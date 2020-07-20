Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith Blasted by Spurs NBA Champ Stephen Jackson

Retired NBA vet Stephen Jackson is not a fan of the way Stephen A. Smith operates at ESPN.

Stephen Jackson on IG Live: “Black people on TV have shown me more hate than whites people have my whole life.” https://t.co/40AodO57nA — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 20, 2020

A one-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, Jackson called Smith a clown this afternoon while on on Instagram Live.

“All that yelling don’t make you real,” said Jackson.

“Black people on TV have shown me more hate than whites people have my whole life.”

Of late, Jackson and Philadelphia 76ers wide receiver, DeSean Jackson have been entangled in media scrutiny and have been accused of using anti-Semitism in their messaging.

DeSean Jackson, posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part. As an Eagles fan, this is disgusting. Where is the response from the team and the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFPmz0PyOY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

Over the Fourth of July weekend, DeSean Jackson posted a quote from Adolf Hitler on Instagram that stated: “I could’ve changed my words, but it’s nothing I said that I support any of that,” he told CNN on Wednesday. “I could’ve switched up, but that’s the end of it. I know I love everybody and that’s how I always stand, and I’m not going to let anybody demean my character.”

On Instagram, Stephen Jackson called the receiver’s anti-Semitic posts “the truth.”

“So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments,” he said.

“He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others. But y’all don’t want us to educate ourselves. If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all ain’t saying nothing about it.”

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Jackson discussed his thoughts on the matter. “I could’ve changed my words, but it’s nothing I said that I support any of that,” he told Lemon.

“I could’ve switched up, but that’s the end of it. I know I love everybody and that’s how I always stand, and I’m not going to let anybody demean my character.”

“I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred.” Charles on the recent anti-Semitic comments by athletes & entertainers. https://t.co/g2EfvXAxOv pic.twitter.com/DtF2aO6N5m — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley has been vocal about anti-semitism. “Man, what the hell are y’all doing?, said Barkley. “Y’all want racial equality. We all do. I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause. And the only person to call y’all out on it was Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].”

According to The Spun, on Instagram, Jackson stated that Barkley is a mouthpiece for others and asked him to not mention his name again.

“Charles Barkley, speak on what you know,” said Jackson.

“Don’t stop letting people put a battery in your back to say certain s–t that you don’t even know what you’re talking about. I know what I said. So, keep my name out your mouth…”

A retired 14 year NBA vet, Stephen Jackson, 42, averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in stops with the then-New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. Jackson has been one of the most visible faces on the front lines in Minneapolis protesting the death of George Floyd after he was killed by a police officer. Jackson was a close friend of Floyd’s and called him his “twin” as well as his brother.