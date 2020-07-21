Chris Jones Predicts Record Number Super Bowl Wins for Chiefs

Now that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is here to stay, the $85 million man is predicting a record number of Lombardi Trophies for the reigning champions. Here’s what he said to Cody and Gold when asked how many more titles he envisioned for his side:

“We’re going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City.”

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both tied for the most Super Bowl wins by any NFL franchise with six. So, if Jones is envisioning at least five, then it would be a three-way tie at the top. Counting this year, Kansas City have five more to go to reach that milestone. Light work for Jones, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Andy Reid’s men.

Jones Had a Feeling Extension Would Happen After Mahomes’ Text

The angst Jones must have been feeling waiting for his new contract to be finalized was probably indescribable. Thankfully, it seems like the Mississippi native had a vote confidence from his quarterback in the run-up. On Monday, Jones revealed a little bit of their conversation:

“Me, personally, I kind of had a feeling a deal was going to get done. Crazy story actually: When Pat’s deal got done, as soon as his deal got done, Pat texts me and said, ‘Let’s get this thing done. I left some on the table, let’s get this thing done.’ And that’s when I had the security that me and the Chiefs were going to work something out. I was confident that they were going to make sure we get something done.”

All’s well that ends well. Mahomes and Jones were able to joke about that exchange Monday evening.

General manager Brett Veach, who had an instrumental role in both negotiations, emphasized that keeping Jones at Arrowhead was a “priority.”

Via The Chiefs Wire: “As we were working through this process, the Katz Brothers (Jones’ agents) did an amazing job of just showing their patience and being understanding of the current climate and what was going on,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach explained. “We met at the combine and we told them that, ‘Listen, this is a priority. Chris Jones will be a Chief. But help us navigate this free agency process and then we’ll be in good shape to understand where we are.’ And then as soon as we got through that process, this [coronavirus] hit and everything got kind of turned upside down. It would have been very easy for Chris to get upset, for the Katz Brothers to get upset, but they understood the climate. And they understood that things were going to get done, but they were going to take longer than anticipated.”

Despite the reported lack in communication from both parties, seems like when it mattered most, they were able to come together for both the good of the player and the franchise.

