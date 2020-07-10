9 Best Drivers for High Handicappers

The best drivers for high handicappers need to offer maximum forgiveness and, of course, give you the distance you need off the tee. But for new or struggling golfers, confidence is paramount, and accuracy (ie. keeping the golf ball in the fairway) is the first step to a better game. These beginner clubs will help keep the ball straighter, even on off-center shots.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the easiest to hit drivers on the market right now. They all provide breakthrough technology designed to provide excellent forgiveness and distance. Check out our picks and see which is the right club for you.

