Bronny James, LeBron’s Son, Is a Rising High School Prospect

LeBron James is not the only athlete in his family as his oldest son, Bronny James Jr., is a rising high school basketball star at the notable Sierra Canyon located just outside Los Angeles, California. ESPN has Bronny as the No. 24 ranked player in the class of 2023, and the point guard has plenty of time to rise before he begins his college career.

Bronny’s offers include Kentucky and HBCU North Carolina A&T, but 247 Sports reported that additional schools have shown an interest including Kansas, UCLA, North Carolina and Duke. Kentucky’s offer is a bit complicated as head coach John Calipari told ESPN that he offered him at “two-years-old,” something he does to people close to the program.

“I offered Bronny probably when he was two years old,” Calipari explained in 2016. “…[I do it] because they’re friends. They’re family. I mean, I think I offered Rip Hamilton’s son. Kerry Kittles is sending me his son’s picture of crossing over. Most of those kids, I’m not coaching by that time, and if I am they better be one-and-done because it will be like year-to-year.”

Whoever lands Bronny is likely going to have to go through King James, which means they have a few years to create a strong recruiting pitch that will appeal to one of the best NBA players ever.

Bronny Enjoys Being a Facilitator Just Like LeBron

Being LeBron’s son comes with unique pressure, but the NBA All-Star has emphasized on multiple occasions that he wants Bronny to be a kid for as long as possible. ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi does see some similarities between the two at this stage of Bronny’s career.

“They are very similar at this stage when it comes to passing — both love to be facilitators and can impact the game with their unselfishness,” Biancardi noted to ESPN.com. “Remember that LeBron could have easily been the all-time leading scorer in the state of Ohio (he graduated at No. 3 all time, and is now No. 5) but was a willing playmaker who possessed uncanny vision and pinpoint accuracy. Bronny has played at a high level and has demonstrated that same affinity for dropping dimes to his teammates.”

As with any young high school player, Bronny still has some areas of his game that could use improvement. Biancardi believes Bronny would be well-served to improve his shooting as well as ball-handling under pressure.

“The first and most important thing Bronny can do is become a drop-dead 3-point shooter both off the catch and off the dribble,” Biancardi added. “That will take time — it’s a huge process and a major commitment — but can also open up his offensive game. It will make him a legitimate threat behind a ball screen, coming off a screen or spotting up from a teammate’s penetration. Once the jumper is respected, Bronny can drive and become even more dangerous.”

LeBron Has Alluded to Playing Long Enough to be in the NBA with Bronny

For years, LeBron has joked about playing long enough to share the court with Bronny when he enters the NBA. Depending on the NBA age-limit when Bronny graduates high school, LeBron would need to play at least an additional four to five years before retiring.

“I know I won’t be able to play at this level forever, but to be washed and play… I don’t know if I can play washed,” LeBron admitted to GQ in 2017. “…I don’t know if I could play washed, but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That’d be, that’d be the icing on the cake right there…I’ll foul the s–– out of him! I’d give him all six fouls. I’d foul the s— out of Bronny, man.”