15 Best Yoga Mats for Hot Yoga

Hot yoga is undoubtedly a rewarding workout, but you could find yourself slipping and sliding without the right mat. The best yoga mats for hot yoga keep your hands and feet firmly in place so that you can focus on your flow. Read on to find the best hot yoga mat for you.

Do You Need a Special Mat for Hot Yoga?

Using a yoga mat that's specifically designed for hot yoga gives you several advantages over a general yoga mat. For starters, hot yoga mats tend to have a more aggressive grip to keep you from sliding as you start to sweat. They also won't slide around on the floor, so you can tackle even the most challenging poses on nearly any floor surface.

Since your hot yoga mat will probably get sweaty and slippery during each session, you'll want to make sure that you can easily clean off the mat when you're done. The best hot yoga mats wipe down easily, and a few are even safe for the washing machine.



How Thick Should a Hot Yoga Mat Be?

A typical hot yoga session often means working your way through a variety of poses. After starting a standing Pranayama, you might challenge your balance with an Eagle Pose, stretch out with Triangle Pose and test your lower body strength in a Toe Stand.

Since hot yoga requires quite a bit of movement, you might not need as thick a mat as you would for a floor-based workout that's heavier on the stretching and prolonged poses. However, you'll still want enough support to feel comfortable and protected throughout your workout.

There's quite a bit of variation from one hot yoga mat to the next. Thickness is a personal preference, but most hot yoga mats are between two and 3.5 millimeters thick. While thicker mats provide more protection for your joints and sensitive areas, they're also bulkier and can be harder to transport. Most hot yoga mats aren't quite as thin as a travel yoga mat, but they're generally more portable than a standard yoga mat.



Is Hot Yoga Really Good for You?

Whether it's done at home or in a studio, hot yoga is undoubtedly a rewarding workout. Temperatures may vary a bit, but if you're taking a Bikram yoga class in a studio, you can expect the temperature to get up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 40 percent humidity level.

According to the Mayo Clinic, between such hot temperatures and vigorous movements, a 90-minute Bikram yoga session will undoubtedly increase your heart rate and get your muscles firing.

Such a hot climate means you'll likely sweat quite a bit, which is why it's important to properly hydrate before, during, and after workouts. You'll also want a yoga mat with enough texture and grip to keep you from sliding around.

Another advantage of hot yoga is that it's great for stretching out your muscles. According to exercise physiologist Dustin Slivka, warm muscles are more flexible, and doing a hot yoga session is similar to a general warm-up before you start flexibility training.

