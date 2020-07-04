Cam Newton With Patriots Will Be ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Seen’: Report

Cam Newton has gotten a bad wrap. He’s flamboyant, smiles often, he celebrates after scoring touchdowns, and wears his heart on his sleeve when he loses. However, according to many NFL experts, the New England Patriots have signed a winner to an incentive-laden one-year deal. Newton is motivated to prove this next step of his career isn’t about money, it’s about respect.

Take a look at what NFL experts have said about Newton’s character, leadership, and his prospects with the Patriots.

NFL Experts Weigh in on Cam Newton to the Patriots

Pats Nation 365 captures quotes from former NFL players, journalists, and even Newton’s former college head coach at Auburn to speak to his value as a leader and quarterback.

Take a look:

There is another side of Newton that perhaps some haven’t seen. He seems to have a magnetism that draws in people, no matter their race, gender or social class.

Cam Newton’s Charisma

USA Today’s Steven Ruiz drops in this note on Newton’s ability to win over a locker room, and he points to this entertaining segment featuring a much younger Cam holding court on an episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger:

Cam is gonna win over the Patriots locker room in about 5 seconds. The most charismatic QB in the league. pic.twitter.com/jq50SARWXa — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) July 2, 2020

Is There Still Room for Failure?

Of course. Newton has battled serious injuries the last two seasons, and if he’s either incapable or discouraged to use his legs to make plays, he won’t be quite as dynamic of a force. There’s also the reality of a shortened training camp and preseason. Newton, like anyone else, needs some time to get acclimated to a new system and philosophy.

Last but not least, there’s also a certain fourth-round pick from 2019 who isn’t simply going to lie down and allow Newton to take the starting spot he thought would be his heading into this season after Tom Brady bolted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Newton doesn’t beat Stidham out for the job, his stay with the Patriots will almost certainly be a short one. However, if he’s healthy, still a dual-threat, and sends Stidham to the second string. Look out AFC East, AFC, and NFL, the Patriots will be dangerous.

