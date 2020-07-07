Browns Star Jarvis Landry Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Megadeal

Patrick Mahomes became a very rich man on Monday, signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that could pay him more than a half-billion dollars over its 10-year span.

Mahomes’ new deal drew some interesting reactions from around the league, including from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“I know one thing!!!! My Son! Is going to be a QB,” Landry joked on social media.

Patrick Mahomes’ Deal Set Social Media Ablaze

Now Landry isn’t making chump change. The former LSU stand-out signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Browns in 2018. He also got $47 million of the contract guaranteed. And his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. is making some big money as well on a five-year, $90 million deal.

But that being said, it’s hard to find a deal that stacks up to Mahomes’, which is the richest in professional sports, eclipsing the 12-year, $426.5 million contract Angeles slugger Mike Trout signed in 2019. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth $450 million and could be worth up to $503 million.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement, per ESPN. “With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

His head coach Andy Reid echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players,” Reid said in a statement. “The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

The opinion appears to be the consensus around the league, with multiple players weighing in and responding.

“The young man deserve it all. One of the best I’ve been around. One of the Greats,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote.

JJ Watt referenced his teammate, Deshaun Watson, who is another big-name QB due for a new deal soon.

Watt is right. Most young quarterbacks around the league, like Watson, should be salivating looking at Mahomes’ contract, which reset the market once again.

Patrick Mahomes Has Built Legendary Resume

Mahomes has built a legendary resume through his first two seasons as the starter in Kansas City. He won the MVP award in his first season, recording the league’s second-ever 50 touchdown-50,000-yard season. Mahomes followed that up by bringing a Super Bowl to Kansas City last season.

Mahomes reacted to the video with a tweet that read, “Here to stay.”

“Chiefs Kingdom,” the subtitles on the video read, “You’ve been with me since the beginning, from rookie year to becoming a starter, to the unconventional, o to doing whatever it takes to win, to showdowns. You helped me come back from injury. You helped us come back from deficits. Multiple deficits. You helped us overcome adversity to become Super Bowl Champions. And we’re staying together… for a long time. … We’re chasing a dynasty.”

