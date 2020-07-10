Rocky Movie Double Knockdown Just Happened in Real Life [WATCH]

Perhaps the rarest event in the sport of boxing is when two fighters land punches at the same time and fall to the canvas because of it. It’s so rare that it’s the kind of thing that most people only associate with the Rocky film franchise. But that strange event happened in real life on Thursday night during the non-televised undercard of the Top Rank Boxing card on ESPN. Luckily, the cameras were already rolling by then so you can watch welterweights Peter Cortez and Corey Champion land huge punches on each other at the same time before both fall to the mat.

THE RARE DOUBLE KNOCKDOWN! Corey Champion & Peter Cortez both go down | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTSWatch highlights from #CoreyChampion vs Peter Coretz which featured the rare #doubleknockdown on the undercard of #TakamForrest. Champion and Coretz both went down in round 1 before Champion got the first round TKO victory. Next up on the Top Rank on ESPN Summer series Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring and Mikaela Mayer, both of whom are healthy following recent positive COVID-19 test results that delayed their fights, are primed for their “Bubble” debuts. U.S. Marine veteran Herring will make his second world title defense against Puerto Rican challenger Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo on Tuesday, July 14, at the MGM Grand Conference Center — Grand Ballroom. In the co-feature, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Mayer will fight former world title challenger Helen Joseph in a 10-round junior lightweight showdown. The undercard will feature the anticipated “Bubble” encore of “Cassius” Clay Collard, who will fight LT “Smash” Nelson in a six-round middleweight bout. Collard, 3-0 in 2020 (all against previously undefeated fighters), took the “0” from highly decorated prospect David Kaminsky on June 18. #HerringOquendo, Mayer vs Joseph, Collard vs Nelson, and additional undercard action will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Try ESPN+ For Free: https://watch.espnplus.com/toprank/ Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified about the latest highlights, free full fights, and fight week content as it's posted. Follow Top Rank on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/trboxing Follow Top Rank on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/toprank Like Top Rank on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/trboxing 2020-07-10T03:45:01Z

Cortez stopped Champion in the first round despite going to the mat three times in total. Cortez improved to 2-1 while Champion fell to 2-2.

While neither fighter appears to be on his way to competing for a world title anytime soon, it sure looks like both made good on their opportunity to compete with the ESPN cameras round.

That rare double knockdown got them some TV time that they weren’t scheduled to receive, and that can only help each man’s boxing career moving forward.

While it wasn’t quite as dramatic, the double knockdown that happened on Thursday night in Las Vegas was eerily similar to the fictional event depicted in the 1979 movie “Rocky 2” featuring Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers.

You can watch that clip below to compare.

Rocky II (11/12) Movie CLIP – Heavyweight Champion of the World (1979) HDRocky II movie clips: http://j.mp/1LoZk1d BUY THE MOVIE: http://j.mp/1GS49cV Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP DESCRIPTION: Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) himself struggles to get up after knocking out Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), but makes it up and wins in the end. FILM DESCRIPTION: By concentrating on character development with this first of several sequels to his Oscar-winning smash Rocky (1976), writer/director Sylvester Stallone earned critical praise that would desert him with the boxing saga's shallower subsequent chapters. Stallone returns as Rocky Balboa, a Philadelphia prize fighter enjoying his brief fame after nearly defeating world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). When Rocky is offered lucrative product endorsement opportunities, his limited education and lack of sophistication quickly become an impediment to his future success, causing him embarrassment and his pregnant wife, Adrian (Talia Shire), a great deal of financial concern. Meanwhile, Creed is brooding over his near loss to a fighter he considers an amateur far beneath him and decides to goad a reluctant Rocky into a high-profile rematch. With the family resources dwindling and his pride wounded, Rocky decides that fighting is all he knows and makes the fateful decision to climb back into the ring once more with Creed to vie for the championship belt, despite assurances from all concerned that he will blind himself irreparably. CREDITS: TM & © MGM (1979) Cast: Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Lou Fillipo, Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers Director: Sylvester Stallone Producers: Robert Chartoff, Arthur Chobanian, Irwin Winkler Screenwriter: Sylvester Stallone WHO ARE WE? The MOVIECLIPS channel is the largest collection of licensed movie clips on the web. Here you will find unforgettable moments, scenes and lines from all your favorite films. Made by movie fans, for movie fans. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MOVIE CHANNELS: MOVIECLIPS: http://bit.ly/1u2yaWd ComingSoon: http://bit.ly/1DVpgtR Indie & Film Festivals: http://bit.ly/1wbkfYg Hero Central: http://bit.ly/1AMUZwv Extras: http://bit.ly/1u431fr Classic Trailers: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Pop-Up Trailers: http://bit.ly/1z7EtZR Movie News: http://bit.ly/1C3Ncd2 Movie Games: http://bit.ly/1ygDV13 Fandango: http://bit.ly/1Bl79ye Fandango FrontRunners: http://bit.ly/1CggQfC HIT US UP: Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1y8M8ax Twitter: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt Pinterest: http://bit.ly/14wL9De Tumblr: http://bit.ly/1vUwhH7 2015-03-17T17:54:20Z

Main Event Featured Late-Replacement Heavyweight

The main event featured heavyweight Carlos Takam defeating Jerry Forrest via 10-round unanimous decision. Judges scored the bout 96-94, 98-92 and 97-93 for the 39-year-old Takam.

Takam was a late-replacement for Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller who failed another drug test but maintains he’s never willingly taken performance-enhancing drugs.

Last year, Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) was supposed to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York, but the Brooklyn-born heavyweight lost that opportunity after testing positive for a banned substance.

That happened again before his scheduled bout against Forrest, so some have wondered whether the fighter will ever make it back into a boxing ring as a professional.

“I have never, ever willingly taken a steroid for performance-enhancing purposes,” Miller told Fight Network. “Did I take something for healing properties, for injuries? Yes, I have. But to win a fight and during a training camp? No, I have never done that.

Miller added that he’s “outraged” over the allegations that he’s intentionally cheating.

“Nobody can be more outraged than me,” Miller said. “I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line. … But I have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out. Sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way.”

Miller has twice failed drug tests as a boxer and failed another one back in 2014 when he was a pro kickboxer.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Other Action

In the co-feature, rising featherweight Carlos Castro stopped Cesar Juarez after the fourth round. Castro improved to 26-0. Juarez fell to 25-9.

In a six-round junior lightweight bout, Joshafat Ortiz defeated Joshua Orta via majority decision. Judges scored the bout 58-56, 58-56 and 57-57.

In the opener, middleweight Donte Stubbs handed Fred Wilson Jr. the first loss of his professional career via unanimous decision. Judges scored the bout 58-54, 58-53 and 58-53 for Stubbs.

Of course, all that action was completely overshadowed by the rare double knockdown scored by Cortez and Champion.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Retreats From Boxing Champ [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel