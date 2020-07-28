Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Named Newest Member of Royals Ownership Group

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was serious about laying roots down in the City of Fountains, and looks like he’s ready to do so outside of his Super Bowl-winning franchise. On Tuesday, the Royals announced that the reigning MVP joined the Kansas City Royals ownership group, getting a partial stake in the team.

Check out the official statement:

“The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. “Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood.”

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” said Patrick Mahomes. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” Sherman concluded. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Shortly after the news broke, No. 15 tweeted a message in support, showing his love for the city that made him a champion.

In case you’re counting milestones, here are some more MVPat highlights:

Youngest to win Super Bowl MVP award

Youngest to win Super Bowl MVP and regular season MVP

Richest contract in sports history

Second youngest owner in sports history

The only person who beats the Texas native in the final category? Tennis star Serena Williams’ two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who became part-owner of the newest NWSL expansion club in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Nonetheless, it’s a pretty cool feat for Mahomes, who at 24, shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down on or off the football field. If this is all a part of his plan to (finally) bring an NBA team to Kansas City, then we’re just simply watching greatness happen day by day.

