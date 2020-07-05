Does Bubba Wallace Have a Wife? Is NASCAR Driver Married to Amanda Carter?

Bubba Wallace is not married but is in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Amanda Carter. During an interview on his 2018 Facebook docu-series Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace, the driver detailed Carter’s appreciation for racing since they started dating.

“Amanda has come into this not knowing which way was up, down, left or right with this sport,” Bubba explained. “She gets it. She understands how much I love it, and I how much I want to do well. Just how competitive I am.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter was a staple at Wallace’s races. During a Valentine’s Day message, Carter noted on Instagram that Wallace keeps life interesting.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this fool! Here’s to keepin life interesting,” Carter joked.

Carter Posted a Heartfelt Message About Wallace After NASCAR’S Noose Investigation

It has been a challenging year for Wallace after NASCAR initially believed the driver was the target of a hate crime when a noose was found in his garage. The investigation confirmed it was a noose but also found that it pre-dated Wallace’s team’s arrival in Talladega. Carter took to Instagram to post a heatfelt message backing the driver.

“I wish the people saying hurtful comments knew you,” Carter continued. “I wish everyone knew you. I hope people continue to stand with you because you’re standing for so many others… so many little boys and girls who dream of going fast but haven’t seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism. …I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe. For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba.”

Wallace Described Himself as ‘Relieved’ After NASCAR’s Investigation

After the investigation, Wallace admitted he was “relieved” to find out it was not a hate crime. Wallace added that the findings “should not detract from the show of unity” that NASCAR drivers showed when the worst was feared after the noose was found in his garage.

“It has been an emotional few days,” Wallace explained on Twitter. “First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was. I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been. Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we’ve made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all.”

When asked by Car and Driver about what he hopes to be talking about in a year, Wallace cited success on the racetrack and continuing the “good fight” beyond the sport.

“I’m a day-by-day guy, but I hope we’re talking about the race we just won, the good finish that we had just had, and still fighting the good fight that’s going on outside the racetrack,” Wallace said.

