Chiefs Sign Ex-Raiders All-Pro Offensive Lineman to 1-Year Deal: Report

Just one day after Kansas City Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, the defending Super Bowl champions have added a decorated veteran to fill his spot.

On Saturday night, the Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with G Kelechi Osemele, per Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with G Kelechi Osemele, a source tells @YahooSports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) July 26, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Following a trade from the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019, the ninth-year pro most recently spent time with the New York Jets last season, where he started the first three regular season games prior to suffering a shoulder injury. Osemele was released this past October after having surgery to repair the ailing shoulder, which Jets’ medical personnel disputed.

A former Iowa Hawkeye, Osemele originally entered the league as a second-round draft pick (60th overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. After four seasons and 51 starts with the Ravens, Osemele headed west after signing a five-year, $60 million deal with the Raiders.

Listed at 6-foot-5-inches and 330 pounds, the 31-year-old is certainly on the back side of his pro career, but may still represent a starting-caliber option to protect QB Patrick Mahomes, at least in the short term while Kansas City grooms its youthful offseason additions such as Lucas Niang and Yasir Durant.

ALSO READ: