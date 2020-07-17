15 Best Wetsuit Tops

The Hurley Men’s Advantage Plus 1/1 Jacket will keep you warm and protected from the sun during your summer surf sessions or tropical surf trips. This wetsuit top features high stretch neoprene and anatomically designed seams that allow for natural mobility while you surf. With 1mm of neoprene through the whole body, this wetsuit top is just thick enough to keep you in the water for longer, but not too thick that it becomes burdensome. If you’re looking for a simple, lightweight wetsuit top to keep the sun off your back and the chilly water out, try the Hurley Men’s Advantage Wetsuit Top.