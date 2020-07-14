5 Best Bike Trailers for Kids: Compare & Save

Rather than scrambling to find a sitter when you want to head out for some fresh air, bring the kids along for the ride. The best bike trailers are safe, comfortable and secure. Hop on your hybrid or mountain bike and bring the whole family along for the ride with these best bike trailers for kids.
1. Instep Child Bike Trailer (1-Seat)Price: $300.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits two children up to 80 pounds
- Universal coupler makes it compatible with nearly any bike
- Canopy has a bug screen and weather shield
- Only comes with one coupler attachment
- Fabric is rather thin
- Some question the overall durability of the tires
This Instep bike trailer fits two children, with a weight limit of 80 pounds. Aside from its affordable price tag, this bike trailer is popular for its universal coupler, which makes it compatible with nearly any bike. Another feature that many users like is the overall portability.
When you need to take the trailer on the go, just remove the quick-release wheels and fold the frame. Other features include a dual-layer canopy with a bug screen and weather shield and a five-point safety harness with shoulder pads.
2. Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer (1-Seat)Price: $125.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits one to two children
- Comes with a safety harness and flag
- Large front and side windows
- Small rear pocket
- Side windows lack screens
- A few complain about the narrow profile
There’s enough room to bring one child (up to 50 pounds) along for the ride with this bike trailer. A slightly larger model is available to take two kids with you.
The trailer features solid steel construction, along with solid 16-inch wheels for a smoother ride. A safety harness is included, along with a safety flag for extra visibility on the road or trails. Its fold-flat design makes the trailer easier to pack up and transport.
Big windows in the front and sides make rides more enjoyable for the kids. The included universal coupler attaches to most bikes.
3. Hamax Outback Multi-Sport Bike Trailer & Stroller (2-Seat)Price: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a flag for extra safety
- Multi-point safety harness keeps your precious cargo safe
- Comfortable padded seats
- Quite heavy
- Sunshade isn't adjustable
- Assembly instructions aren't great
The Hamax Outback is a combination trailer and stroller for active families. A one-seat model is available if you don’t need as much space. The stroller features user-friendly one-click transitions between kits as well as a secure double-lock with a safety indicator.
This bicycle trailer for kids comes with bike and stroller kits as well as a flag for added safety. Accidents can happen, but this stroller features a durable aluminum frame for extra protection in the event of a rollover. There’s also a padded multi-point safety harness to keep your precious cargo safe.
A ride in the trailer is much more enjoyable when it’s comfortable, and Hamax has that covered with padded seats, adjustable headrests and a multi-position reclining seatback. Speaking of comfort, there’s a generous amount of foot room for the kids to stretch out.
Rubber-lined mats make cleaning up a breeze. No matter where your travels take you, this bicycle trailer for kids has you covered with a rain cover, bug screen, sunshade and plenty of ventilation. The mats are also lined with rubber for easier cleaning. A storage pocket lets you bring along snacks and other supplies.
When your ride is done, the trailer folds flat for easy transport and storage.
4. Schwinn Trailblazer (1-Seat)Price: $136.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Universal coupler works with almost any bike
- Parking brake for extra security in stroller mode
- Can store up to 12 extra pounds of supplies
- Relatively low maximum weight capacity
- Seat doesn't have adjustable incline
- Trailer floor is made with thin cloth
A universal coupler allows you to attach the Trailblazer to just about any bike, which makes installation that much easier. The Trailblazer comes in one and two-seat configurations, with a weight capacity of 40 pounds for the one-seater. You can also store an additional 12 pounds of supplies and anything else you might need for your ride.
The canopy serves two purposes: keeping the bugs out and protecting against the elements. As a parent, safety is naturally one of your biggest concerns. That’s why this trailer for kids is equipped with a parking brake to keep it from rolling away in stroller mode.
This Schwinn bike trailer also features a deluxe harness with ample seat padding to keep kids comfortable. When the ride is over, simply folding up the trailer and remove the wheels for transport and storage.
5. Weehoo Thrill Bicycle Trailer (1-Seat)Price: $499.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five-inch cranks for better propulsion
- Hitch easily installs onto dropper seat posts
- Trailer only weighs 24 pounds
- Doesn't have screens to protect against bugs
- Seat incline can't be adjusted
- Lacks a floor for resting feet
The Thrill is Weehoo’s masterpiece trailer, and it lives up to its name with five-inch cranks for better propulsion along with a fast and lightweight design. In fact, the trailer only weighs 24 pounds, meaning you can easily transport and store it when you’re not out cruising.
The hitch easily installs onto dropper seat posts, so you can get on your way that much faster. The seat also folds flat.
A removable rain cover protects against rain and inclement conditions. There’s even a built-in sunshade to protect your child’s eyes from sun glare.
Pack a few snacks and drinks for the ride, as the trailer comes with dual cup holders. This one-seater holds up to 80 pounds.
What Age Are Bike Trailers Suitable For?
Most bike trailers are best suited for a wide range of ages. However, Cycle Sprog recommends waiting until the child is old enough to support his or her head without assistance, which is usually between 12 and 18 months old. It's also important to check the maximum weight capacity before purchasing a bike trailer for your kid.
Rather than set a specific size (as long as your kid still fits!) most manufacturers recommend using the trailer until the child is above the maximum weight capacity. However, the ride won't be as enjoyable if your child is squashed inside. Even the best bike trailers for kids can vary greatly in terms of interior capacity and overall comfort.
Are Bike Trailers Safe for Toddlers?
Bike trailers can be a safe and convenient way to get some exercise and getting kids out of the house. Certain safety features can make some bicycle trailers for kids more desirable, such as the nearly universal five-point safety harness to strap kids in. You may also look for a baby bike trailer with a roll bar, which prevents the sides from caving in if the trailer rolls.
To ensure you and your child are as safe as possible, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends riding in parks and on quiet streets and bike paths to reduce the risk of collisions with others, including vehicles. The same source also suggests that bicycle-towed trailers are generally considered safer than bike seats, as they tend to result in fewer injuries.
Which Bike Trailer Is Best?
Having all the right safety measures in place is crucial for an outing on your bike with the kids in tow, but it's hard to convince them to go if they're uncomfortable. The best bike trailers blend safety and convenience to create a complete package for the entire family.
Many of the best bike trailers for kids have plush interiors complete with padded seats and seatbacks. Some even come with adjustable seatbacks and headrests to better accommodate a wider range of sizes. Several are also equipped with canopies that protect against bugs and the elements, which makes rides with the little ones that much more enjoyable.
