & T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown: Two internal Jailbreak bars connect the sole and crown, resulting in faster balls speeds and greater distance. The lighter carbon crown spreads the weight for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for maximum forgiveness.
Customizable Weighting: Two interchangeable weight options (14g and 2g) in the heel and rear. Putting the 14G weight in the rear for maximum (MAX) forgiveness and in the heel for MAX draw.
OptiFit Hosel: This allows you to change the loft and lie in a total of eight different combinations. The MAX has a lie angle of 59 degrees.
Browse a wider selection of Callaway Golf Drivers for more options.
Find more Callaway Golf Mavrik Max Driver information and reviews here.
2. TaylorMade SIM Max D DriverPrice: $499.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speed Injected clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across a wider area of the face
- Twist Face helps provide maximum forgiveness even on off-center shots
- Thru-Slot Speed Pocket increases club and ball speeds for greater distance
- On the pricey side
- It doesn't have an interchangeable weight
- If you don't want a club with built-in draw bias, then this probably isn't the club for you
TaylorMade is known for making some of the best drivers for high handicappers and the SIM Max D has the highest launch angle and largest face of the of the SIM models, which are all Golf Digest Hot List gold winners for 2020. When it comes to TaylorMade drivers, the SIM Max D is one of the easiest to hit and is great for beginners.
Asymmetric Sole Shape & Inertia Generator: Promotes faster clubhead speed for better ball speeds and more distance. The rear weight supplied a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
Speed Injected: The clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across the entire face.
Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on off-center shots.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.
Inverted Cone Technology: This expands the Coefficient of Restituion (COR) in the face for a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness on miss-hits.
What’s unique to the SIM Max D is the built-in draw bias, which has additional mass in the clubhead which is designed to help golfers who tend to slice (for right-handers).
Check out a wider selection of TaylorMade Golf Drivers for more options.
Find more TaylorMade SIM Max D Driver information and reviews here.
3. Cobra Golf King Speedzone Xtreme DriverPrice: $439.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- CNC Milled Infinity Face creates faster balls speeds over a wider area for added distance
- 360 carbon wrap crown helps increase forgiveness
- Lower Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and less spin
- There is no adjustable weighting
- Oversized profile might be too bulky for some users
- Quantities might be limited depending on the club configuration
Cobra’s King Speedzone Xtreme is one of the best drivers for high handicappers thanks to its oversized profile and technology geared toward maximum forgiveness.
Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get in the Speedzone Xtreme:
CNC Milled Infinity Face: This increases the milled area by 95 percent and increases ball speeds over a larger area for more distance off the tee.
T-Bar Speed Chassis: This reduces the amount of titanium and creates a stronger frame for a better feel and more stability.
360 Carbon Wrap Crown: This covers 50 percent of the club while saving weight and promoting maximum forgiveness.
Speedback Weighting: This helps lower the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and less spin.
High Moment of Inertia (MOI) Design: Weight is distributed around the perimeter for added forgiveness, even on off-center shots.
Looking to save a few bucks? If so, take a look at our picks for the best inexpensive golf drivers.
Find more Cobra Golf King Speedzone Xtreme Driver information and reviews here.
4. Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo DriverPros:
Cons:
- Turbocharged Cup Face promotes faster ball speeds and more distance
- HiBore Crown and lightweight hosel provides forgiveness and helps with higher launch
- Deep weighting increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more speed and forgiveness
- There is no adjustable weighting or degree of loft
- Some users felt it made too much noise on contact
- The offset design might take some getting used to at address
The Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo is one of the best drivers for high handicappers and beginners as it’s catered to players with slower swing speeds who desire higher launch, forgiveness, and added distance.
Cleveland keeps it simple with this driver, but it’s packed full of the necessary technology to help you improve in the tee box.
Turbocharged Cup Face: This provides a higher Coefficient of Restitution (COR) over a larger area of the face for faster ball speeds and greater distance.
HiBore (HB) Crown & Ultralight Hosel: The HB Crown lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) and the hosel keeps the weight low for higher launch and more forgiveness.
Deep Weighting: This increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI), which promotes more speed as well as forgiveness. The counter-balanced shaft design also helps increase the MOI.
Having trouble getting to a real course or just want the convenience of practicing anytime you’d like? Then check out our choices for the best home golf simulators and take your game to the next level.
Find more Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Driver information and reviews here.
5. Srixon Z 585 DriverPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight Ti51AF Cup Face helps get faster ball speeds for maximum distance
- Lightweight carbon crown moves mass to the perimeter for better forgiveness
- Has a built-in slight draw bias to help reduce slices
- There is no adjustable weighting or loft
- The asymmetrical shape may take some getting used to
- It's an older model (from 2018)
Simple, yet easy to hit and sleek, the Srixon Z585 driver is an affordable option designed to keep you in the fairway thanks to its forgiving nature.
Featuring a built-in slight draw bias to help reduce slices, the Ti51AF Cup Face will see golf balls fly off the face at faster speeds to get you extra distance. The lightweight carbon crown moves weight to the perimeter leading to more forgiveness, even on off-center hits. The Z585 has been lauded for excellent sound and feel on contact.
It’s available in 10.5 and 9.5 degree lofts and regular and stiff shaft flexes.
Browse our recommendations for the most forgiving golf irons and keep shaving strokes off your score.
-
6. Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 DriverPros:
Cons:
- Diamond Face Technology promotes faster balls speeds and less spin for more distance
- Max Moment of Inertia (MOI) Design provides extra forgiveness even on off-center shots
- Adjustable hosel allows you to change the loft +/- 2 degrees
- It does have an adjustable loft, but that might take time for some users to figure out
- Some users said they had trouble getting higher launch
- Some might find the club head on the smaller side
When it comes to the best drivers for high handicappers when it comes to bang for the buck, the Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 must be considered.
Innovative technology is what this driver is all about, so let’s take a closer look at it.
Diamond Face Technology: This makes a “hotter” face and helps get faster ball speeds, lower spin, and more forgiveness.
8-1-1 Titanium Construction: This lighter titanium allows for more repositioning of the weight.
Max Moment of Inertia (MOI) Design: There’s an adjustable 9 gram back weight and the higher MOI provides excellent forgiveness, even on off-center shots.
Triple Carbon Tech: Located in the crown, heel, and toe, this reduces weight and promotes faster speeds.
Adjustable Hosel: This allows you to adjust the loft +/- 2 degrees to get the ideal setting.
Sound Diffusion Bar: This provides excellent sound and less vibration upon contact.
Take a peek at our choices for the best fairway woods, including from top brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, and more.
Find more Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Driver information and reviews here.
7. Wilson Staff D7 DriverPrice: $290.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super lightweight club head (192 grams) allows for faster club/ball speeds and greater distances
- Three-piece composite crown - with Kevlar - reduces vibration for optimal sound and feel on contact
- Internal weighting has been optimized depending on the loft of the club for the desired launch
- There are no weight or loft adjustments
- Some users felt it wasn't as durable as other options
- Some users felt they didn't get as much distance as they desired
The Wilson Staff D7 Driver features an ultralight head (192 grams) that promotes fast club and ball speeds to get you maximum distance off the tee.
Some of the top features include:
(K)omposite Crown: It’s a three-piece crown made of Kevlar which layered between carbon fibers to help reduce vibration for optimal sound and feel on contact.
RE-AKT Technology: Designed to provide power and forgiveness, even on miss-hits.
Dynamic Launch Control: This optimized internal weighting depends on the loft — 9 degrees has the weight forward; 10.5 degrees has the weight in the mid sole; and 13 degrees sees the weight in the back and heel.
Looking to improve your all around game? Of course you are. Check out our picks for the best golf launch monitors, designed to give you instant shot feedback whether you’re at home or at the driving range.
Find more Wilson Staff D7 Driver information and reviews here.
8. Callaway Golf Epic Flash DriverPros:
Cons:
- Artificial Intelligence-designed Flash Face Technology helps get maximum ball speed and distance
- Jailbreak Technology has 2 internal bars that stabilize the crown and sole, resulting in faster ball speeds as there is more impact load on the face
- Lightweight Triaxial Carbon Crown helps redistribute weight in the head for a higher Moment of Inertia to maximize forgiveness
- On the pricey side
- Could take some time getting used to the perimeter weighting
- Quantities might be limited
The Callaway Epic Flash is from 2019 and it delivered the goods with players and critics alike as the only driver to receive 20 out of 20 stars on Golf Digest’s 2019 Hot List.
According to Callaway, the Epic Flash was “awarded Best Driver For Swing Speeds 95 MPH to 105 MPH and For Swing Speeds 94 MPH and Below by the GolfWRX expert panel featuring 13 top-ranked club fitters from around the country,” making it one of the best drivers for high handicappers and players with slower swings.
Let’s take a look to see what makes the Epic Flash so popular and effective:
Flash Face Technology: Flash Face to get faster ball speeds, and, in turn, more distance. This driver was created with Artificial Intelligence and “machine learning.” Machine learning went over 15,000 different club faces before finding Flash Face, and it’s unique club face, to be the best. The idea of it is to maximize ball speed at the center region of the face.
Jailbreak Technology: The club has two internal bars that balance the crown and sole. This puts more impact load on the club face and that results in faster ball speeds and greater distance off the tee.
TC2 Triaxial Carbon Crown: This redistributes weight in the head to raise the Moment of Inertia (MOI), making the Epic Flash an extremely forgiving club.
Adjustable Perimeter Weighting: It also has adjustable perimeter weighting in the form of a 16 gram weight that you can slide to get draws, fades, or a shot straight down the fairway for supreme accuracy.
Improve your overall stroke with one of our recommendations for the most effective and popular golf swing trainers.
Find more Callaway Golf Epic Flash Driver information and reviews here.
9. TaylorMade RBZ Black DriverPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 460cc titanium head designed for maximum playability and confidence at address
- Ultralite Titanium core positions weight for higher launch and better control
- Speed Pocket promotes launch and lowers spin for added distance
- This is an older model so it doesn't have the most current technology
- Some users said they didn't get the distance they desired
- It doesn't come with a padded headover; it's the sleeve style
If you’re in the market for a high-quality club at a bargain price, then the TaylorMade RBZ Black is one of the better options, especially if you’re new to the game.
You can get the club in both left- and right-handed styles as well as in Regular, Stiff, and Senior flex and 9.5 or 10.5 degree loft. Only one shaft is available — a premium matrix White tie 55 — but you’re probably not going to mind it.
Now let’s get the technology. It has a massive 460cc titanium head that makes it very playable and easy-to-hit. And when coupled with the Satin Black detailed finish, you’ll be certain to have a much better visual at address — something that is vital to consistent and confident swings. Other top features include an Ultralite Titanium core, which promotes higher launch and better control, and TM’s Speed Pocket, which also helps with launch while reducing spin for extra distance.
Another cool highlight is the adjustable loft sleeve which allows to set it to your desired degree to cater to your swing.
Keep your eyes protected on and off the course with a new pair of golf sunglasses, all of which block out harmful UV rays.
Find more TaylorMade RBZ Black Driver information and reviews here.
What is the Best Golf Driver Under $300 for High Handicappers?
This is a tough one as there are a handful to choose from, but when it comes to this list for high handicappers, we're going to go with the Srixon Z585.
It doesn't complicate things and keeps it objective on what high handicappers need -- forgiveness and distance.
While a couple of years old, it has the technology needed to keep you accurate off the tee. The Z585 has a built-in slight draw bias to help reduce slices, a problem tons of high handicappers suffer from. And the strong lightweight Ti51AF Cup Face allows golf balls to just pop off with extremely fast speeds resulting in greater distances.
Also See:
