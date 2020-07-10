15 Best Yoga Mats for Hot Yoga

Hot yoga is undoubtedly a rewarding workout, but you could find yourself slipping and sliding without the right mat. The best yoga mats for hot yoga keep your hands and feet firmly in place so that you can focus on your flow. Read on to find the best hot yoga mat for you.
1. Manduka GRP Hot Yoga MatPrice: $128.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made with sustainably harvested rubber
- Choice between four and six millimeters
- Charcoal infusion keeps minimizes odors
- Surface can be slick when dry
- Some say it starts to get slippery after 20 to 30 minutes
- Only one size available
Open airflow technology wicks excess moisture as it hits the surface of this hot yoga mat from Manduka, which stretches 71 inches long. You can also choose between four and six millimeters to find the thickness that suits you the best.
The best hot yoga mats are designed to absorb moisture as you go, but this mat takes it to the next level with a natural rubber core infused with charcoal. Not only does this reduce odors, the charcoal also wicks moisture even in hot temperatures. In fact, the open airflow construction means that you won’t need to worry about using a yoga mat towel to absorb excess moisture.
The mat is constructed with sustainably harvested rubber from trees and is made without using toxic chemicals. To keep you from sliding, the mat has a triple-layer construction along with a surface that’s similar to leather.
This hot yoga mat is supportive yet has the necessary rebound at crucial contact points, making it ideal for other types of yoga as well.
2. YOGA DESIGN LAB The Cork Yoga MatPrice: $88.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made with natural cork and rubber
- Symmetrical designs assist with alignment
- Non-slip grip improves with moisture
- Has an initial rubber odor
- Not as thick as other mats
- A bit heavy for carrying
Elevate your hot yoga workouts with this premium cork yoga mat from Yoga Design Lab. The mat features a blend of natural cork and rubber and is completed with eye-catching water-based inks on the surface. The non-slip grip only improves with moisture, so you won’t slip and slide as you start to sweat.
Not only do this mat’s symmetrical designs capture the eye, they also assist with your alignment. When the workout is finished, simply clean up the mat with soap and water.
This fast-drying mat is also reversible. The mat stretches 70 inches long and 24 inches wide and is 3.5 millimeters thick.
3. Gaiam Classic Hot Yoga KitPrice: $42.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Six-foot strap with D-ring increases range of motion
- Towel absorbs moisture and dries quickly
- Can be used for other types of yoga
- Doesn't come with blocks
- Towel may slide around during workouts
- Limited color options
All the essentials you need to begin your hot yoga journey are included in this starter kit, from the yoga mat to the strap and towel. The classic yoga mat stretches 68 inches long and 24 inches wide, which gives you plenty of room for most moves.
The mat is also four millimeters thick and has a sticky surface to keep you from slipping, even during those sweaty sessions. To further reduce the risk of slipping or to absorb excess moisture, you can slide the yoga mat towel on top. The mat quickly absorbs moisture and dries in just half the amount of time as cotton, and is designed to fit the entire mat.
If you could use some assistance, the six-foot strap works well for conquering challenging moves and maintaining poses for longer stretches of time. A metal D-ring makes the strap even more stable.
4. Yoga Zeal Hot Yoga MatPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Eco-friendly natural tree rubber construction
- Made with inks that won't bleed or fade
- Great for hot yoga, Bikram and Pilates
- Only comes in one size
- On the heavier side
- A bit slippery before the surface gets wet
If you’d rather not bring an extra towel along for your workouts, this hot yoga mat features an extra-absorbent faux suede top. The mat provides the grip you need to get through even the sweatiest hot yoga sessions.
You can also use it for Bikram, Pilates and other intense workouts. As an added bonus, it’s machine washable on a delicate cycle.
This mat is available in a variety of fun and colorful designs and patterns, with inks that won’t bleed or fade despite frequent use. Each design will help to inspire your workouts, whether it’s the calming colors of an ocean tide or serene tropical prints that allow your mind to wander to your favorite destination. Its natural tree rubber construction makes this mat an eco-friendly choice for your home gym or studio.
5. YUGLAND PU Hot Yoga MatPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Slightly larger than other synthetic leather mats
- Mat is made from recyclable material
- Cleans up with a damp cloth
- Has an initial odor
- Shouldn't be folded
- On the heavier side
Body alignment lines help keep your form in check so that you can make the most out of every hot yoga session. Whichever move you decide to conquer next, the non-slip texture lets you practice with confidence.
This eco-friendly mat is constructed with natural rubber and is non-toxic and recyclable. Not only does the synthetic leather surface keep you from slipping, it also readily absorbs moisture.
The mat stretches 72 inches long and just under 27 inches wide, making it a great choice if you would like a bit more room to move around. The hot yoga mat is also four millimeters thick, making it a practical investment for yogis of all levels.
When it needs to be cleaned, simply wipe the mat down with a damp cloth. A carrying bag is included, along with a carrying strap. This yoga mat for hot yoga comes in several colors.
6. IUGA Pro Hot Yoga MatPrice: $44.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Relatively lightweight for a rubber mat
- Larger size is great for stretching out
- No initial rubber odor
- Odor can build up over time if mat isn't properly cleaned
- Only comes in one size
- A bit bulky compared to most travel mats
Some rubber yoga mats are on the heavier side, but this mat weighs just 2.5 pounds, making it easy to carry around to your studio and classes. Despite its lighter weight, this hot yoga mat has five millimeters of cushioning to protect your joints and sensitive areas. It also measures 72 inches long and 26 inches wide, so you won’t feel cramped during your flow.
Not only does the top layer provide plenty of traction to keep you from slipping, it also absorbs moisture during workouts. A textured bottom only boosts the mat’s traction that much more. A carrying strap is included for easier portability.
7. WWWW PIDO Yoga MatPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Can be used on most floor surfaces
- Ample cushioning for sensitive areas
- Comes with a carrying strap
- Some say the surface scratches easily
- Lighter colors may show stains
- Surface isn't very absorbent
Its dual-layer design gives this PIDO hot yoga mat an extra element of durability, so you won’t have to worry about wearing out your mat with repeated use. Both sides feature a sticky non-slip texture for optimal traction and grip, even during the sweatiest sessions.
You can use the mat on a variety of surfaces, including wood floors, tile, cement and more, without worrying about slipping and sliding. The mat spans 72 inches and measures 24 inches wide, which gives you plenty of room to work with.
If the best yoga mat for you is on the thicker side, you’ll appreciate this six-millimeter thick mat, which provides ample cushioning. It’s not machine washable, but you can easily clean this mat using cold water and a mild detergent. A carrying strap is included for transporting the mat.
8. UGO Hot Yoga MatPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made with natural tree rubber
- Thick enough to cushion during kneeling postures
- Surface is waterproof
- Has an initial odor
- Can't be folded
- Mat is a bit heavy
The hotter the yoga session, the better this mat seems to perform with its waterproof surface and anti-skid surface. This hot yoga mat is made with natural tree rubber and won’t flake or fade, making it a practical investment for dedicated yogis.
The eco-friendly material is also biodegradable and gentle on the skin. At 71 inches long and 26 inches wide, the mat is spacious enough for most moves. It’s also five millimeters thick and provides the necessary cushioning for kneeling postures and sensitive areas.
To clean the mat when you’re done, simply use a diluted mixture of water, mild soap and vinegar. It’s also machine washable.
9. Heathyoga Synergy Hot Yoga MatPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Soft suede top layer
- Odorless surface quickly absorbs extra moisture
- Has an integrated non-slip microfiber towel
- Slight initial odor but it disappears quickly
- On the heavier side for traveling
- Surface can be slippery when the mat is dry
Instead of bringing a yoga mat towel along for your workout, consider a two-in-one hot yoga mat such as this one. The surface contains a non-slip microfiber towel that will keep your hands and feet steady as you go through your routine. It’s also odorless and recyclable, and quickly absorbs any excess moisture.
With such a plush surface, the mat provides the necessary cushioning and rebound for all types of movements. This yoga mat for hot yoga measures 72 inches long, 26 inches wide and five millimeters thick, making it a dependable choice for all types of movements.
Unlike many other hot yoga mats on the market, this one is made with a soft suede top layer, rather than natural rubber.
10. TXK Hot Yoga MatPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made with degradable natural rubber
- Comes with a carrying strap and yoga bag
- Extra cushioning for joints
- Surface can be slippery when dry
- Has a slight initial odor
- A bit heavy for transporting
The sweatier you get, the better this hot yoga mat performs. While the bottom is made with degradable natural rubber, the surface is a comfortable and soft suede material. Both sides have a non-slip texture to hold you firmly in place.
If you’re drawn to the mat’s colorful print, you won’t have to worry about it fading with time, as it’s made with advanced printing technology. A full five millimeters of thickness provide the cushioning and support you need to protect your joints, elbows, back and other areas. Despite having plenty of cushioning, you’ll still be able to properly balance and complete even the most challenging moves.
This mat measures 72 inches long and nearly 27 inches wide, which gives you enough room to comfortably stretch out. Cleaning the surface is as easy as using a damp cloth and a little bit of water. It’s also machine washable for your convenience.
11. Tranquil Yogi Natural Yoga MatPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made with a combination of natural rubber and cork
- Cork is naturally anti-microbial
- Sustainably sourced materials
- Not very lightweight
- Isn't machine washable
- Carrying bag isn't included
This Tranquil Yoga hot yoga mat features a natural rubber core and a cork top. Not only is it sustainably sourced, the mat is also biodegradable.
The rubber promotes even weight distribution, while the cork is non-slip and will hold you firmly in place throughout your yoga practice. The wetter the surface, the more the cork’s natural non-slip properties shine through.
Germs can thrive in hot and moist environments, but the cork’s anti-microbial properties give you an extra element of protection. Still, you’ll want to wipe the mat down at least once a week to keep it clean. A carrying strap comes with the mat.
12. ROCKLEOPARD Yoga MatPrice: $104.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Also works well for Pilates and meditation
- Non-slip surface only gets better with time
- Made in an emission-free environment
- Quite heavy for carrying at seven pounds
- Yoga towel recommended for heavy sweaters
- Only comes in one color
If you can stretch your budget a bit, this premium exercise mat stands out for its long-lasting premium construction. It’s also designed for several types of yoga practices, from Bikram to Ashtanga, Iyengar and more. Even better, it measures over 72 inches long and 25 inches wide, making it a practical mat for taller yogis.
The ROCKLEOPARD is manufactured in Germany in an emission-free environment. A durable blend of polyester and vinyl material ensures this mat will stand up to even your most intense yoga demands throughout the year.
In addition to yoga, this non-slip mat is ideal for Pilates, meditation and various floor-based exercises. You may want to consider purchasing a yoga mat towel if you’re planning on using this mat for sweaty workouts.
13. Yoga Hero Mat & TowelPrice: $78.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Water-based ink won't fade when washed
- Surface only becomes stickier with sweat
- Made from biodegradable natural tree rubber
- Doesn't have much cushioning
- More compact than some other mats
- Has a faint initial odor
Cleaning your mat after a workout isn’t a difficult task, but investing in a washable yoga mat such as this one adds an extra element of convenience to your already busy life. This yoga mat for hot yoga is designed in Germany and has a water-based ink that won’t fade when washed.
Each Yoga Hero mat is constructed from a combination of biodegradable natural tree rubber and synthetic vegan suede material. Additionally, they’re recyclable and are made without toxic materials.
The more you sweat, the stickier the mat becomes, making it an obvious choice for hot yoga. Moisture activates the anti-slip portion of the top layer for improved grip, even for your hands and feed. This hot yoga mat comes in several colors and includes a carrying strap.
With measurements of 68 inches long, 24 inches wide and 3.5 millimeters thick, the mat is a bit shorter and less cushioned than some of its competitors, but it’s also easier to transport.
14. B YOGA Strong B MatPrice: $87.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Open-cell material prevents sweat from pooling on the surface
- Six millimeters thick for ample cushioning
- Can also be used for Pilates and general fitness
- Not very lightweight
- Doesn't come with a carrying strap
- Prone to staining
The B Mat features an open-cell material that prevents sweat from collecting on top of your mat, which can make certain moves slippery. Instead, the mat provides a safe and secure grip even in sweaty conditions and is equally designed for handling sweat and heat.
Unlike many other hot yoga mats on the market, you can choose between two lengths. The standard 71 inches provides plenty of room for stretching out, while the 85-inch B Strong mat is great for taller yogis or for those who crave additional space.
This hot yoga mat is also available in a variety of fun colors. To clean the mat, simply wipe it down with mild soap and water after each use.
15. LUSH VALLEY LIFESTYLE Cork Yoga MatPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Made with hand-harvested cork from Spain
- Wrapped in a fully plantable wildflower seed paper
- Surface grip improves with moisture
- Not as thick as some other hot yoga mats
- Doesn't come with a carrying strap
- Only available in one color
Add a touch of elegance to your yoga routine with this hot yoga mat, which features hand-harvested cork from Spain. A thick rubber backing provides the support and cushioning you need to perfect your favorite hot yoga moves.
This hot yoga mat also stands out for its non-slip surface. As with many other hot yoga mats, the cork surface has a better grip when it’s wet, so you don’t have to worry about slipping when you start to sweat. In addition to hot yoga, this mat also works for Pilates, Bikram, floor exercises and meditation.
Its measurements of 71 inches long, 26 inches wide and four millimeters provide the necessary space and cushioning you need for your workouts. Each Lush Valley mat comes wrapped in a fully plantable wildflower seed paper.
Do You Need a Special Mat for Hot Yoga?
Using a yoga mat that's specifically designed for hot yoga gives you several advantages over a general yoga mat. For starters, hot yoga mats tend to have a more aggressive grip to keep you from sliding as you start to sweat. They also won't slide around on the floor, so you can tackle even the most challenging poses on nearly any floor surface.
Since your hot yoga mat will probably get sweaty and slippery during each session, you'll want to make sure that you can easily clean off the mat when you're done. The best hot yoga mats wipe down easily, and a few are even safe for the washing machine.
How Thick Should a Hot Yoga Mat Be?
A typical hot yoga session often means working your way through a variety of poses. After starting a standing Pranayama, you might challenge your balance with an Eagle Pose, stretch out with Triangle Pose and test your lower body strength in a Toe Stand.
Since hot yoga requires quite a bit of movement, you might not need as thick a mat as you would for a floor-based workout that's heavier on the stretching and prolonged poses. However, you'll still want enough support to feel comfortable and protected throughout your workout.
There's quite a bit of variation from one hot yoga mat to the next. Thickness is a personal preference, but most hot yoga mats are between two and 3.5 millimeters thick. While thicker mats provide more protection for your joints and sensitive areas, they're also bulkier and can be harder to transport. Most hot yoga mats aren't quite as thin as a travel yoga mat, but they're generally more portable than a standard yoga mat.
Is Hot Yoga Really Good for You?
Whether it's done at home or in a studio, hot yoga is undoubtedly a rewarding workout. Temperatures may vary a bit, but if you're taking a Bikram yoga class in a studio, you can expect the temperature to get up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 40 percent humidity level.
According to the Mayo Clinic, between such hot temperatures and vigorous movements, a 90-minute Bikram yoga session will undoubtedly increase your heart rate and get your muscles firing.
Such a hot climate means you'll likely sweat quite a bit, which is why it's important to properly hydrate before, during, and after workouts. You'll also want a yoga mat with enough texture and grip to keep you from sliding around.
Another advantage of hot yoga is that it's great for stretching out your muscles. According to exercise physiologist Dustin Slivka, warm muscles are more flexible, and doing a hot yoga session is similar to a general warm-up before you start flexibility training.
