Cam Newton Takes Shot at Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater in IG Video

Motivation isn’t a problem for New England Patriots‘ new quarterback Cam Newton. The 31-year-old former 2015 NFL MVP is fired up about the upcoming season. He’s taken his fans along for the journey as he works himself into insane physical condition in preparation for what is set up to be his redemption statement.

Cam Newton is Feeling All Kinds of Disrespected

Feeling a bit disrespected by the way his original team, the Carolina Panthers cast him aside, and by their choice to move forward with Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback rather than him, Newton took to Instagram to ask a simple, and the not-so-subtle rhetorical question posed to his old team, “you gon choose that…over this?”

Take a look at the video:

About Respect, Not Money

Newton said in a previous post, this upcoming season wasn’t about money, and that’s obviously the case considering he had to settle for a one-year deal that will pay him just under $8 million 2020, and that’s if he hits all of his incentive standards.

Because this is a one-year deal and Newton is coming off two pretty serious shoulder and foot injuries, he’s embracing the challenge of proving himself over again, even though many would argue he shouldn’t have to do that at this point.

Teddy Bridgewater is a Success Story in His Own Right

I understand Newton’s motivation, but Bridgewater has been through his own storm. after he was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury that threatened his career, but he has rebounded one step at a time.

Came back from this just to lay down…? You out your damn mind. pic.twitter.com/rQGkr9HcQ5 — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) July 3, 2020

He signed as a backup to Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and shined in 14 games over the past two seasons.

When given the opportunity, Bridgewater performed so well, it convinced the Panthers to award him with a $63 million deal. That same deal signaled the Panthers effectively moving on from Newton, thus it explains the Patriots’ new quarterback’s comments.

Still, Bridgewater is his own success story, and hopefully, both men can prosper with their new teams.

