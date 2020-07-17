15 Best Wetsuit Tops

Summer is here, which means no more shivering in 4 millimeters of neoprene during your morning surf session. During the summer months, no matter where you’re surfing, you’ll be most comfortable in board shorts and a wetsuit top. Even in warm water, after enough time you’ll start to get cold. A trusty wetsuit top or jacket will keep you warm during long surf sessions and help protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. A good wetsuit is easy to put on and take off, lightweight, made sustainably, and has plenty of flex. Dive into this buyers list to find the perfect wetsuit top for your next summer surf session.
1. O'Neill Men's O'Riginal 2/1mm Back Zip Jacket
Cons:
- Retro style
- Ultra flexible
- Boardshort connector
- Not sustainably produced
- Not as durable as more premium models
- Backzip vs. frontzip entry
The O’Neil Original Men’s 2/1mm Back Zip Jacket is a classic design from a trusted brand that is sure to keep you warm during your long summer surf sessions. This wetsuit top contains 2mm of premium neoprene in the chest and back, and 1 mm or neoprene in the arms and underarms, which allows for extra flexibility. This wetsuit top is made from 100% UltraFlex DS Superstretch neoprene, which is designed to move and perform with even the most aggressive surfing. This wetsuit top features flatlock seams, a board short connector, and an easy entry back zip.
-
2. O'Neill Men's Reactor-2 1.5mm Front Zip Long Sleeve Jacket
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Durable and flexible construction
- Easy front zip entry
- Front zip vs. back zip entry
- Not sustainably produced
- Lacks the high performance of some higher end models
O’Neill wetsuit founder (Jack O’Neill) famously opened the first surf shop in the 1950s and later invented the first wetsuit by experimenting with World War II diving vests. Today, O’Neill is one of the largest surf wetsuit and apparel companies on the planet, and they are continuing on with the spirit of innovation left by Jack O’Neill. The newly upgraded Reactor-2 wetsuit top is designed for performance with a perfect combination of stretch and durability. This wetsuit top features a front zip entry, strategic seam placement, flatlock stitched breathable seams, and a stylish graphic.
-
3. Rip Curl E Bomb 1.5MM Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket
Cons:
- Ultra flexible
- Boardshort loop
- Premium construction
- No zip entry
- Not sustainably produced
- High price
The Rip Curl E-Bomb Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket is the brand’s most flexible wetsuit top to date. Beginning this year, all new E-Bomb wetsuits are built with E6 Neoprene, which is the most flexible and high-performance neoprene on the market. This wetsuit top features a pull cord waist that allows for easy tightening to keep water out and has a board short loop that allows you to tie your boardshorts to the top to prevent it from getting pulled off in big surf. If you’re looking for a wetsuit top with premium flexibility, the Rip Curl E-Bomb Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket is for you.
-
4. Rip Curl Omega 1.5MM Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket
Cons:
- Highly flexible
- Boardshort loop
- Light weight
- Not as warm as 2 mm wetsuit tops
- Back zip vs. front zip entry
- Not sustainably produced
- If you’re looking for a lightweight wetsuit top for warm summer water, The Rip Curl Omega Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket is the perfect summer weight for a wetsuit top. With 1.5 mm of top of the line, ultra-light neoprene, this wetsuit top walks the line between rashguard and wetsuit, which makes it ideal for summer temperatures. The Rip Curl Omega Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket is engineered using the Rip Curl Freeflex neoprene, which was developed as a highly flexible alternative to traditional neoprene. This wetsuit jacket includes a lower back entry system and a board short loop holder in the waistband.
-
5. Rip Curl Omega 1.5MM Short Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Board short loop
- Ultra flexible
- Not as warm as 2mm wetsuit tops
- Not sustainably produced
- Short sleeves vs. long sleeves
Like the Long Sleeve Rip Curl Omega Wetsuit Jacket, the Short Sleeve Rip Curl Omega Wetsuit Jacket is the ideal weight for a summer wetsuit top. With 1.5 mm of premium, lightweight neoprene, this wetsuit top is made for long summer surf sessions. The Short Sleeve Rip Curl Omega Wetsuit Jacket is engineered using the Rip Curl Freeflex Neoprene technology, which has substantially more flex than traditional neoprene, without sacrificing durability. This wetsuit top features a lower back zipper entry system and a board short loop holder in the waistband to ensure your wetsuit top stays on in heavy surf.
-
6. Quiksilver 1.5mm Originals Monochrome Wetsuit Top
Cons:
- Sustainably produced
- Lightweight
- Quick drying
- Not as warm as 2mm wetsuit tops
- Zipperless entry
- Difficult to take off when wet
The 1.5mm Quicksilver Originals Monochrome Wetsuit Top is a sustainably produced, lightweight wetsuit top that is perfect for long summer surf sessions. Created with air cell-rich limestone neoprene that is lightweight and decreased water absorption, this wetsuit top is produced without the use of harmful fossil fuels, unlike traditional neoprene. The Quicksilver Originals Monochrome Wetsuit Top features lightweight, fast-drying neoprene paneling that will keep you toasty during early morning surfs. If you’re looking for a lightweight layer to shield you from chilly water and want to put your money towards a sustainable product, the Quicksilver Originals Monochrome Wetsuit Top is the wetsuit top for you.
-
7. XCEL 1mm Infiniti Neoprene Insulate-X Hooded Wetsuit Top
Cons:
- Textured hood keeps wind and sun out
- Quick drying
- Great for sun protection
- Not as warm as a 1.5mm or 2 mm wetsuit top
- Hood can be annoying to some surfers
- Zipperless
With the XCEL 1mm Infiniti Neoprene Inuslate-X Hooded Wetsuit Top, you’ll stay warm during long summer surf sessions and protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. This hooded wetsuit top features a quick-dry lining, a “Smooth Skin” seal to minimize chill, and a textured skin outer hood that helps keep the chilly wind out. If you’re looking for a lightweight wetsuit top that is just a step above a rashguard, the XCEL 1MM Infiniti Neoprene Insulate-X Hooded Wetsuit Top will keep you warm and safe from the sun during your summer surf session.
-
8. Vissla 1mm Reversible Performance Wetsuit
Cons:
- Sustainably produced
- Reversible
- Lightweight
- Short Sleeves
- Not as warm as 1.5mm or 2mm wetsuit tops
- Zipperless
Even in warm summer water, when the sun dips behind the clouds, the rain starts, or you’re surfing before sunrise, it can get seriously chilly. That’s where the Vissla 1mm Reversible Performance Wetsuit Top comes in handy. This wetsuit top is short sleeved and lightweight, so it’ll keep you from getting chilly, while also not being too much of a burden when the sun is shining high in the sky. This wetsuit top features a side toggle and a lean tailored fit. The Vissla 1mm Reversible Performance Wetsuit Top is made from 100% Super Stretch Limestone based neoprene, which is lighter, warmer, softer, and stretching than other sustainable neoprene models.
-
9. XCEL Axis 2/1 Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket
Cons:
- Sustainably produced
- Flexible
- Perfect for summer days
The XCEL Axis 2/1 Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket is ideal for sunrise surfs or those cloudy summer days when it just feels a bit too chilly to be in nothing but boardshorts. Made with XCEL’s “Stretch Construction,” this wetsuit top is made to move and grove with you as you surf. This XCEL wetsuit top contains 2mm of neoprene in the chest, back, and upper arms and 1mm of neoprene in down the sleeves, which ensures flexibility. Made from 100% Eco Limestone Neoprene, this wetsuit top does not rely on fossil fuels for its production.
- Zipperless
- Not as flexible as 1mm wetsuit tops
- No boardshort loop
-
10. Vissla 2mm Camo Front Zip Wetsuit Jacket
Cons:
- Sustainably produced
- Plenty of flex
- 2mm of warmth
- Front zip vs. back zip vs. no zip entry
- Not as lightweight as 1mm wetsuit tops
- Bold look in camo
The Vissla 2mm Camo Front Zip Wetsuit jacket is perfect for early morning summer surfs or rainy surfs in the tropics. Made from 100% Super Stretch Limestone based Neoprene, this wetsuit top does not depend on fossil fuels for its production. The high quality, sustainable neoprene of the Vissla 2mm Camo Front Zip Wetsuit Jacket keeps you protected from the wind, sun, and chilly waters while providing enough flex for easy paddling and aggressive surfing. This wetsuit top features a tailored fit and triple glued and double-blind stitched seems, so you can be sure cold water stays out as you surf.
-
11. Rip Curl 1.5mm Dawn Patrol Long Sleeve Jacket
Cons:
- Classic look
- trusted brand
- Comfortable and flexible
- High price
- Not sustainably produced
- No boardshort loop
The Rip Curl Dawn Patrol 1.5mm Long Sleeve Front Zip Jacket boasts a classic style with superb functionality in an easy to get on and off front zip package. Designed with high-quality neoprene with 1.5mm of thickness throughout the whole wetsuit top, this Rip Curl wetsuit top is the perfect weight for summer surfs or tropical destination surf trips. With E-stitch high stretch seams, E5 smooth mesh through the body and upper arms, and a scoop back hem, this wetsuit top is a pleasure to wear. If you’re looking for a functional and stylish wetsuit top, The Rip Curl Dawn Patrol 1.5mm Long Sleeve Front Zip Jack is the wetsuit top for you.
-
12. Billabong 2mm Absolute Comp Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket
Cons:
- Chafe free collar
- Superior comfort
- Flexible
The Billabong 2mm Absolute Comp Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket is a comfortable and flexible wetsuit top that is sure to keep you warm whether your surfing early in the morning at home or on a trip. With a chafe-free contour collar and a flatlock stitch seam construction, Billabong has prioritized comfort in their production of the Billabong 2mm Absolute Comp Long Sleeve Wetsuit Jacket. This wetsuit top features a back zip for easy entry and strategic seam placement for easy paddling and additional comfort. If you’ve had issues with comfort while using other wetsuit tops, give the Billabong Absolute Comp Wetsuit Jacket a shot and you won’t be disappointed.
- Not sustainably produced
- Back zip vs. front zip. vs. no zip entry
- Not as flexible as 1.5mm or 1mm wetsuit tops
-
13. Patagonia R1 Lite Yulex Front-Zip Long-Sleeve Top – Men's
Cons:
- Sustainably produced
- Quick drying
- Trusted brand
- High price
- Front zip. vs. back zip. vs. No zip entry
- Can chafe at the neck line
- Since its inception just a few short years ago, Patagonia’s Yulex natural rubber has come a long way in terms of comfort and performance. Made from naturally occurring rubber, the production of these wetsuit tops is not dependent on fossil fuels. The updated design of Patagonia’s R1 Lite Yulex Front Zip Wetsuit Top is lighter and stretchier than previous versions. This wetsuit top features a recycled polyester lining that dries quickly and offers plenty of flex, GBS seams that keep cold water out, and a fused edge waist for a tailored fit look. If you’re looking for a sustainably made wetsuit top that will perform and last for years, check out Patagonia’s Yulex line.
-
14. Patagonia R1 Lite Yulex Long-Sleeve Top – Men's
Cons:
- Sustainably produced
- Lots of flex
- Great for summer
- High price
- No zipper
- High neckline
Like the Patagonia R1 Lite Yulex Front Zip Wetsuit Top, The Patagonia R1 Lite Yulex Long-Sleeve Top is a neoprene free, sustainable wetsuit top that is perfect for chilly summer morning for tropical surf trips. This wetsuit top is made from naturally occurring Yulex rubber, so its production is not fossil fuel dependent, unlike the production of neoprene wetsuit tops. Additionally, since its conception just a few short years ago, Yulex has been updated a number of times and is not as light, flexible, and warm as any top of the line neoprene wetsuit top on the market today.
-
15. Hurley Advantage Plus 1/1 Jacket – Men's
Cons:
- Affordable
- Flexible
- Boardshort loop
- Not sustainably produced
- Not as warm as 1.5 or 2mm wetsuit tops
- No zipper
The Hurley Men’s Advantage Plus 1/1 Jacket will keep you warm and protected from the sun during your summer surf sessions or tropical surf trips. This wetsuit top features high stretch neoprene and anatomically designed seams that allow for natural mobility while you surf. With 1mm of neoprene through the whole body, this wetsuit top is just thick enough to keep you in the water for longer, but not too thick that it becomes burdensome. If you’re looking for a simple, lightweight wetsuit top to keep the sun off your back and the chilly water out, try the Hurley Men’s Advantage Wetsuit Top.
