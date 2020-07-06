Browns WR Odell Beckham Responds to Rookie Calling Him Out

Odell Beckham Jr. has a skill set that can’t be simulated — although some will try. The latest to pull off an impression of the Cleveland Browns star pass-catcher was Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson posted a clip of him snatching a pass one-handed to his Instagram with the caption: “I wants all the smoke,” tagging Beckham.

Both Beckham and Jefferson are products of LSU, so the post was likely in jest, as evident by Beckham’s response.

“Stay outtttttaaaa my playboooook man,” Beckham wrote, followed by a series of crying laughing and goat emojis.

Beckham was projected into superstardom thanks to his one-handed catch in 2015 with the Giants. He’s had more than a few similar catches in his career and will usually do an intense warmup routine of one-handed grabs.

Jefferson was the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft by the Vikings. He was coming off a massive season in LSU’s historic, national championship offense, catching 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Gil Brandt, a Hall of Fame executive and analyst for NFL.com, compared Jefferson to Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp before the draft.

“He has a knack for making acrobatic catches; Jerry Sullivan, Jefferson’s former position coach at LSU, raves about him. Jefferson had a great workout at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.43-second 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-6 broad jump),” Brandt wrote. “He’s very quick, strong and smart. His best position is the slot, and like Kupp, he excels at creating separation coming out of the break. Jefferson will catch a lot of passes for many years.”

Odell Beckahm Has Mentored Justin Jefferson

Jefferson meanwhile believes his game mirrors Beckham, as he pointed out during an interview with NBC’s Chris Simms following the draft.

“We have some similarities in our game,” Jefferson said. “I’ve been watching tape, seeing what he does and going out on the field and trying to do the same thing. Just putting that into my game and having that little signature movement he does during his routes or his moves after the catch. All of that plays a part in my game today. He’s a part of my game I enjoy having and I’m excited to bring into the league.”

Jefferson also spoke on the kind of mentor Beckham has been for him over the years.

“Me and O, I definitely have a lot of respect for O,” Jefferson said. “Him being the same position as me and killing it in the NFL and really just doing what he does — catching one-handers and making big time plays on that national platform. I’ve been a fan of him since he was in college. Now having that relationship with him and getting all the information I can get out of him is pretty special to me. I was pretty stoked to just have that connection with him at first. Now, he’s like an older brother to me.”

Odell Beckham Primed for Massive Season

Beckham is coming off a disappointing year — at least by his standards. Beckham collected 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns playing through multiple injuries. The former LSU star had surgery this offseason and is back at 100 percent, per Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Beckham is confident that he’s in for his best season yet.

“Right now what I’m trying to do is hit the reset button,” Beckham said in a video he posted to his personal YouTube Page. “Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster — this is my time.”

