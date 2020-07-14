5 Best Bike Trailers for Kids: Compare & Save

Rather than scrambling to find a sitter when you want to head out for some fresh air, bring the kids along for the ride. The best bike trailers are safe, comfortable and secure. Hop on your hybrid or mountain bike and bring the whole family along for the ride with these best bike trailers for kids.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Age Are Bike Trailers Suitable For?

Most bike trailers are best suited for a wide range of ages. However, Cycle Sprog recommends waiting until the child is old enough to support his or her head without assistance, which is usually between 12 and 18 months old. It's also important to check the maximum weight capacity before purchasing a bike trailer for your kid.

Rather than set a specific size (as long as your kid still fits!) most manufacturers recommend using the trailer until the child is above the maximum weight capacity. However, the ride won't be as enjoyable if your child is squashed inside. Even the best bike trailers for kids can vary greatly in terms of interior capacity and overall comfort.



Are Bike Trailers Safe for Toddlers?

Bike trailers can be a safe and convenient way to get some exercise and getting kids out of the house. Certain safety features can make some bicycle trailers for kids more desirable, such as the nearly universal five-point safety harness to strap kids in. You may also look for a baby bike trailer with a roll bar, which prevents the sides from caving in if the trailer rolls.

To ensure you and your child are as safe as possible, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends riding in parks and on quiet streets and bike paths to reduce the risk of collisions with others, including vehicles. The same source also suggests that bicycle-towed trailers are generally considered safer than bike seats, as they tend to result in fewer injuries.



Which Bike Trailer Is Best?

Having all the right safety measures in place is crucial for an outing on your bike with the kids in tow, but it's hard to convince them to go if they're uncomfortable. The best bike trailers blend safety and convenience to create a complete package for the entire family.

Many of the best bike trailers for kids have plush interiors complete with padded seats and seatbacks. Some even come with adjustable seatbacks and headrests to better accommodate a wider range of sizes. Several are also equipped with canopies that protect against bugs and the elements, which makes rides with the little ones that much more enjoyable.

See Also: